Highlighting Every NFL Team's Best UDFA Signing

Every NFL athlete has a chip on his shoulder. Some have boulders.

First-round picks are celebrated, but the majority of NFL rosters are built upon the contributions of individuals who were either late-round selections or weren't drafted at all.

Even some of the most recognizable collegiate athletes can be overlooked and fail to be selected during the NFL draft's seven rounds.

Clemson linebacker Ben Boulware led the reigning national champions with 116 total tackles. He served as the heart and soul for a top-10 defense in each of the last two seasons. But NFL teams still didn't see enough in the young man to call his name among the 253 selections.

"Like I said 3 days ago, I'm in the business of proving people wrong," Boulware tweeted after failing to be drafted. "All I need is an opportunity."

This is the mentality many have coming into the league. It's the right one, too. Where a player is drafted doesn't matter once he's in the league. It's all about earning opportunities after that point.

Nine undrafted players (not including specialists) played in this year's Pro Bowl. The New England Patriots featured 10 undrafted free agents on their Super Bowl LI roster. Two of the most sought-after free agents, A.J. Bouye and Tony Jefferson, didn't hear their names called, either.

Numerous undrafted free agents will make rosters this fall, and Bleacher Report identified the top signing each team made once the draft concluded.