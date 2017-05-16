Predicting NFL's Best Sophomore Seasons for 2017

0 of 6

Denis Poroy/Associated Press

NFL careers are painfully short, especially at certain positions. Teams need high-end production from their top draft picks, and they need it now.

Patience is at a premium. So while a steady progression is nice, the preferred result in a high pick's second season is playing at a Pro Bowl level.

The second-year leap is critical for the player and the employment of coaches and front-office personnel who brought him aboard.

Young players are both the future and the present, and they're leaned on heavily. Sometimes a torch is being passed, as is the case with the Los Angeles Chargers between tight ends Antonio Gates and Hunter Henry. Other times, they're being relied on to step up after a great rookie season and fill a void, which is what the New Orleans Saints are asking of wide receiver Michael Thomas.

Let's take a look at some of the sophomores most likely to soar in 2017.