Samson Ebukam NFL Draft 2017: Scouting Report for Los Angeles Rams' Pick

Young Kwak/Associated Press

Measurables Height Weight 40 Time Arm Length Hand Size 3-Cone 6'2" 240 lbs 4.45s 32 ½ " 9 ⅝ " 7.07s

POSITIVES

A three-year starter, Samson Ebukam saw the field as a rotational pass-rusher as a true freshman and immediately earned Freshman All-American honors. Ebukam would go on to receive All-Big Sky honors in each of his final three seasons. Ebukam dominated his pro day with a 39-inch vertical jump, 4.45 time in the 40-yard dash, 24 bench press reps and a 7.07-second three-cone time. At 6’1 ⅜” and 248 pounds, Ebukam has eye-opening numbers that will get scout’s attention based on his athleticism alone. Ebukam played standing up for EWU and projects similarly in the NFL. He’s quick to turn the corner and has the hips to bend and accelerate. He’s a high motor player who coaches loved.

NEGATIVES

Ebukam needs time to learn how to be a pass-rusher with NFL tools. He doesn’t have the hands to fight off blockers and lacks the length to lock out at the point of attack. He lacks the lower-body power to sit down and anchor. Ebukam flashed against a low level of competition and wasn’t invited to the East-West Shrine or Senior Bowl and also didn’t get an invite to the NFL combine. His tape shows the potential of a speed rusher, but he has to learn counter moves and must gain strength to better handle NFL blockers.



PRO COMPARISON: John Simon, Indianapolis Colts

FINAL GRADE: 5.20/9.00 (Developmental Player—Round 7)

Follow your favorite teams and leagues in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.