Legit or Nah? 'Contender or Pretender' for MLB Playoff Race with 2 Months Left

0 of 10

Gail Burton/Associated Press

The MLB postseason picture is coming into focus with two months to go in the regular season and the non-waiver trade deadline now passed.

Nine teams stand as clear-cut contenders with very real hopes of reaching the playoffs.

On the opposite end, there are 12 teams that can safely be lumped into the column of "non-contender."

The focus here is on those other nine teams that reside on the fringe of contention.

Are they legit contenders or nah?