Finding a Perfect Trade Fix for MLB Teams

Nam Y. Huh/Associated Press

It's never too early to start talking trade.

The MLB season is a little over a month old, but already there clear areas of need cropping up for every MLB team around the league.

So let's offer up some trade suggestions, shall we?

Obviously, not every team is a viable trade destination as rebuilding clubs are unlikely to abandon their long-term strategy and small-market teams still have financial limitations to contend with.

On the other end of the spectrum, slow starts from perceived contenders don't necessarily mean they won't be buyers in the long run.

At any rate, ahead is a look at one potential trade fix for each team that figures to be in a position to swing a deal when the time comes.