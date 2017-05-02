Gareon Conley Will Not Face NFL Discipline for Sexual Assault Allegations

Paul Vernon/Associated Press

NFL spokesperson Brian McCarthy confirmed Tuesday that Oakland Raiders first-round pick Gareon Conley will not be subject to the league's personal conduct policy regarding his sexual assault allegation.

McCarthy said Conley will not face discipline because the alleged incident happened before the NFL draft, per ESPN.com.

Conley, 21, is accused of sexually assaulting a woman in a Cleveland hotel April 9. No charges have been filed, and Conley has denied the allegations publicly.

