MLB Power Rankings: How All 30 Teams Rank Post-2017 Trade Deadline

Another busy MLB trade season is now in the rearview, as Monday's deadline represented the end of the non-waiver trade period.

That doesn't mean there won't still be a few impact moves made over the next month on the waiver wire, but we should now have a good idea of what teams are going to look like for the stretch run.

Starting pitching was once again the most valuable trade commodity, with Yu Darvish and Sonny Gray joining the previously dealt Jose Quintana in blockbuster deals.

As usual, bullpen additions were also made across the MLB landscape, while the J.D. Martinez trade earlier this month stood up as the biggest move to acquire a bat.

Following the flurry of trade activity, on-field performance won't be the only factor in determining whether teams climbed or fell in this week's rankings.

Going forward, remember these rankings are fluid and that teams rise and fall based on where they were ranked the previous week. If a team keeps winning, it will keep climbing—it's as simple as that.

With that in mind, here's a look at where all 30 teams stand:

Updated Rankings 1 Dodgers (74-31) 2 Astros (68-36) 3 Nationals (62-41) 4 Indians (57-46) 2 5 Cubs (56-48) 3 6 Yankees (56-47) 3 7 Rockies (60-46) 3 8 D-backs (60-45) 1 9 Royals (55-48) 3 10 Red Sox (57-49) 5 11 Rays (54-52) 1 12 Brewers (55-52) 1 13 Mariners (53-53) 5 14 Cardinals (52-53) 6 15 Pirates (51-54) 2 16 Angels (51-55) 1 17 Orioles (50-54) 2

18 Marlins (49-54) 7 19 Blue Jays (49-56) 7 20 Rangers (50-54) 6 21 Twins (50-53) 6 22 Braves (48-55) 6 23 Padres (47-58) 24 Tigers (47-56) 3 25 Mets (48-55) 3 26 Athletics (46-59) 2 27 Phillies (38-64) 1 28 Giants (40-66) 1 29 Reds (42-63) 2 30 White Sox (40-62) Deadline Recap

Already the No. 1 team in our rankings for several weeks running, the Los Angeles Dodgers further cemented their standing as the team to beat by acquiring starter Yu Darvish and lefty relievers Tony Watson and Tony Cingrani on deadline day.

Darvish gives the staff a front-line replacement for the injured Clayton Kershaw during the stretch run, and that duo will form an imposing one-two punch in October.

Meanwhile, after struggling to a 4.65 ERA over his first 29 appearances, Watson has posted a 1.72 ERA with six holds in his last 18 games. An All-Star in 2014, he should be a valuable complement to Pedro Baez in the setup role.

Cingrani is more of a wild card, but with plus stuff and team control through the 2019 season, he's an intriguing addition.

The other blockbuster move on deadline day was the New York Yankees addition of Sonny Gray, which—along with a 5-1 showing last week—was enough to vault them into the No. 6 spot in the rankings.

With Masahiro Tanaka pitching better of late (more on that in a bit), the Yankees have a potentially formidable pairing atop the rotation.

Shipping out prospects James Kaprielian, Jorge Mateo and Dustin Fowler was a steep price for the Yankees to pay, but losing those guys doesn't alter the club's long-term outlook, and having Gray through the 2019 season is a major boon to its long-term outlook.

The Chicago Cubs already made their big move when they acquired Jose Quintana from the Chicago White Sox earlier this month, and they put the finishing touches on the roster by acquiring Justin Wilson and Alex Avila from the Detroit Tigers.

Wilson gives them a shutdown lefty reliever with control through next season, while the veteran Avila will help lighten the load of Willson Contreras down the stretch. Picking up those two was enough to gain them a few extra spots as well, along with their series wins over the White Sox and Brewers last week.

The rest of the deals on Monday were smaller in scale and didn't have much of a bearing on the rankings, though they could still prove significant.

A number of other contenders added to their relief corps as Addison Reed (BOS), Brandon Kintzler (WAS), Jeremy Jeffress (MIL), Francisco Liriano (HOU), Joe Smith (CLE) and Joaquin Benoit (PIT) were all on the move.

The Orioles added infielder Tim Beckham, who could serve as an immediate and future replacement for veteran J.J. Hardy, while the Diamondbacks picked up utility infielder Adam Rosales to help ease the loss of Chris Owings to a fractured finger.

That was the gist of another exciting MLB trade deadline: The Dodgers added to what's already been a juggernaut, the Yankees made it clear they're trying to win now without mortgaging the future, and the Cubs were able to lend credence to the idea that their best baseball may still be in front of them.

