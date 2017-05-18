Which NFL Players Are Trending Toward 'Bust' Labels in 2017?

4 of 10

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

It's a little less early for the Rams' top pick from 2015, Todd Gurley. And the No. 10 overall selection is trending in a bad direction after taking the NFL by storm as a rookie running back.

Gurley rushed for 1,106 yards despite starting just 12 games that year, finishing the season with a 4.8 yards-per-attempt average and a league-high five runs of 40-plus yards. But the yards gained on those home runs might have inflated his numbers a bit, and that wasn't sustainable in 2016.

Gurley had zero 40-yard runs and only two 20-yard gains as his yards-per-attempt average plummeted to 3.2 last season. That tied for second-last among 42 qualified backs, and among 25 backs who carried the ball 160-plus times, he was the only one without a 100-yard performance.

And no, it didn't help that the Rams had the lowest team passer rating in the NFC. But that was also the case in 2015. In fact, the passing offense finished one spot better overall in 2016 compared to its last-place finish when Gurley lit up offenses as a rookie.

In terms of both DYAR (defense-adjusted yards above replacement) and DVOA (defense-adjusted value over average), Football Outsiders ranked him 37th among 42 backs with a minimum of 100 rushes, and PFF graded him 51st out of 58 qualified players at that position.

And when we take the offensive line out of the equation, things look even worse for Gurley. Second-level yards measure production from a team's running back between five to 10 yards past the line of scrimmage. Football Outsiders ranked the Rams 31st in that category and 30th in terms of open-field yards (production from a team's running back more than 10 yards past the line of scrimmage).

Maybe it was just an off year and Gurley will return to Pro Bowl form in 2017. But if 2015 was the anomaly and opposing defenses figured him out last season, it might not be long before we view the 22-year-old Georgia product as a one-hit wonder.