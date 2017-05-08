Yankees Outlast the Cubs 5-4 in Marathon 18-Inning Game in Record-Breaking Night

Nam Y. Huh/Associated Press

It was just one game of 162, but the New York Yankees will remember their Sunday start and Monday victory over the Chicago Cubs for the entire season.

New York prevailed in an 18-inning marathon at Wrigley Field 5-4 in a game that featured a record number of strikeouts and innings and a former Cub driving in the winning run at his old stamping grounds.

Starlin Castro's RBI when he reached on a fielder's choice in the 18th proved to be the difference after Aaron Hicks advanced to third on a bunt single, throwing error by Chicago catcher Willson Contreras and sacrifice bunt.

According to ESPN Stats & Info, the contest was the longest interleague showdown in MLB history, and it had plenty of strikeouts to go around:

Starting pitchers Jon Lester (Cubs) and Luis Severino (Yankees) tallied a combined 18 of those strikeouts with nine apiece. New York's Chasen Shreve pitched the final three innings and posted five punch outs while earning credit for the win.

Jeff Passan of Yahoo Sports pointed out the two teams combined to beat Tony Gwynn's highest strikeout total over the course of an entire season:

Things seemed on track for a normal Sunday night game when the Yankees opened the scoring in the first with an RBI groundout from Castro. While the Cubs responded in the third with Javier Baez's solo homer, New York seized control with Aaron Judge's RBI triple in the seventh and a two-run homer from Jacoby Ellsbury in the eighth.

However, New York closer Aroldis Chapman couldn't lock it down against his former teammates in a scene that likely reminded Cubs fans of their near nightmare in Game 7 of last year's World Series, when the flamethrower blew the save against the Cleveland Indians before his teammates bailed him out.

Albert Almora Jr. and Baez each tallied an RBI in the ninth before Chapman drilled Anthony Rizzo with a pitch with the bases loaded to tie the game.

As a result, extra innings and a 14th inning stretch became a possibility:

Dan Woike of the Los Angeles Times noted the Cubs did some growing up during the marathon game:

While the strikeouts were notable, it wasn't all pitching preventing runs in extras. Kyle Schwarber paid homage to Derek Jeter with the Yankees in town when he leaped into the crowd with a fantastic catch that had the Cubs dropping the microphone:

There was also plenty of weird baseball during the course of 18 innings.

Cubs pitcher Jake Arrieta pinch hit in the 14th, even though he is scheduled to start Monday's game against the Colorado Rockies. Yankees outfielder Hicks lost the ball on Baez's home run as it sailed over his head:

Attention naturally turns to Monday when the Cubs have to play at Coors Field in Denver. The Yankees at least have a shorter trip to Cincinnati, where they will face the Reds at Great American Ball Park and attempt to stave off exhaustion.