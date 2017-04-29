Jaleel Johnson NFL Draft 2017: Scouting Report for Minnesota Vikings' Pick

Butch Dill/Associated Press

Measurables Height Weight 40 Time Arm Length Hand Size 3-Cone 6'2 5/8" 316 lbs 5.12s 33 1/4" 9 5/8" 7.64s

POSITIVES

A two-year starter at Iowa, Jaleel Johnson plays with outstanding awareness and football IQ. He understands hand use and can stack up blockers with his reach. Johnson passes the eye test and looks the part with a solid build. His length allows him to lock out offensive linemen, and he's strong enough to prevent linemen from getting to the second level. A nose tackle prospect, Johnson can collapse pockets. He was a Senior Bowl invite and was powerful and more athletic than expected based on his tape. When Johnson keeps his pads down, he's able to win with quickness.

NEGATIVES

Johnson isn't an athlete and will struggle to penetrate NFL offensive lines. He's a classic stalemate lineman. Poor leverage is an issue. Better pad height out of his stance would help him become a better pro. Johnson showed poor strength on film and in testing (19 bench reps), which is concerning for a player who will make his living stacking up blockers. He is much better working down the line than penetrating. In a two-gap scheme, it's questionable if he could split a double-team.

PRO COMPARISON: Al Woods, Indianapolis Colts

FINAL GRADE: 6.20/9.00 (Future Starter—Round 3)