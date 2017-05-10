Seth Romero Dismissed by Houston After Reported Fight with Teammate Before Game

B51/MarkABrown/Getty Images

University of Houston left-handed pitcher Seth Romero, who is a top 2017 Major League Baseball draft prospect, has been kicked off the baseball team for an incident with a teammate.

Per Joseph Duarte of the Houston Chronicle, Romero was involved in a fight with a teammate before Houston's game against Rice on Tuesday.

Houston baseball coach Todd Whitting issued a statement about Romero's dismissal included in Duarte's report:

Due to an event Tuesday, along with previous conduct detrimental to the team, Seth Romero has been removed from the Houston baseball program. I appreciate (athletic director) Hunter Yurachek's support of my decision for our program to move forward without Seth. We wish Seth and his family the best of luck as he embarks on the next phase of his life and baseball career. We are fully focused on our remaining schedule and the current members of our program.

This was the second publicized incident for Romero this season. He was indefinitely suspended last month for a violation of university and athletic department policy, per Baseball America's Teddy Cahill.

Last year, Romero was also indefinitely suspended for conduct detrimental to the team.

MLB.com ranks Romero as the No. 20 MLB draft prospect . The 21-year-old had a 3.51 ERA with 85 strikeouts in 48.2 innings for the Cougars this season before being dismissed.