Blair Brown NFL Draft 2017: Scouting Report for Jacksonville Jaguars' Pick

Measurables Height Weight 40 Time Arm Length 3-Cone 5'11 1/2" 238 lbs 4.65s 31 1/4" 6.92s

POSITIVES

A three-year starter, Blair Brown is an every-down player with the skills to step right into a 4-3 defense as a weak-side linebacker. He's an attacking, aggressive playmaker who finished with 128 tackles, 15 tackles for loss and 4.5 sacks as a senior. He's quick to fill holes in the run game and has the processing skills to pull the chain and get into the backfield. Brown's eyes and instincts are top-notch. His awareness against misdirection allows him to stay disciplined and maintain his assignment. Brown's best traits show up in how quickly he's able to read the play and get himself into position to make plays. He's an instinctive downhill thumper.

NEGATIVES

Brown is undersized, with poor length (31 ¼") and average straight-line speed. Using length to break off blockers will be a struggle for him in the NFL. In coverage, Brown can disappear. His agility in space can be less than ideal—even playing against Mid-American Conference opponents, he was falling behind tight ends and receivers in coverage. His recovery speed in the run and pass games are lacking, too.



PRO COMPARISON: De'Vondre Campbell, Atlanta Falcons

FINAL GRADE: 6.25/9.00 (Future Starter—Round 3)