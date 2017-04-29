    Dallas Cowboys Change NFL Draft Room Phone Number After Social Media Leak

    Scott Polacek
April 29, 2017

    PITTSBURGH, PA - NOVEMBER 13: A detailed view of a Dallas Cowboys helmet prior to the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field on November 13, 2016 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Joe Sargent/Getty Images) *** Local Caption ***
    Joe Sargent/Getty Images

    The Dallas Cowboys reportedly had a phone emergency during the NFL draft.

    According to Todd Archer of ESPN.com, Dallas executive vice president Stephen Jones said the team had to change its draft room's phone number Thursday after it leaked on social media. Jones said the Cowboys received phone calls from the public after the leak and were forced to tell the NFL and other teams about a new number if anyone wanted to make trades.

    Dallas was still able to place a phone call to first-round pick Taco Charlton, as it shared on Twitter:

    With offense largely set behind a dominant offensive line, running back Ezekiel Elliott, quarterback Dak Prescott and wide receiver Dez Bryant, the Cowboys focused on defense after the phone number mishap.

    They drafted Michigan defensive end Charlton in the first round, Colorado cornerback Chidobe Awuzie in the second round and Michigan cornerback Jourdan Lewis in the third round.