    2017 NFL Draft Grades: Team-by-Team Letter Marks After Rounds 1-3 Results

    Kristopher KnoxFeatured ColumnistApril 29, 2017

    Dallas Cowboys fans cheer during the second round of the 2017 NFL football draft, Friday, April 28, 2017, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
    Matt Rourke/Associated Press

    Day 2 of the 2017 NFL draft is in the books. Now that the first three rounds are complete, we have a perfect chance to gauge how each team has done so far.

    Grading the first round is one thing, but you can usually get a better feel for how teams have done after Day 2—especially since some teams didn't even pick in the first round. The Green Bay Packers, for example, traded out of Round 1 and then still got themselves a tremendous talent in former Washington cornerback Kevin King.

    Who are the draft's big winners and losers after the first two days? That's what we're going to examine here. We'll grade each team on the letter scale—because we all miss school that much—and examine some of the top picks for each.

    We'll also take an in-depth look at some of the best noteworthy selections from Day 2. First, though, let's look back at the picks:

     

    2017 NFL Draft Grades

    Through Round 3
    NFL TeamNotable PicksGradeAnalysis
    Arizona CardinalsHaason Reddick, LB, Temple, Budda Baker, S, Washington & Chad Williams, WR, Grambling St.B+The Cardinals defense gets even nastier with the addition of Reddick and Baker. Williams has a ton of upside
    Atlanta FalconsTakkarist McKinley, DE, UCLA & Duke Riley, LB, LSUB-McKinley has a lot of potential and a high motor. However, he has injury concerns and may have been a reach. Riley is solid, not special.
    Baltimore RavensMarlon Humphrey, CB, Alabama, Chris Wormley, DE, Michigan & Tim Williams, LB, AlabamaC+Ravens got good value with Wormley and made a good gamble with Williams in Round 3. Humphrey, however, has tape that suggest he went two rounds too high.
    Buffao BillsTre'Davious White, CB, LSU & Zay Jones, WR, ECUA-The Bills get a potential replacement for Stephon Gilmore and a starting-caliber receiver in the first two rounds.
    Carolina PanthersChristian McCaffrey, RB, Stanford, Curtis Samuel, WR, Ohio State & Taylor Moton, G, Western MichiganACarolina has added speed and versatility to its offense with McCaffrey and Samuel. Moton can improve the toughness up front. Life should be easier on Cam Newton next year.
    Chicago BearsMitchell Trubisky, QB, North Carolina & Adam Shaheen, TE, AshlandDThe Bears bid against themselves for a developmental quarterback and gave up quality picks in the process. Shaheen does have a lot of upside, but he'll only reach it if there's a QB who can get him the ball.
    Cincinnati BengalsJohn Ross, WR, Washington, Joe Mixon, RB, Oklahoma & Jordan Willis, DE, Kansas StateC+Ross has serious durability concerns. Mixon has serious character concerns. The Bengals either hit a home run or bust in a big, big way. Willis, at least, is a smart upside pick.
    Cleveland BrownsMyles Garrett, DE, Texas A&M & DeShone Kizer, QB, Notre DameA+If no QB in this class is a day-one starter, then Browns win big by grabbing Kizer plus three impact Round 1 players. Oh, and a 2018 first-rounder.
    Dallas CowboysTaco Charlon, DE, Michigan, Chidobe Awuzie, CB, Colorado & Jourdan Lewis, CB, MichiganBDallas got a solid D-lineman with pass-rush ability in Charlton. Awuzie and Lewis are both quality corners but Lewis faces a domestic violence charge and is a risk.
    Denver BroncosGarrett Bolles, OT, Utah, DeMarcus Walker, DE, Florida State & Brendan Langley, CB, LamarB-Denver pulled the trigger for their top guy in a very weak OT class. Walker has promise and so does Langley, though he's raw and was a bit of a reach.
    Detroit LionsJarrad Davis, LB, Florida & Teez Tabor, CB, FloridaA-The Lions added former teammates in Davis and Tabor. Both have the potential to be day-one starters
    Green Bay PackersKevin King, CB, Washington & Josh Jones, S, N.C. StateA+Packers trade down and still get two future starters in King and Jones. The secondary should be better sooner than later.
    Houston TexansDeshaun Watson, QB, Clemson, Zach Cunningham, LB, Vanderbilt & D'Onta Foreman, RB, TexasB+If Watson becomes the franchise in Houston, then giving away the 2018 No. 1 was worth it. It's a gamble, though. Cunningham and Foreman are both studs who should contribute immediately.
    Indianapolis ColtsMalik Hooker, S, Ohio State, Quincy Wilson, CB, Florida & Tarrell Basham, DE, OhioAHooker will take time to develop, but he has All-Pro potential. Wilson and Basham could be immediate difference-makers on defense.
