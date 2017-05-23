Roger Goodell Reportedly Expected to Relax NFL's Celebration Rules

Lisa Lake/Getty Images

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell reportedly will relax some of the rules regarding player celebrations, according to Tom Pelissero of USA Today.

Pelissero added, "Goodell has been meeting with players for months on this. Emphasis on spontaneous exuberance. Result should be more fun, fewer flags."

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

