Josh Dobbs Drafted by Steelers; Top Twitter Takes to 4th-Round Pick

Don Juan Moore/Getty Images

The Pittsburgh Steelers may have landed their heir apparent to Ben Roethlisberger. The Steelers selected Tennessee quarterback Josh Dobbs with the No. 135 pick in the 2017 NFL draft on Saturday in hopes he can develop into a long-term option.

The reaction to this pick was mixed with discussion of Dobbs' long-term potential and a stat from ESPN's Adam Schefter that might give Steelers fans hope:

Dobbs, 22, threw for 2,946 yards and 27 touchdowns against 12 interceptions last season at Tennessee. He also added 831 yards and 12 scores on the ground.