    Jacksonville JaguarsLeonard Fournette, RB, LSU, Cam Robinson, OL, Alabama & Dawuane Smoot, DE, IllinoisAFournette and Smoot should both bring immediate impact. Fournette actually changes the identity of the offense. Robinson has promise, but I'm not as high on him as many seem to be.
    Kansas City ChiefsPatrick Mahomes, QB, Texas Tech & Kareem Hunt, RB, ToledoB+Trading up for Mahomes makes more sense for KC than it would another team because of Alex Smith's presence. Hunt can be the team's future RB1.
    Los Angeles ChargersMike Williams, WR, Clemson, Forrest Lamp, G, WKU & Dan Feeney, G, IndianaA-Philip Rivers has had big, physical receivers before and not delivered a deep run, but Williams is a solid receiver. Lamp and Feeney should immediately improve the run game.
    Los Angeles RamsGerald Everett, TE, South Alabama & Cooper Kupp, WR, Eastern WashingtonC-No first-round pick because of the trade for Jared Goff. Everett has upside but feels like a sizable reach. Kupp is another slot receiver in a room rull of them.
    Miami DolphinsCharles Harris, DE, Missouri, Raekwon McMillan, LB, Ohio State & Cordrea Tankersley, CB, ClemsonBThe Dolphins got a potentially great pass-rusher in Harris, a decent linebacker in McMillian and an underrated corner in Tankersley. I'm not sure there's an immediate starter in the bunch, but it's a solid group.
    Minnesota VikingaDalvin Cook, RB, Florida State & Pat Elflein, C, Ohio StateB+Cook has character concerns, but on the field, he's a first-round talent. The Vikings didn't have a first-round pick. Elflein is a future starter.
    New England PatriotsDerek Rivers, DE, Youngstown St. & Antonio Garcia, OT, TroyA+The Patriots added Brandin Cooks and Kony Ealy but didn't draft until Round 3. They still come away with a difference-making edge-rusher and a potential future starting tackle.
    New Orleans SaintsMarshon Lattimore, CB, Ohio State, Ryan Ramczyk, OT, Wisconsin & Marcus Williams, S, UtahA+The Saints snagged perhaps the best CB in the draft, a starting-caliber lineman and a potential starter at safety. The team should be better at protecting Drew Brees and perhaps capable of protecting leads.
    New York GiantsEvan Engram, TE, Mississippi, Dalvin Tomlinson, DL, Alabama & Davis Webb, QB, CalC+Tomlinson may have been the best pick here, and he's a bit of a luxury. The Giants didn't necessarily need another pass-catcher and Webb looks like the next New York backup to never see the field.
    New York JetsJamal Adams, S, LSU & Marcus Maye, S, FloridaB+New York had bigger need than safety, but the back end of their defense could be a terror for the next decade.
    Oakland RaidersGareon Conley, CB, Ohio State & Obi Melifonwu, S, UConnAA lot obviously depends on Conley's the rape allegation. On the field, though, he and Melifonwu immediately upgrade the team's biggest weakness.
    Philadelphia EaglesDerek Barnett, DE, Tennessee & Sidney Jones, CB, WashingtonABarnett should immediately impact the pass rush. Jones is a high first-round talent who slid because of injury. Both can be defensive centerpieces in time.
    Pittsburgh SteelersT.J. Watt, LB, Wisconsin, JuJu Smith-Schuster & James Conner, RB, PittB+I'm not sure how successful Watt will be as a pro pass-rusher, but he's a solid defender. The Steelers have had luck developing receivers so Smith-Schuster looks like a win. Conner should be a powerful change-of-pace backup.
    San Francisco 49ersSolomon Thomas, DE, Stanford, Reuben Foster, LB, Alabama & C.J. Beathard, QB, IowaARookie GM John Lynch fleeced the Bears to drop a spot and still get their guy in Thomas. In fact, they got two top defenders in the first round. The questionable pick of Beathard—considered by many to be a fifth- or sixth-round pick—keeps this from being an A+
    Seattle SeahawksMalik McDowell, DT, Michigan State, Ethan Pocic, C, LSU & Shaq Griffin, DB, Central FloridaB+Seattle traded down and still added a quality defensive tackle in Malik McDowell. Pocic should be an immediate upgrade at center, and the team added some nice other developmental pieces.
    Tampa Bay BuccaneersO.J. Howard, TE, Alabama & Justin Evans, S, Texas A&MBHoward was a luxury pick, but you can't question his value at No. 19 overall. Evans should eventually be the team's starting free safety
    Tennessee TitansCorey Davis, WR, Western Michigan, Adoree Jackson, CB, USC & Taywan Taylor, WR, WKUB+The Titans got Marcus Mariota some weapons with Davis and Taylor. Jackson may have been a reach at 18th overall, but he should make the return unit better.
    Washington RedskinsJonathan Allen, DL, Alabama, Ryan Anderson, LB, Alabama & Fabian Moreau, CB, UCLAAAllen's slide gave Washington one of the top defenders in the draft. Anderson can have an immediate impact as an edge-rusher as well. Moreau is coming off a torn pectoral but has first-round talent.

