Peyton Manning Announced as Host of 2017 ESPYs

ESPN announced Tuesday that legendary NFL quarterback Peyton Manning will host the 2017 ESPYs on July 12 at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

"It's an honor to be asked to host the ESPYS, and it's even more meaningful that it's the 25th year for this incredible event," Manning said, per Jennifer Cingari of ESPNMediaZone.com. "The ESPYS have been a part of my life during my entire career—I can still remember attending my very first show back in 1998 before my rookie season in the NFL.

"Over the years, the ESPYS have celebrated some of my favorite athletes and sports moments. In addition to recognizing a special year in sports, the 25th ESPYS will allow us to go down memory lane and pay tribute to those who have played such a huge part in this program's success."

While sports figures such as Lance Armstrong and LeBron James have hosted the ESPYs in the past, ESPN has typically gone with comedians, actors and musicians for that role.

WWE Superstar John Cena hosted last year, however, and Manning will keep the athlete trend going in 2017.

The 41-year-old Manning is a surefire first-ballot Hall of Famer following a career that saw him win two Super Bowls and five NFL MVP awards while being selected to the Pro Bowl 14 times.

Manning is also the NFL's all-time leader in passing yardage and passing touchdowns, and he is the only quarterback in NFL history to win a Super Bowl as a starter with two different teams, accomplishing the feat with the Indianapolis Colts and Denver Broncos.

The 1998 No. 1 overall draft pick retired following the 2015 season and played his last game in Super Bowl 50, leading the Broncos to a 24-10 victory over the Carolina Panthers.

Manning is a natural fit as ESPYs host since his charisma has made him a highly sought-after television commercial pitchman, and he received rave reviews for hosting Saturday Night Live in 2007.