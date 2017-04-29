    Josh Carraway NFL Draft 2017: Scouting Report for Tennessee Titans' Pick

    TCU Horned Frogs defensive end Josh Carraway (94) smiles as he stands on the sideline during an NCAA college football game against Stephen F. Austin Saturday, Sept. 12, 2015, in Fort Worth, Texas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
    Tony Gutierrez/Associated Press

     

    Measurables
    HeightWeight40 TimeArm LengthHand Size3-Cone
    6'3"242 lbs4.74s34 ¼"¼"7.20s

     

    POSITIVES

    A three-year starter at TCU, Josh Carraway posted 22.5 TFLs and 17 sacks in the last two seasons. He has ideal length and is a great athlete on film. He shows natural bend and can turn the corner with tight hips. Carraway counters well off the edge and has an inside move with a shoulder dip that looks pro-level. Carraway uses his length well to lock out blockers and can long-arm with his inside shoulder. There are tools here to develop if an NFL team is willing to be patient and put Carraway in a strength program. He projects well as a 3-4 outside linebacker. 

     

    NEGATIVES

    Carraway’s workout times did not match what shows on film. He needs to develop much better lower-body strength. Carraway’s inability to stop the run or set the edge makes him a likely situational pass-rusher at least early in his career. His toughness on film leaves a lot to be desired. Despite great length, Carraway has small hands. A lack of football IQ and instincts are consistently seen on the tape.
     

     

    PRO COMPARISON: Dadi Nicolas, Kansas City Chiefs 

    FINAL GRADE: 5.30/9.00 (Backup Caliber—Round 6)

     

     

