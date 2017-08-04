Terrell Davis on CTE Symptoms: 'I Can't Lie, We're All Scared'

Jack Dempsey/Associated Press

One day prior to his induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame, former Denver Broncos running back Terrell Davis expressed concern regarding chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE).

According to Nicki Jhabvala of the Denver Post, Davis discussed Friday the uncertainty of how head injuries suffered during his playing days will impact him moving forward: "I can't lie, we're all scared. We're concerned because we don't know what the future holds. When I'm at home and I do something, if I forget something I have to stop to think, 'Is this because I'm getting older or I'm just not using my brain, or is this an effect of playing football? I don't know that."

Davis also went on to say that he is encouraged by steps that are being taken to better protect players from a young age:

"Yeah, I'm scared, so I try to stay as active as possible, keep my mind as sharp as possible. But I also know the game has gone through great lengths to change, from Pop Warner to college. People ask me the question, would you let your kids play? Yeah, I would. Now, 10 years ago I may have said something different. But now, the way they're teaching kids to tackle, the fact that they identify concussions a lot faster, they sit you out a couple plays, you're not going to practice as long. All that stuff is helping the game of football. But, yes, I'm concerned."

Davis' comments came after medical journal JAMA (h/t CNN.com's Daniella Emanuel) recently released a study that found 110 of the 111 brains it examined from deceased former NFL players contained CTE. As Emanuel writes, though, "The study points out potential bias because relatives of these players may have submitted their brains due to clinical symptoms they noticed while they were living."

The 44-year-old Davis played seven NFL seasons for the Broncos, rushing for 7,607 yards and 60 touchdowns.

Although his career was cut short due to injury, Davis was a three-time Pro Bowler, three-time All-Pro, two-time Super Bowl champion, one-time Super Bowl and one-time NFL MVP.