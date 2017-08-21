Roger Goodell Reportedly Close to Signing 5-Year Contract Extension with NFL

Lisa Lake/Getty Images

The NFL is reportedly "close" to extending commissioner Roger Goodell's contract for another five years, which would keep him at the post through the 2024 season.

Daniel Kaplan of the Sports Business Journal reported the news. Goodell's current contract is set to expire in 2019.

While there has been criticism of Goodell's job performance, NFL owners have historically preferred stability at commissioner. The league has had just three commissioners—Pete Rozelle, Paul Tagliabue and Goodell—since the AFL-NFL merger.

