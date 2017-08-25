Michael Vick Reportedly Hired by Fox Sports as NFL Analyst

John Bazemore/Associated Press

Former NFL quarterback Michael Vick will get a chance to show what he can do as an analyst after being hired by Fox Sports.

According to A.J. Perez of USA Today, he will be a studio analyst for Fox NFL Kickoff as well as making regular appearances on Fox Sports 1.

Vick officially retired in June after signing a one-day contract with the Atlanta Falcons.

He last played in the NFL in 2015 with the Pittsburgh Steelers, with stops on the Philadelphia Eagles and New York Jets along the way. In his time in the league, the four-time Pro Bowler was known mostly for his playmaking ability as a runner, totaling 6,109 rushing yards as a quarterback.

Meanwhile, Fox Sports sees potential in his ability in front of a camera.

"He was obviously an outstanding player, but we feel he has an incredibly bright future as an analyst," executive producer John Entz said. "He has stayed close to the game and has many relationships with today's current coaches and players. We feel he can bring a truly unique perspective that intrigues and engages our viewers."

Vick is obviously also a controversial figure due to his involvement in a dogfighting ring that led to him spending 21 months in prison. He was out of football for two years before returning with the Eagles.

However, the 37-year-old clearly brings enough to the table to help continue his post-playing career.