     

    Notable Day-2 Picks

    Kevin King, CB, Washington (33rd Overall)

    Former Washington cornerback Kevin King was invited to the draft but wasn't picked in the first round. He was the only prospect at the draft who returned for night No. 2. He wanted to live his dream and was able to do so with the first pick in the second round:

    However, this isn't the only reason King to the Green Bay Packers was a notable pick. For one, the Packers traded down with the Cleveland Browns and picked up the first pick in Round 4. They also got themselves a cornerback many viewed as a first-round talent.

    The 6'3", 200-pound defensive back should quickly make Green Bay's secondary better, and the team should have little trouble finding a role for him.

    "King can play inside or outside cornerback and may even be a free safety prospect for some teams after he played there his first two seasons at Washington," Bleacher Report draft analyst Matt Miller wrote of King. "His six career interceptions point to ball skills. King is a quick reactor who has rookie-starter skills."

    The Packers picked up tremendous value here and grabbed an extra pick to do so. They'll now set the tone for Day 3 of the draft.

     

    DeShone Kizer, QB, Notre Dame (52nd Overall)

    Even though the Cleveland Browns potentially got themselves three rookie starters on the first day of the draft, they took all kinds of heat for not landing a potential quarterback of the future.

    Mark Maske of the Washington Post, for example, had the following to say:

    Does the “Moneyball” approach to football say that it doesn’t pay to get a quarterback? Are they going to play Peppers at QB? ... The Browns almost seem to be going out of their way to avoid getting theirs. Unless they plan to have Coach Hue Jackson devise a no-QB offensive scheme, they need to wake up to the realities of the NFL.

    Well, the Browns landed a quarterback in Round 2, and, for some analysts, they landed the best one in the draft.

    Steven Ruiz of USA Today ranked Kizer as his top quarterback. NFL Media's Mike Mayock did as well, at least back in February.

    "The reason I have Kizer No. 1, "he explained. "Is because I think he's got the highest ceiling of any of these quarterbacks. What he lacks is experience."

    The knock on Kizer is that he is a prospect who is going to take time to develop. However, none of the quarterbacks in this draft are expected to be ready to start right away. If the talent gap between the guys in the first round and Kizer is minimal, then the Browns deserve a ton of credit for being patient and getting Kizer here.

