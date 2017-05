Prospects MLB Teams Need to Sell High On

1 of 6

Josh Ockimey wasn't on any top-100 lists coming into the year and only ranks as the Boston Red Sox's No. 8 prospect at MLB.com. So he's certainly not one of MLB's brand-name prospects.

Yet.

Now in his fourth pro season after being drafted out of high school in the fifth round in 2014, Ockimey is mashing with a .352/.458/.571 slash line and four home runs through 28 games for the High-A Salem Red Sox.

The 21-year-old is cutting down on his strikeouts whilst continuing to develop his power and patience. So it's no accident that his 1.029 OPS is only the latest stop on an upward trajectory in that department.

"My timing and rhythm is on right now," Ockimey said in April, according to Chris Tripodi of MiLB.com. "I'm feeling pretty good at the moment."

However, it'll be a while before Ockimey will be MLB-ready. And by the time he is, the Red Sox are likely to have Sam Travis, one of baseball's top first base prospects, entrenched at the not-so-hot corner.

Rather than a long-term fit at first base, Ockimey fits the Red Sox better as a centerpiece in a trade for a starting pitcher. With Steven Wright out for the year and all bets off on David Price's recovery from a bad elbow, they're going to need one of those.