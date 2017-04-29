2017 NFL Draft Grades: Team-by-Team Letter Marks After Rounds 1-3 Results

Matt Rourke/Associated Press

Day 2 of the 2017 NFL draft is in the books. Now that the first three rounds are complete, we have a perfect chance to gauge how each team has done so far.

Grading the first round is one thing, but you can usually get a better feel for how teams have done after Day 2—especially since some teams didn't even pick in the first round. The Green Bay Packers, for example, traded out of Round 1 and then still got themselves a tremendous talent in former Washington cornerback Kevin King.

Who are the draft's big winners and losers after the first two days? That's what we're going to examine here. We'll grade each team on the letter scale—because we all miss school that much—and examine some of the top picks for each.

We'll also take an in-depth look at some of the best noteworthy selections from Day 2. First, though, let's look back at the picks:

2017 NFL Draft Grades

Through Round 3 NFL Team Notable Picks Grade Analysis Arizona Cardinals Haason Reddick, LB, Temple, Budda Baker, S, Washington & Chad Williams, WR, Grambling St. B+ The Cardinals defense gets even nastier with the addition of Reddick and Baker. Williams has a ton of upside Atlanta Falcons Takkarist McKinley, DE, UCLA & Duke Riley, LB, LSU B- McKinley has a lot of potential and a high motor. However, he has injury concerns and may have been a reach. Riley is solid, not special. Baltimore Ravens Marlon Humphrey, CB, Alabama, Chris Wormley, DE, Michigan & Tim Williams, LB, Alabama C+ Ravens got good value with Wormley and made a good gamble with Williams in Round 3. Humphrey, however, has tape that suggest he went two rounds too high. Buffao Bills Tre'Davious White, CB, LSU & Zay Jones, WR, ECU A- The Bills get a potential replacement for Stephon Gilmore and a starting-caliber receiver in the first two rounds. Carolina Panthers Christian McCaffrey, RB, Stanford, Curtis Samuel, WR, Ohio State & Taylor Moton, G, Western Michigan A Carolina has added speed and versatility to its offense with McCaffrey and Samuel. Moton can improve the toughness up front. Life should be easier on Cam Newton next year. Chicago Bears Mitchell Trubisky, QB, North Carolina & Adam Shaheen, TE, Ashland D The Bears bid against themselves for a developmental quarterback and gave up quality picks in the process. Shaheen does have a lot of upside, but he'll only reach it if there's a QB who can get him the ball. Cincinnati Bengals John Ross, WR, Washington, Joe Mixon, RB, Oklahoma & Jordan Willis, DE, Kansas State C+ Ross has serious durability concerns. Mixon has serious character concerns. The Bengals either hit a home run or bust in a big, big way. Willis, at least, is a smart upside pick. Cleveland Browns Myles Garrett, DE, Texas A&M & DeShone Kizer, QB, Notre Dame A+ If no QB in this class is a day-one starter, then Browns win big by grabbing Kizer plus three impact Round 1 players. Oh, and a 2018 first-rounder. Dallas Cowboys Taco Charlon, DE, Michigan, Chidobe Awuzie, CB, Colorado & Jourdan Lewis, CB, Michigan B Dallas got a solid D-lineman with pass-rush ability in Charlton. Awuzie and Lewis are both quality corners but Lewis faces a domestic violence charge and is a risk. Denver Broncos Garrett Bolles, OT, Utah, DeMarcus Walker, DE, Florida State & Brendan Langley, CB, Lamar B- Denver pulled the trigger for their top guy in a very weak OT class. Walker has promise and so does Langley, though he's raw and was a bit of a reach. Detroit Lions Jarrad Davis, LB, Florida & Teez Tabor, CB, Florida A- The Lions added former teammates in Davis and Tabor. Both have the potential to be day-one starters Green Bay Packers Kevin King, CB, Washington & Josh Jones, S, N.C. State A+ Packers trade down and still get two future starters in King and Jones. The secondary should be better sooner than later. Houston Texans Deshaun Watson, QB, Clemson, Zach Cunningham, LB, Vanderbilt & D'Onta Foreman, RB, Texas B+ If Watson becomes the franchise in Houston, then giving away the 2018 No. 1 was worth it. It's a gamble, though. Cunningham and Foreman are both studs who should contribute immediately. Indianapolis Colts Malik Hooker, S, Ohio State, Quincy Wilson, CB, Florida & Tarrell Basham, DE, Ohio A Hooker will take time to develop, but he has All-Pro potential. Wilson and Basham could be immediate difference-makers on defense. Jacksonville Jaguars Leonard Fournette, RB, LSU, Cam Robinson, OL, Alabama & Dawuane Smoot, DE, Illinois A Fournette and Smoot should both bring immediate impact. Fournette actually changes the identity of the offense. Robinson has promise, but I'm not as high on him as many seem to be. Kansas City Chiefs Patrick Mahomes, QB, Texas Tech & Kareem Hunt, RB, Toledo B+ Trading up for Mahomes makes more sense for KC than it would another team because of Alex Smith's presence. Hunt can be the team's future RB1. Los Angeles Chargers Mike Williams, WR, Clemson, Forrest Lamp, G, WKU & Dan Feeney, G, Indiana A- Philip Rivers has had big, physical receivers before and not delivered a deep run, but Williams is a solid receiver. Lamp and Feeney should immediately improve the run game. Los Angeles Rams Gerald Everett, TE, South Alabama & Cooper Kupp, WR, Eastern Washington C- No first-round pick because of the trade for Jared Goff. Everett has upside but feels like a sizable reach. Kupp is another slot receiver in a room rull of them. Miami Dolphins Charles Harris, DE, Missouri, Raekwon McMillan, LB, Ohio State & Cordrea Tankersley, CB, Clemson B The Dolphins got a potentially great pass-rusher in Harris, a decent linebacker in McMillian and an underrated corner in Tankersley. I'm not sure there's an immediate starter in the bunch, but it's a solid group. Minnesota Vikinga Dalvin Cook, RB, Florida State & Pat Elflein, C, Ohio State B+ Cook has character concerns, but on the field, he's a first-round talent. The Vikings didn't have a first-round pick. Elflein is a future starter. New England Patriots Derek Rivers, DE, Youngstown St. & Antonio Garcia, OT, Troy A+ The Patriots added Brandin Cooks and Kony Ealy but didn't draft until Round 3. They still come away with a difference-making edge-rusher and a potential future starting tackle. New Orleans Saints Marshon Lattimore, CB, Ohio State, Ryan Ramczyk, OT, Wisconsin & Marcus Williams, S, Utah A+ The Saints snagged perhaps the best CB in the draft, a starting-caliber lineman and a potential starter at safety. The team should be better at protecting Drew Brees and perhaps capable of protecting leads. New York Giants Evan Engram, TE, Mississippi, Dalvin Tomlinson, DL, Alabama & Davis Webb, QB, Cal C+ Tomlinson may have been the best pick here, and he's a bit of a luxury. The Giants didn't necessarily need another pass-catcher and Webb looks like the next New York backup to never see the field. New York Jets Jamal Adams, S, LSU & Marcus Maye, S, Florida B+ New York had bigger need than safety, but the back end of their defense could be a terror for the next decade. Oakland Raiders Gareon Conley, CB, Ohio State & Obi Melifonwu, S, UConn A A lot obviously depends on Conley's the rape allegation. On the field, though, he and Melifonwu immediately upgrade the team's biggest weakness. Philadelphia Eagles Derek Barnett, DE, Tennessee & Sidney Jones, CB, Washington A Barnett should immediately impact the pass rush. Jones is a high first-round talent who slid because of injury. Both can be defensive centerpieces in time. Pittsburgh Steelers T.J. Watt, LB, Wisconsin, JuJu Smith-Schuster & James Conner, RB, Pitt B+ I'm not sure how successful Watt will be as a pro pass-rusher, but he's a solid defender. The Steelers have had luck developing receivers so Smith-Schuster looks like a win. Conner should be a powerful change-of-pace backup. San Francisco 49ers Solomon Thomas, DE, Stanford, Reuben Foster, LB, Alabama & C.J. Beathard, QB, Iowa A Rookie GM John Lynch fleeced the Bears to drop a spot and still get their guy in Thomas. In fact, they got two top defenders in the first round. The questionable pick of Beathard—considered by many to be a fifth- or sixth-round pick—keeps this from being an A+ Seattle Seahawks Malik McDowell, DT, Michigan State, Ethan Pocic, C, LSU & Shaq Griffin, DB, Central Florida B+ Seattle traded down and still added a quality defensive tackle in Malik McDowell. Pocic should be an immediate upgrade at center, and the team added some nice other developmental pieces. Tampa Bay Buccaneers O.J. Howard, TE, Alabama & Justin Evans, S, Texas A&M B Howard was a luxury pick, but you can't question his value at No. 19 overall. Evans should eventually be the team's starting free safety Tennessee Titans Corey Davis, WR, Western Michigan, Adoree Jackson, CB, USC & Taywan Taylor, WR, WKU B+ The Titans got Marcus Mariota some weapons with Davis and Taylor. Jackson may have been a reach at 18th overall, but he should make the return unit better. Washington Redskins Jonathan Allen, DL, Alabama, Ryan Anderson, LB, Alabama & Fabian Moreau, CB, UCLA A Allen's slide gave Washington one of the top defenders in the draft. Anderson can have an immediate impact as an edge-rusher as well. Moreau is coming off a torn pectoral but has first-round talent.