    1. Insider Buzz: Redskins and Jay Gruden Targeting 'Dual-Threat' McCaffrey at Pick 17

    2. NFL QBs Shouldn't Even Try to Challenge Safety Prospect Malik Hooker

    3. What Are the Hottest Match Ups of the 2017 NFL Season?

    4. Which 2017 NFL Draft Prospect Is the Next Tyreek Hill?

    5. Chris Simms' Top 3 QB Nightmares of 2017 NFL Draft

    6. Insider Buzz: Titans Still Searching for No.1 CB, Eyeing Prospects in NFL Draft

    7. Which 2017 NFL Draft Prospect Could Be the Next Adrian Peterson?

    8. Pro Day Numbers Like Peppers and Suh? Meet the NFL's Next "Offense Destroyer"

    9. Brian Kelly Calls DeShone Kizer the Best QB in NFL Draft

    10. Alabama WR ArDarius Stewart Is Poised to Become a 'Monster After the Catch' in the NFL

    11. Meet the WR Trio Ready to Light Up Their Pro Day on Road to NFL Draft

    12. Auburn's Carl Larson with Something to Prove on Pro Day

    13. What Changed for Tony Romo on Day 1 of NFL Free Agency?

    14. Dirt Monster' Solomon Thomas Is Ready to Be King the of Trenches in NFL

    15. Oklahoma State's Jordan Sterns on Pro Day Performance

    16. What Will It Take for Tony Romo to Land in Denver?

    17. Tony Romo Says Goodbye to Cowboys

    18. Deal Alert: Grading Alshon Jeffery to Philadelphia Eagles Free Agent Signing

    19. Matt Miller's Winners and Losers from the NFL Combine

    20. Deal Alert: Grading DeSean Jackson to Tampa Bay Buccaneers Free Agent Signing

    21. Insider Buzz: Deep CB Draft Class Helped Patriots Outbid Teams for Gilmore

    22. Insider Buzz: AP May Return to Vikings as Other Teams Show Little Interest in FA

    23. Insider Buzz: Desean Jackson Will Get Big Payday; Could Set Brandin Cooks Market

    24. Deal Alert: Grading Brandon Marshall to New York Giants Free Agent Signing

    25. Insider Buzz: Hue Jackson 'Loves' Mitch Trubisky; Chance to Be #1 Overall Pick

    26. Top Performers from the 2017 NFL Combine

    27. Rumor Alert: San Francisco 49ers Targeting Free Agent WR Kenny Britt?

    28. Insider Buzz: Dolphins May Pay Big Money for Stills; Parker's Future in Question

    29. Rumor Alert: Bears Will Make 'Major Push' for Free Agent QB Mike Glennon?

    30. NFL Free Agency 2017: Where Will Former Redskins WR DeSean Jackson Land?

    31. Myles Garrett, Top Edge Rushers Absolutely Owned the 2017 NFL Combine

    32. NFL Free Agency 2017: Why Teams Should Be Targeting WR Terrelle Pryor

    33. Insider Buzz: 49ers Targeting Mike Glennon If Cousins Deal Doesn't Develop

    34. NFL Free Agency 2017: Why Teams Should Be Targeting RB LeGarrette Blount

    35. Insider Buzz: Romo to Denver 'Gaining Momentum', Lack of Other Options

    36. NFL Free Agency 2017: Where Will Former Chicago Bears WR Alshon Jeffery Land?

    37. The Explosive, West Coast Kid: Meet the Ultimate Deep Threat John Ross

    38. NFL Free Agency 2017: Where Will Former Vikings RB Adrian Peterson Land?

    39. Insider Buzz: Glennon Offered Top Backup QB Money by Bucs, CHI & NYJ Interested

    40. Insider Buzz: Raiders Will Wait to See Murray's Market Before Targeting Peterson

    41. Insider Buzz: JPP Not Expected to Agree to Long-Term Deal, NYG Could Draft DE

    42. Rumor Alert: Titans Most Likely to Trade for Saints WR Brandin Cooks?

    43. Rumor Alert: Philadelphia Eagles Will Evaluate Signing RB Jamaal Charles?

    44. NFL Free Agency 2017: Where Will Tony Romo Land If Cut by Dallas Cowboys?

    45. Matt Miller's Rapid-Fire Predictions for 2017 NFL Combine

    46. Insider Buzz: Kirk Cousins Open to Being Traded to Cleveland Browns

    47. Insider Buzz: Adrian Peterson, Vikings to Determine Future at NFL Combine

    48. Meet the Biggest Sleeper DB Ready to Tear Up the NFL Combine

    49. Insider Buzz: Cutler Won't Accept Any Trade by Bears, Could Threaten to Retire

    50. Insider Buzz: NFL Won't Rush to Interfere in Revis, Jets Contract Situation

    51. Top Landing Spots for Tony Romo If Released or Traded by Dallas Cowboys

    52. Top Landing Spots for Former New York Giants WR Victor Cruz

    53. Insider Buzz: Redskins Interested in Tony Romo; Could Trade Kirk Cousins

    54. Meet the Explosive Playmaker That Is Set to Destroy the NFL Combine

    55. Insider Buzz: Jets Can Get Out of Revis Contract Due to Incident in Pittsburgh

