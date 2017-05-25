MLB Metrics 101: The 10 Most Underrated Stars of Baseball

1 of 12

Duane Burleson/Getty Images

Identifying the most overrated stars in MLB required weighing the reputation-boosting accolades like awards and All-Star appearances.

There's no need to do that this time around. If a player made the cut based on the requirements listed in the intro, then he made the cut, period.

From here, the thing to do is consider each player's overall body of work and his best work equally. The same formula that applied to overrated stars once again applies here:

Calculate a player's average WAR per season (not including 2017)

Calculate a player's average WAR in his three best seasons

Add the two figures together and find the average

The end result is a little number called "Normal/Prime WAR."

Throw in one last stipulation of a minimum of 2.0 WAR—FanGraphs defines that as the baseline for a "solid starter"—in 2016, and here's the question: Which unheralded players have the highest Normal/Prime WARs?

For some players, this will mean retroactively giving credit for peak performances that are now in the past. But that's OK. Being late to give great players their due credit beats never giving them their due credit.

For a look at the complete results, go here. Otherwise, it's on to honorable mentions and then the top 10.