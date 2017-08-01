    Ryan Clady Retires After 9-Year Career with Broncos, Jets

    Free-agent offensive tackle Ryan Clady announced his retirement from the NFL on Tuesday.

    He made it official with the following statement on Twitter:

    NFL Network's Ian Rapoport was the first to report the left tackle's decision to retire.

    The 30-year-old Clady played nine years in the league with the Denver Broncos and New York Jets.

    Clady spent the first eight years of his career with the Broncos before Denver traded him to the Jets in April 2016.

    He appeared in nine games for the Jets before a shoulder injury cost him the remainder of the season.

    The Broncos selected Clady out of Boise State with the No. 12 overall selection in the 2008 NFL draft, and he quickly developed into one of the NFL's premier offensive linemen.

    He was a Pro Bowler and an All-Pro first-team selection in his second NFL season, and he reached four total Pro Bowls during his time in the league.

    The latter portion of his career was marred by injuries, however, as he missed all but two games in 2013 and sat out the entire 2015 season after tearing his ACL.

    Despite not appearing in a game for the Broncos in 2015, he was part of their Super Bowl 50-winning team.

