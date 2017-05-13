Robert Griffin III, Girlfriend Grete Sadeiko Announce Engagement, Pregnancy

Joe Sargent/Getty Images

Robert Griffin III and girlfriend Grete Sadeiko announced their engagement Saturday with a post on Sadeiko's Instagram.

Sadeiko also confirmed the two are expecting their first child in June.

"Today was the happiest day of my life and the last 8 months have been the most exciting time ever," Sadeiko wrote. "The man of my dreams and love of my life asked me to marry him today and we are one month away from welcoming our beautiful baby into this world."

According to TMZ, Griffin recently finalized his divorce from his ex-wife Rebecca Liddicoat, whom he married in July 2013. The two welcomed a daughter in May 2015.

Griffin, 27, started five games for the Cleveland Browns last season. In those appearances, he completed 59.2 percent of his passes for 886 yards, two touchdowns and three interceptions.

He's currently an unrestricted free agent.