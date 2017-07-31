NFL Power Rankings 2017: Examining League Hierarchy as Training Camps Begin

/Getty Images

Over the weekend, some teams dusted off the pads for training camp. In the coming days, more clubs will put the equipment on to gauge their developing talents on the practice field.

As coaches and players look toward building a Super Bowl group for the upcoming season, it's never too early to project where teams fit in a full-fledged power ranking.

Before rolling your eyes and scratching your head at the 32-team hierarchy, understand no season looks exactly like the last. Expect changes even before the players take the field for a single down.

With that said, offseason transactions, player updates and projected development factored into the following ranks. Will a team bounce back from a poor 2016 season? Does a playoff team fall behind due to roster changes?

We'll take a look at the order before the Arizona Cardinals and Dallas Cowboys play the Hall of Fame game on Thursday.

1. New England Patriots

2. Pittsburgh Steelers

3. Atlanta Falcons

4. Seattle Seahawks

5. Green Bay Packers

6. New York Giants

7. Dallas Cowboys

8. Kansas City Chiefs

9. Oakland Raiders

10. Arizona Cardinals

11. New Orleans Saints

12. Tennessee Titans

13. Washington Redskins

14. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

15. Carolina Panthers

16. Houston Texans

17. Miami Dolphins

18. Cincinnati Bengals

19. Detroit Lions

20. Baltimore Ravens

21. Denver Broncos

22. Philadelphia Eagles

23. Minnesota Vikings

24. Jacksonville Jaguars

25. Los Angeles Chargers

26. Buffalo Bills

27. Indianapolis Colts

28. San Francisco 49ers

29. Los Angeles Rams

30. Cleveland Browns

31. Chicago Bears

32. New York Jets

Arizona Cardinals Too High?

Stephen Dunn/Getty Images

Here's a tough pill to swallow for those still living in the past: the Cardinals crack the top 10.

Of course, it's easy to look at quarterback Carson Palmer and assume a further decline as he inches closer to his 38th birthday in December. Take Arizona's 7-8-1 record in the previous season as a blip not the beginning of a trend.

On the NFL Network's Rich Eisen Show, head coach Bruce Arians talked about a new regimen for Palmer to preserve him throughout the season at his advanced age. Furthermore, the three-time Pro Bowler will have a complete running back who rivals Le'Veon Bell in the shape of David Johnson behind him.

The Cardinals lost interior defensive lineman Calais Campbell to the Jacksonville Jaguars via free agency, but there's still enough talent on that side of the ball to rank within the top three in yards allowed, much like the previous campaign.

Palmer doesn't have to put up extraordinary numbers to help this team contend for a postseason spot. The ground attack, quick throws to speedy playmakers and a stingy defense should keep the Cardinals in the hunt for a division title.

Houston Texans Too Low?

/Getty Images

What do the Houston Texans have to do to earn some respect? They've won consecutive AFC South division titles and accomplished that feat in the previous season without three-time Defensive Player of the Year J.J. Watt for 13 games.

The Texans take the No. 16 spot after losing two key pieces in the secondary. Safety Quintin Demps led the defense with six interceptions last year. As a coveted cornerback on the free-agent market, A.J. Bouye signed with the Jaguars.

The Texans have enough talent to compensate for losses in the front seven, but this defense won't rank as a top-five unit in passing yards allowed for a third consecutive season.

In a passing league, it's fair to show concern for a team that lost two prominent defensive backs who either forced turnovers or made it difficult for opposing wide receivers downfield.

Whether the team decides to start rookie quarterback Deshaun Watson or lean on Tom Savage for another season, the passing offense will rank as a below-average unit.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Just Right

Don Juan Moore/Getty Images

Somewhere in the middle of the pack, you'll find the Tampa Bay Buccaneers—a popular offseason favorite.

Many analysts started to salivate when general manager Jason Licht added tight end O.J. Howard and wide receivers Chris Godwin and DeSean Jackson during the offseason.

The offensive acquisitions will help quarterback Jameis Winston's development, but the defense allowed 863 total yards between Weeks 15 and 16 with a playoff spot on the line. The front office acquired defensive tackle Chris Baker and safety J.J. Wilcox to address holes up front and on the back end.

Baker should bring immediate impact in the run defense, but cornerback Vernon Hargreaves III must show growth in his second year to justify the overall hype as the most improved team over the offseason.

Tampa Bay at No. 14 seems modest when reading about all the spring awards given to the front office, but it's a fair spot for a team with several new pieces who need to contribute right away on both sides of the ball.