    56. Insider Buzz: Jets Can Get Out of Revis Contract Due to Incident in Pittsburgh

    57. Insider Buzz: QB Mitch Trubisky Is a 'Lock for the Top 5' in 2017 NFL Draft

    58. Insider Buzz: Salary Cap Increase Could Lead to Uptick in Franchise Tag Use

    59. Tim Tebow Gave 75,000 Kids with Special Needs a Night They'll Never Forget

    60. Insider Buzz: Tony Romo Could Retire from NFL to Pursue TV Career

    61. Insider Buzz: Aldon Smith Reinstatement in Jeopardy with Latest Controversy

    62. Insider Buzz: 49ers Open to Keeping Kaepernick but Not at Current Salary

    63. Top Options for Denver Broncos' Draft Pick

    64. History Will Never Forget New England Patriots 5th Championship in Super Bowl LI

    65. Simms: Blame Falcons' Conservative D, Not Aggressive Offense, for SB LI Collapse

    66. A7FL No-Pads, Full-Contact Football League Claims It's Safer Than the NFL

    67. Gridiron Heights: Patriots Win Super Bowl LI

    68. NFL Comeback Player of the Year Jordy Nelson

    69. Top 5 NFL Interception Leaders of 2016

    70. Insider Buzz: Rams Could Let Trumaine Johnson Walk in Free Agency

    71. Insider Buzz: NFL Being Urged to Decrease TNF Games; Goodell Not Budging

    72. Insider Buzz: Las Vegas Deal Dead, but Raiders Haven't Contacted City of Oakland

    73. Insider Buzz: Belichick Could Pull Out Old Trick to Slow Down Julio Jones in SB

    74. Tale of the Tape: Do Patriots or Falcons Have Advantage in Super Bowl LI?

    75. NFL Award Predictions: Who Will Take Home Hardware at 'Honors' Ceremony?

    76. Why Dion Lewis Will Be Patriots Good Luck Charm in Super Bowl LI

    77. Which Group of Road Graders Will Win Offensive Line of the Year at NFL Honors?

    78. Deflategate to Lady Gaga: Prop Bets That Will Keep You Hooked on Super Bowl LI

    79. Insider Buzz: Patriots Will Move Fast on Garoppolo Trade This Offseason

    80. Insider Buzz: Romo Wants to Face Cowboys in 2017 Season

    81. Can Super Bowl LI Patriots Cement Legacy as Top Team of New England Dynasty Era?

    82. Fake Brady Makes Appearance at Super Bowl 51 Media Day

    83. Insider Buzz: John Elway, Rich McKay Endorsed John Lynch for 49ers GM Job

    84. Insider Buzz: Raiders to Vegas Hits a Snag, Lease Proposal Seen as 'Insulting'

    85. Why One of College Football's Worst Teams Will Be a Winner in Super Bowl LI

    86. Atlanta Falcons X-Factors to Disrupt Patriots Offense in Super Bowl LI

    87. Insider Buzz: 'Unconventional' John Lynch Hire Won't Impact Shanahan to 49ers

    88. Insider Buzz: Teams Take 'Precautions' Before Facing Patriots, Shred Game Plans

    89. NCAA Lacrosse to Super Bowl LI: Patriots WR Chris Hogan's Rise to the Top

    90. Simms in 60: Falcons and Patriots Have Most Creative Offenses, Take Notice NFL

    91. Alabama QB Tua Tagovailoa Is Much More Than "The Next Marcus Mariota"

    92. Who Had the Best Attendance in the NFL in 2016?

    93. Meet the Small School Prospect Who's Draft Stock Skyrocketed at 2017 Senior Bowl

    94. Insider Buzz: Former Bills Coaches Angry at 'Lazy' Dareus' Criticism of Rex Ryan

    95. Insider Buzz: Spanos Denies Wanting to Move Chargers Back to SD, Won't Sell Team

    96. Insider Buzz: Outgoing Rams Coaching Staff Blames Todd Gurley's Struggles on Him

     

    Derek Rivers, DE, Youngstown State (83rd Overall)

    Leave it to the New England Patriots to pull this one off. The team traded away its first- and second-round picks in order to acquire Brandin Cooks and Kony Ealy. The Patriots also traded down in the third round.

    Then New England lands a player that should fill a big area of need. Last season, New England produced just 34 sacks and was rated 24th in pass rush by Pro Football Focus. Youngstown State's Derek Rivers is a guy who can help produce sacks.

    "Derek Rivers can get to the quarterback," NFL Media's Mike Mayock said after Rivers was selected. "I thought he was best suited to play 3-4 outside linebacker. What coach Bill Belichick likes is versatility in players. He can stand up off the ball as an inside linebacker and in sub-packages kick down." 

    Is Rivers as talented as some of the pass-rushers taken in the first two rounds? Perhaps not. However, he's still a 6'4", 248-pound sack-artist who can immediately help the Patriots defense. He racked up 43.5 sacks over the last three seasons.