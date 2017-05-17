NFL Owners Reportedly to Vote on Changes to Regular-Season OT Time and IR Rule

George Gojkovich/Getty Images

NFL owners are reportedly expected to approve a proposal that will reduce regular-season overtime from 15 minutes to 10 minutes at next week's league meetings.

According to NFL.com's Judy Battista, the proposal was previously tabled. Battista added that owners are also expected to approve a proposal that will allow each team to take two players off injured reserve over the course of the season.

Regular-season overtime has been in place in the NFL since 1974 and has always featured a 15-minute period.

Games are more likely to go deep into OT currently due to the 2012 rule change that allows for teams to match or top a field goal on the first possession.

Since the rule change, there have been five ties in the NFL, including two last season. A move from 15 minutes to 10 minutes may increase the likelihood of ties.

Prior to 2012, any player placed on injured reserve was forced to miss the entire season, but that changed with the designated for return rule.

The NFL has since stopped requiring teams to designate a certain player for return and allows for any one player to be activated from IR during the season.

The 2017 NFL spring league meetings will take place from May 22 through May 24 in Chicago.