Greg Bird Activated from Yankees 60-Day DL Following Ankle Injury

Rich Schultz/Associated Press

The New York Yankees announced Saturday they activated first baseman Greg Bird from the 60-day disabled list and called him up to the major League roster.

Bird is in Saturday's lineup, batting sixth and playing first base, for the Yanks' clash with the Seattle Mariners.

The 24-year-old has appeared in just 19 MLB games this season because of an ankle injury that required surgery.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.