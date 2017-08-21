MLB Power Rankings: Where All 30 Teams Stand with 6 Weeks to Go

Wilfredo Lee/Associated Press

While it was status quo atop our weekly MLB power rankings once again, there was plenty of shifting in the middle of the pack as teams continue to jostle for position in a crowded postseason picture.

Entering play on Monday, no fewer than 20 teams were within six games of a playoff spot, which should make for a thrilling final six weeks of the regular season.

For now, just remember that these rankings are fluid and that teams rise and fall based on where they were ranked the previous week. If a team keeps winning, it will keep climbing—it's as simple as that.

Here's an updated look at where all 30 teams stand:

Updated Rankings 1 Dodgers (87-35) 2 Nationals (74-48) 3 Astros (76-48) 4 Red Sox (71-52) 5 Indians (68-54) 6 Cubs (66-57) 4 7 Twins (63-59) 5 8 Yankees (66-57) 3 9 D-backs (67-57) 3 10 Brewers (65-60) 3 11 Rockies (68-56) 3

12 Angels (64-60) 3 13 Cardinals (63-61) 6 14 Mariners (63-62) 2 15 Royals (62-61) 1 16 Marlins (60-62) 5 17 Rangers (61-62) 3 18 Blue Jays (59-65) 19 Orioles (60-64) 4 20 Rays (61-65) 3 21 Pirates (60-64) 2 22 Reds (53-72) 4 23 Braves (55-67) 1 24 Padres (55-69) 3 25 Mets (54-68) 3 26 Athletics (54-70) 3 27 Tigers (54-69) 2 28 Giants (50-76) 29 White Sox (47-74) 30 Phillies (45-77) Biggest Risers

Miami Marlins (Up 5 Spots)

The Marlins are 7-2 in their last nine games as they've picked up series wins against the Colorado Rockies, San Francisco Giants and New York Mets along the way.

That leaves them two games under .500 and six games back with three teams to pass to climb into the No. 2 wild-card spot.

FanGraphs now gives them a 6.3 percent chance of reaching the postseason—not exactly a ringing vote of confidence, but a glimmer of hope nonetheless.

Giancarlo Stanton has been the obvious standout here in the second half as he's posted a 1.272 OPS with 19 home runs and 39 RBI in 34 games.



However, improved starting pitching might be the biggest reason for the team's recent success.

Adam Conley (2 GS, 2-0, 2.70 ERA, 1.05 WHIP), Jose Urena (1 GS, 5.0 IP, 7 H, 1 R, 0 ER) and Justin Nicolino (1 GS, 5.0 IP, 6 H, 1 ER) all threw the ball well last week, and the decision to trade Tom Koehler might actually make the staff better down the stretch.

They have enough offensive firepower to make things interesting the rest of the way if the starting staff can continue to hold its own.

With the Philadelphia Phillies and San Diego Padres next up on the schedule, they'll have a golden opportunity to continue climbing up the standings this week.

Minnesota Twins (Up 5 Spots)

It looked like a 10-15 month of July had spelled the end of the Minnesota Twins' chances of contending for a playoff berth here in 2017.

However, they've pulled right back into the thick of things with a 13-6 month of August and are fresh off a three-game sweep of the Arizona Diamondbacks. That leaves them five back in the AL Central and tied with the Los Angeles Angels for the No. 2 AL wild-card spot.

Regardless of how the rest of the season plays out, this club has far exceeded expectations.

"Nobody really picked us to do anything this year," catcher Chris Gimenez told Shane Jackson of MLB.com. "Ever since spring training, we have been so close-knit as a group that we feel like we are capable of doing something pretty special here. We are starting to see some of the signs of what's to come."

Left fielder Eddie Rosario has led the way offensively this month, hitting .371/.400/.714 with six doubles, six home runs and 16 RBI in August.

Meanwhile, the bullpen has been rock-solid and ageless wonder Bartolo Colon has been a nice addition to the starting rotation after being plucked from the scrapheap.

It's looking more and more like the AL wild card will come down to who gets hot at the right time, and this Twins team certainly has momentum on its side with six weeks remaining on the schedule.

Biggest Fallers

St. Louis Cardinals (Down 6 Spots)

All right, so maybe I jumped the gun a bit vaulting the St. Louis Cardinals all the way to the No. 7 spot in last week's rankings.

Still, these rankings are as much about recent performance as they are an established body of work, and there's no denying the Redbirds were baseball's hottest team at this time a week ago.

Now, after dropping a quick two-game series to the Boston Red Sox and splitting a four-game set with the Pittsburgh Pirates, they slide back down to the periphery of contention in the No. 13 spot.

While their precipitous slide was largely a result of on-field performance, the injury to closer Trevor Rosenthal also played a part.

Rosenthal has brought some much-needed stability to a fragile bullpen over the past few months, but he could be looking at a lengthy disabled list stint or even surgery with "concerns about the integrity of the ulnar collateral ligament," according to general manager John Mozeliak (via Jenifer Langosch of MLB.com).

He'll get a second opinion sometime this week before the team decides how to proceed, and being without the hard-throwing reliever for an extended period of time would be an obvious blow to the club's playoff hopes.

