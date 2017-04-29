Josh Carraway NFL Draft 2017: Scouting Report for Tennessee Titans' Pick

Tony Gutierrez/Associated Press

Measurables Height Weight 40 Time Arm Length Hand Size 3-Cone 6'3" 242 lbs 4.74s 34 ¼ " 9 ¼ " 7.20s

POSITIVES

A three-year starter at TCU, Josh Carraway posted 22.5 TFLs and 17 sacks in the last two seasons. He has ideal length and is a great athlete on film. He shows natural bend and can turn the corner with tight hips. Carraway counters well off the edge and has an inside move with a shoulder dip that looks pro-level. Carraway uses his length well to lock out blockers and can long-arm with his inside shoulder. There are tools here to develop if an NFL team is willing to be patient and put Carraway in a strength program. He projects well as a 3-4 outside linebacker.

NEGATIVES

Carraway’s workout times did not match what shows on film. He needs to develop much better lower-body strength. Carraway’s inability to stop the run or set the edge makes him a likely situational pass-rusher at least early in his career. His toughness on film leaves a lot to be desired. Despite great length, Carraway has small hands. A lack of football IQ and instincts are consistently seen on the tape.



PRO COMPARISON: Dadi Nicolas, Kansas City Chiefs

FINAL GRADE: 5.30/9.00 (Backup Caliber—Round 6)

