    Michael Vick Reportedly Hired by Fox Sports as NFL Analyst

    Rob GoldbergFeatured ColumnistAugust 25, 2017

    FILE - In this Jan. 1, 2017, file photo, former Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Vick stands on the sidelines before NFL football game between the Falcons and the New Orleans Saints in Atlanta. Vick never made it to the Super Bowl with the Falcons. And his career with the team ended in disgrace. Yet no one is rooting harder for the Falcons to win their first championship.(AP Photo/John Bazemore, File)
    John Bazemore/Associated Press

    Former NFL quarterback Michael Vick will get a chance to show what he can do as an analyst after being hired by Fox Sports. 

    According to A.J. Perez of USA Today, he will be a studio analyst for Fox NFL Kickoff as well as making regular appearances on Fox Sports 1.

    Vick officially retired in June after signing a one-day contract with the Atlanta Falcons.

    He last played in the NFL in 2015 with the Pittsburgh Steelers, with stops on the Philadelphia Eagles and New York Jets along the way. In his time in the league, the four-time Pro Bowler was known mostly for his playmaking ability as a runner, totaling 6,109 rushing yards as a quarterback.

    Meanwhile, Fox Sports sees potential in his ability in front of a camera.

    "He was obviously an outstanding player, but we feel he has an incredibly bright future as an analyst," executive producer John Entz said. "He has stayed close to the game and has many relationships with today's current coaches and players. We feel he can bring a truly unique perspective that intrigues and engages our viewers."

    Vick is obviously also a controversial figure due to his involvement in a dogfighting ring that led to him spending 21 months in prison. He was out of football for two years before returning with the Eagles.

    However, the 37-year-old clearly brings enough to the table to help continue his post-playing career.

    Related

      NFL logo
      NFL

      The Browns Have the Country Talking

      Mike Freeman
      via Bleacher Report
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Jags Still Not Naming a Starting QB

      Scott Polacek
      via Bleacher Report
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Bortles: 'Can't Get Any Worse' Than Benching

      Mike Chiari
      via Bleacher Report
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Brown Supports Kap, Disagrees with Anthem Protest

      Rob Goldberg
      via Bleacher Report