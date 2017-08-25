MLB Metrics 101: The Most Clutch Players of Baseball

1 of 11

Billie Weiss/Boston Red Sox/Getty Images

Here's the question to answer: Which hitters are the best at raising their game as the pressure increases?

This requires quantifying pressure, which is what the leverage index is for. In Baseball Reference's words, it "looks at the possible changes in win probability in a given situation" and assigns a corresponding number. This used to be niche stuff, but now even ESPN is working it into its broadcasts.



There are three tiers of leverage: low, medium and high. The higher the leverage, the higher the pressure.



However, be wary of guys such as Joey Votto.

The Cincinnati Reds first baseman has a 1.054 OPS in high-leverage situations. That's outstanding! But he also has a 1.042 OPS in medium-leverage situations and a 1.048 OPS in low-leverage situations. He's not so much a great clutch hitter as he is a great hitter, period.

To avoid hitters like that, the appropriately named "Clutch" is useful.



Found at both Baseball Reference (which is the preference here) and FanGraphs, Clutch is calculated by averaging a hitter's win probability contributions (WPA) with the average leverage he's faced (aLI) and subtracting his hypothetical context-neutral contributions (WPA/LI) from the equation.

In plain English: Clutch shows the gap between a hitter's clutch value and what his value would be in a neutral environment. The bigger the gap, the more clutch he is*.

(*Or has been, anyway, as past clutchness is no guarantee of future clutchness. But that's a whole 'nother can of worms.)

For the complete leaderboard, go here. It's now time to focus on the top 10 hitters on that list, complete with full explanations for what sets them apart.