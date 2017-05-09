Prospects MLB Teams Need to Sell High On

0 of 6

Jim McIsaac/Getty Images

The first month of the 2017 MLB season is gone. Although there's still a long way to the finish, teams now have a better idea of what they have and of what they don't have.

And also, what they can give up in order to solve the latter.

The focus here is on prospects that a select few teams should be willing to sell high on in summer trades. There are only a couple ground rules:

The teams must be in win-now mode, yet with clear weaknesses to address.

The prospects must be within a club's top 10 at MLB.com and also hot out of the gate, but also disposable for one reason or another.

Not many teams and players match these descriptions, so one team-prospect pairing per division will do fine.

Starting in the AL East, let's get to it.