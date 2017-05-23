    Roger Goodell Reportedly Expected to Relax NFL's Celebration Rules

    Timothy RappFeatured ColumnistMay 23, 2017

    NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell reportedly will relax some of the rules regarding player celebrations, according to Tom Pelissero of USA Today.

    Pelissero added, "Goodell has been meeting with players for months on this. Emphasis on spontaneous exuberance. Result should be more fun, fewer flags."

                                                          

