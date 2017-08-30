    Texans, Cowboys Preseason Game Canceled After Being Moved Amid Hurricane Harvey

    Timothy RappFeatured ColumnistAugust 30, 2017

    HOUSTON, TX - AUGUST 19: J.J. Watt #99 of the Houston Texans warms up before playing the New England Patriots in a preseason game at NRG Stadium on August 19, 2017 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images)
    Bob Levey/Getty Images

    The NFL has canceled Thursday's preseason game between the Houston Texans and Dallas Cowboys in Arlington, Texas, according to Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo of NFL.com.

    Garafolo offered more context on the situation: 

    James Palmer of NFL Network also offered some potential reasoning for the NFL's decision:

    The game was moved to Arlington after Hurricane Harvey caused severe flooding in Houston

    As CBS DFW reported, "Game proceeds, representing contributions by both clubs and the players, were set to be donated to the United Way of Greater Houston Relief Fund that supports the efforts of the Red Cross and Salvation Army for Hurricane Harvey relief and recovery along the Texas Gulf Coast. Approximately 40,000 tickets had already been sold for $25 each."

    Brandon George of the Dallas Morning News reported that fans who bought those tickets could either request a refund or donate that money to the relief fund, however.

