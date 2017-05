MLB Metrics 101: The 10 Most Underrated Stars of Baseball

12 of 12

Lindsey Wasson/Getty Images

Career WAR 2016 WAR Normal/Prime War 24.5 6.9 4.9

Baseball hasn't been lacking for superstar third basemen in recent seasons. If it's not Kris Bryant or Josh Donaldson in the spotlight one moment, it's Manny Machado or Nolan Arenado.

Meanwhile in Seattle, Kyle Seager sheepishly raises his hand and says, "Uh, me too."

Of course, he might not even be the best Seager in MLB today. His younger brother is plenty good in his own right. And the older bother hasn't been completely ignored. He made an All-Star appearance and won a Gold Glove in 2014. He also placed 12th in the AL MVP voting last year.

But in ranking sixth in the AL in WAR, Seager arguably deserved better in last year's MVP voting. And despite his infrequent accolades, only three third basemen produced more WAR between 2012 and 2016.

An average season for Seager in this span included a .786 OPS and 25 homers. And after struggling on defense initially, he developed into one of the top defenders at the hot corner between 2014 and 2016.

Seager has since gotten off to a slow start this season. But if a track record like his is good for anything, it's as an assurance that his struggles won't last.

Data courtesy of Baseball-Reference.com and FanGraphs.