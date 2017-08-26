    Greg Bird Activated from Yankees 60-Day DL Following Ankle Injury

    New York Yankees' Greg Bird watches as he hit a two-run home run against the St. Louis Cardinals during the second inning of a baseball game Sunday, April 16, 2017 at Yankee Stadium in New York. (AP Photo/Rich Schultz)
    The New York Yankees announced Saturday they activated first baseman Greg Bird from the 60-day disabled list and called him up to the major League roster.

    Bird is in Saturday's lineup, batting sixth and playing first base, for the Yanks' clash with the Seattle Mariners.

    The 24-year-old has appeared in just 19 MLB games this season because of an ankle injury that required surgery.

        

