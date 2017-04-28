Derek Rivers Becomes 1st Player Drafted by Super Bowl Champion Patriots in 2017

Gregory Payan/Associated Press

After a prolonged wait, the New England Patriots finally made a pick at the 2017 NFL draft. The Super Bowl champions used the No. 83 pick on Youngstown State defensive end Derek Rivers during Friday's third round:

Rivers set Youngstown State's school record with 41 sacks during his career, including 14 in a breakout senior season. Listed at 6'4" and 248 pounds, Rivers should slot in as an edge rusher for the Patriots, either as a down lineman or as a stand-up linebacker on the outside.



