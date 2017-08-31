MLB Metrics 101: The Least Clutch Players of Baseball

1 of 11

Michael Dwyer/Associated Press

This week's question is the opposite of last week's query: Which players are the worst at raising their games as the pressure increases?

The leverage index is the linchpin of this exercise. It quantifies, in Baseball Reference's words, "the possible changes in win probability in a given situation." It's the key ingredient in the win probability percentages that are now appearing in ESPN broadcasts.

Leverage falls into three categories: low, medium and high. The higher the leverage, the higher the pressure.

The trick is to avoid hitters like Mark Trumbo. The Baltimore Orioles slugger has a lousy .633 OPS in high-leverage situations but also modest OPSes in medium leverage (.735) and low leverage (.706). He's not so much unclutch as he is just...well, not good.

This is where the appropriately named "clutch" comes in handy.

Found at both Baseball Reference (which is the preference here) and FanGraphs, clutch is calculated by averaging a hitter's win probability contributions (WPA) with the average leverage he's faced (aLI) and subtracting his hypothetical context-neutral contributions (WPA/LI) from the equation.

In plain English: It shows the gap between a hitter's clutch value and what his value would be in a neutral environment. The further below zero the number goes, the less clutch the hitter is.

For the complete leaderboard, go here. It's now time to wag a finger at the bottom 10 hitters on that list.