MVPs of the Week

AL MVP: Masahiro Tanaka, New York Yankees

Stats: 1 GS, W, 8.0 IP, 2 H, 1 ER, 0 BB, 14 K

If the Yankees are going be legitimate contenders, they're going to need Tanaka pitching like a front-line starter. It's as simple as that.

And he did just that on Friday with a 14-strikeout performance against the Tampa Bay Rays.

"Yeah, it was [no-hit stuff]," Rays manager Kevin Cash told reporters. "Generally you tie no-hit stuff into a lot of power. But he does it a different way. But you could tell early on from the swings that guys were taking that he had really, really good, late deceptive stuff."

Since struggling to a 6.34 ERA over his first 14 starts, Tanaka has picked it up of late with a 3.06 ERA, 0.91 WHIP and a .214 opponents' batting average in his last seven starts.

NL MVP: Manuel Margot, San Diego Padres

Stats: 14-for-28, 2 2B, 1 3B, 3 HR, 6 RBI, 6 R

Manuel Margot might not make a run at Cody Bellinger for NL Rookie of the Year honors, but he's quietly enjoying a solid debut season for the rebuilding San Diego Padres.

The 22-year-old is hitting .357 with a .958 OPS since the All-Star break with an impressive eight multihit games.

That's been enough to raise his season triple-slash line to .281/.321/.431 with 23 extra-base hits and 11 stolen bases as one of the clear bright spots on a club that's focused on the future.

Margot is the ninth-youngest player to suit up in the majors this year, and he may just be scratching the surface of his two-way potential as a Gold Glove defender and impact table-setter atop the lineup.

Stats of the Week

Let's dive into some of the better nuggets from around the league.

We'll start with Adrian Beltre, who further padded what's already an impressive Hall of Fame resume when he joined the 3,000-hit club over the weekend.

How much further will the 38-year-old climb up the all-time list? With a .307 average and .917 OPS on the year, he appears to have plenty left in the tank.

Meanwhile, Kyle Farmer picked up his first career hit in dramatic fashion as he delivered a two-run, pinch-hit, walk-off double in his MLB debut on Sunday.

That was win No. 74 for the Dodgers, putting them in exclusive company.

They're no doubt hoping things end up more like the World Series-winning '98 Yankees than the '01 Mariners, who were ousted in the ALCS.

Chris Sale and Max Scherzer continue to strike out hitters at an impressive clip.

The only pitcher in Red Sox history with more punchouts before Aug. 1 than the 211 Sale has piled up so far this season is Roger Clemens with 232 in 1988, per Elias. Clemens finished that season with 291 total.

As for Scherzer, his nine strikeouts on Thursday gave him his sixth consecutive 200-strikeout season, the longest active streak.

Pedro Martinez holds the single-season strikeout record for the Expos/Nationals organization with 305 in 1997. Scherzer will need 105 more the rest of the way to surpass that mark.

Finally, here are a couple of interesting tidbits that stemmed from Andrew McCutchen's three-homer game against the Padres.

Hunter Renfroe might have something to say about that in the near future.

Must-See Upcoming Matchup

Washington Nationals vs. Chicago Cubs (Friday-Sunday)

Expect the Los Angeles Dodgers to be tuning in closely to this series.

All due respect to the Diamondbacks, Rockies and Brewers who are all still angling for a postseason push of their own, but right now it looks like the Nationals and Cubs stand as the biggest roadblocks in the Dodgers' pursuit of an NL pennant.

The Cubs bolstered their pitching staff for the present and future by trading for Jose Quintana and Justin Wilson, and they also added veteran backstop Alex Avila to keep from running Willson Contreras ragged over the final two months.

As for the Nationals, they addressed a shaky bullpen situation well before the deadline arrived when they acquired Sean Doolittle and Ryan Madson from the Oakland Athletics on July 16. They then added All-Star Brandon Kintzler to the mix on Monday. The eventual return of Trea Turner will also provide a significant late spark.

The two teams split a four-game series at Wrigley Field in late June, but unlike that matchup, the Nationals won't have Stephen Strasburg or Max Scherzer throwing this time around.

With the Cubs looking for some separation in the NL Central standings and the Nationals looking to prove they belong right alongside the Dodgers in the conversation for NL supremacy, this series should provide a postseason atmosphere in early August.

All stats courtesy of Baseball Reference and FanGraphs unless otherwise noted and accurate through Sunday. Deadline trade information gathered via MLBTradeRumors.com.

