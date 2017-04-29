Josh Dobbs Drafted by Steelers; Top Twitter Takes to 4th-Round Pick

Josh Dobbs Drafted by Steelers; Top Twitter Takes to 4th-Round PickApril 29, 2017
The Pittsburgh Steelers may have landed their heir apparent to Ben Roethlisberger. The Steelers selected Tennessee quarterback Josh Dobbs with the No. 135 pick in the 2017 NFL draft on Saturday in hopes he can develop into a long-term option.
Pittsburgh Steelers @steelers
With the 135th pick in the 2017 #NFLDraft, we select QB Joshua Dobbs. https://t.co/kefGLhF63X4/29/2017, 5:36:00 PM
The reaction to this pick was mixed with discussion of Dobbs' long-term potential and a stat from ESPN's Adam Schefter that might give Steelers fans hope:
Ian Rapoport @RapSheet
The #Steelers get their QB in the fourth rounds. Its #Tennessee QB Josh Dobbs… Will compete with Landry Jones4/29/2017, 5:38:02 PM
Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter
Just saying: Last year Dallas used 135th pick on QB Dak Prescott. This year Steelers used 135th pick on Tennessee QB Josh Dobbs.4/29/2017, 5:35:40 PM
Tom Pelissero @TomPelissero
Interesting pick for #Steelers, who wanted someone to develop behind Big Ben. Everyone raves about Dobbs' makeup. Should have time he needs. https://t.co/e3mIDNzYEs4/29/2017, 5:39:44 PM
Dobbs, 22, threw for 2,946 yards and 27 touchdowns against 12 interceptions last season at Tennessee. He also added 831 yards and 12 scores on the ground.
This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.
Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.