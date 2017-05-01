Jay Z Sued for Putting Roc Nation Logo on Official MLB Apparel

Jim McIsaac/Getty Images

Rapper Jay Z and Major League Baseball are reportedly being sued by Iconix Brand Group for the use of the Roc Nation logo on apparel.

TMZ reported Monday Iconix says it paid $204 million for the logo and can control when it appears on merchandise, including the MLB apparel it has recently graced. TMZ noted Iconix is suing Roc Nation, New Era, Lids and the San Francisco Giants in addition to the rapper and MLB.

Iconix will sue all of those parties "for at least $10 million and other damages," per TMZ.

The Source magazine shared a look at the New York Yankees' version of one of the Roc Nation hats:

Ayana Rashed of The Source noted the caps retail for $50 and had three separate launches—Opening Day, summer and fall for the postseason. The Roc Nation collection of MLB hats featured 16 teams, including the Yankees, Giants, Chicago Cubs, Boston Red Sox and Los Angeles Dodgers.