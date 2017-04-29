    Jaleel Johnson NFL Draft 2017: Scouting Report for Minnesota Vikings' Pick

    Matt MillerNFL Draft Lead WriterApril 29, 2017

    North squad defensive tackle Jaleel Johnson of Iowa (97) runs on the field during the player introductions of the Senior Bowl NCAA college football game, Saturday, Jan. 28, 2017, at Ladd-Peebles Stadium in Mobile, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
    Butch Dill/Associated Press

     

    Measurables
    HeightWeight40 TimeArm LengthHand Size3-Cone
    6'2 5/8"316 lbs5.12s33 1/4"9 5/8"7.64s

     

    POSITIVES

    A two-year starter at Iowa, Jaleel Johnson plays with outstanding awareness and football IQ. He understands hand use and can stack up blockers with his reach. Johnson passes the eye test and looks the part with a solid build. His length allows him to lock out offensive linemen, and he's strong enough to prevent linemen from getting to the second level. A nose tackle prospect, Johnson can collapse pockets. He was a Senior Bowl invite and was powerful and more athletic than expected based on his tape. When Johnson keeps his pads down, he's able to win with quickness.

              

    NEGATIVES

    Johnson isn't an athlete and will struggle to penetrate NFL offensive lines. He's a classic stalemate lineman. Poor leverage is an issue. Better pad height out of his stance would help him become a better pro. Johnson showed poor strength on film and in testing (19 bench reps), which is concerning for a player who will make his living stacking up blockers. He is much better working down the line than penetrating. In a two-gap scheme, it's questionable if he could split a double-team.

     

    PRO COMPARISON: Al Woods, Indianapolis Colts

    FINAL GRADE: 6.20/9.00 (Future Starter—Round 3)

     

    Follow your favorite teams and leagues in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

     