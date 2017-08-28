Hit or Miss? Early Report Card Grades for MLB's Biggest 2017 Trades

1 of 7

Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

The Chicago Cubs paid a steep price to acquire left-hander Jose Quintana from the cross-town Chicago White Sox, as they surrendered their top two prospects in outfielder Eloy Jimenez and right-hander Dylan Cease, along with infield prospects Bryant Flete and Matt Rose.

Quintana has been a mixed bag since the trade.

He struck out 12 in seven shutout innings in his first start with the Cubs but surrendered six runs on nine hits in his most recent outing and has a 4.50 ERA overall in eight starts for the Cubbies.

"Physically, he's fine, and his stuff is good," manager Joe Maddon said, per Scott Krinch of CSN Chicago. "It's more execution and location."

Quintana is 28 and signed to an affordable contract with club options that run through 2020, so even if he wobbles for the remainder of 2017, the Cubs could reap ample value from this deal.

The reigning champions are trying to get back to the World Series, however, and an ace-like Quintana is a key piece of the puzzle.

Grade: C