Baltimore Orioles (Down 4 Spots)

Another week, another brutal showing from the Baltimore Orioles starting rotation.

Kevin Gausman, Chris Tillman, Wade Miley, Ubaldo Jimenez and Jeremy Hellickson combined to go 1-3 with an 8.10 ERA and 1.73 WHIP with one quality start in six games.

That effectively undermined an offense that plated 32 runs during that same span, and the team was forced to settle for taking one win each against the Seattle Mariners and Los Angeles Angels.

Despite a plus-24 run differential this month, the Orioles have only managed a 9-10 record and they're now four games under .500 on the year after last week's performance.

That's good enough for them to still be alive in the crowded AL wild-card picture though, as they're just four games back for the No. 2 spot. But things are not trending in the right direction right now.

With 13 of their next 16 games at home, where they've gone 36-25 on the year—compared to 24-39 away from Camden Yards—the time is now to make a move in the standings.

MVPs of the Week

AL MVP: Manny Machado, Baltimore Orioles

Stats: 10-for-26, 1 2B, 4 HR, 12 RBI, 4 R

After a wildly disappointing first half, Manny Machado is once again performing at a superstar level for the Baltimore Orioles.

The 25-year-old hit just .230 with a .741 OPS in the first half, but after a stellar performance last week, he's now batting .345/.373/.595 with 11 doubles, eight home runs and 34 RBI in 36 games since the All-Star break.

The bulk of his damage last week came on Friday when he went 3-for-5 with three home runs and seven RBI, capping off his big day at the plate with a walk-off grand slam.

The O's are fading fast in the AL wild-card race, but a red-hot Machado at least gives them a chance.

"Manny Machado is back and it's a scary thought for the rest of the league, perhaps one that could change the game in the Orioles' American League wild-card hopes," wrote Brittany Ghiroli of MLB.com.

NL MVP: Clayton Richard, San Diego Padres

Stats: 1 GS, W, 9.0 IP, 3 H, 0 ER, 1 BB, 6 K

Clayton Richard doesn't have overpowering stuff, but when he's executing his pitches and keeping the ball down in the zone, he's plenty effective.

The 33-year-old did just that on Wednesday when he tossed his second complete game of the season, holding the Phillies to just three hits while recording 18 ground-ball outs on his way to a complete-game shutout.

"It's what we play for, moments like those," Richard told reporters. "To win, first of all, and then to be out there for the whole game—it's a lot of fun to do that. You have to give so much credit in a game like this. Defense was outstanding, and [Austin Hedges] was great behind the plate."

Richard now has a 58.5 percent ground-ball rate on the year, second only to Marcus Stroman (62.6 percent) among all qualified starters.

It was the left-hander's third career shutout and first since Aug. 8, 2012, during his first go-around in San Diego. It was also the first shutout in general by a Padres pitcher since Andrew Cashner also blanked the Phillies on Sept. 15, 2014.

Stats of the Week

Let's dive into some of the better nuggets from around the league.

We'll start with 44-year-old Bartolo Colon, who became just the 18th pitcher in MLB history to beat all 30 MLB teams.

When Colon earned his first MLB victory on June 7, 1997, the D-backs were still about 10 months away from kicking off their inaugural season as a franchise.

Giancarlo Stanton saw his home run streak halted at six games on Wednesday, but that was still good for a franchise record and the first six-game homer streak since Nolan Arenado in September 2015.

He's also the first player in Marlins history to post back-to-back 10-homer months, and his 11 home runs in the first 15 days of a calendar month tied him with Troy Tulowitzki (Sept. 2010), Sammy Sosa (June 1998) and Ralph Kiner (Sept. 1949) for the most ever, per Elias Sports Bureau (via Miami Herald).

With 45 home runs on the season, he's on pace for 60 entering play on Monday.

The second-half struggles continued for Aaron Judge as he's striking out at a 40 percent clip in August and tied an inauspicious record on Sunday.

It's worth mentioning, Bill Stoneman was a pitcher.

And finally, let's put a bow on Sunday's Little League festivities with this note.

Los Angeles Dodgers rookie standout Cody Bellinger (2007 Chandler North, Arizona) will look to join that group this year.

Must-See Upcoming Matchup

Washington Nationals vs. Houston Astros (Tuesday-Thursday)

With division leads of 14 and 12 games, respectively, the Nationals and Astros have all but punched their ticket to the postseason here in August.

That said, their interleague matchup this coming week should still make for a compelling series as both clubs look to flex their muscles against a fellow World Series hopeful.

The two teams last met in 2014 when the Nationals swept the four-game season series from an Astros squad that was headed for 92 losses and still in the process of rebuilding.

Things figure to be a bit more competitive this time around.

It will be Tanner Roark vs. Charlie Morton in Game 1, Edwin Jackson vs. Mike Fiers in Game 2 and a battle of All-Stars in Game 3 as Stephen Strasburg takes on Dallas Keuchel.

Strasburg was activated from the disabled list on Saturday after missing nearly a month and he looked sharp, allowing four hits and two runs while striking out eight over six innings.

All stats courtesy of Baseball Reference and FanGraphs unless otherwise noted and accurate through Sunday.