Notable Day-2 Picks



Kevin King, CB, Washington (33rd Overall)



Former Washington cornerback Kevin King was invited to the draft but wasn't picked in the first round. He was the only prospect at the draft who returned for night No. 2. He wanted to live his dream and was able to do so with the first pick in the second round:

However, this isn't the only reason King to the Green Bay Packers was a notable pick. For one, the Packers traded down with the Cleveland Browns and picked up the first pick in Round 4. They also got themselves a cornerback many viewed as a first-round talent.

The 6'3", 200-pound defensive back should quickly make Green Bay's secondary better, and the team should have little trouble finding a role for him.

"King can play inside or outside cornerback and may even be a free safety prospect for some teams after he played there his first two seasons at Washington," Bleacher Report draft analyst Matt Miller wrote of King. "His six career interceptions point to ball skills. King is a quick reactor who has rookie-starter skills."

The Packers picked up tremendous value here and grabbed an extra pick to do so. They'll now set the tone for Day 3 of the draft.

DeShone Kizer, QB, Notre Dame (52nd Overall)

Even though the Cleveland Browns potentially got themselves three rookie starters on the first day of the draft, they took all kinds of heat for not landing a potential quarterback of the future.

Mark Maske of the Washington Post, for example, had the following to say:

Does the “Moneyball” approach to football say that it doesn’t pay to get a quarterback? Are they going to play Peppers at QB? ... The Browns almost seem to be going out of their way to avoid getting theirs. Unless they plan to have Coach Hue Jackson devise a no-QB offensive scheme, they need to wake up to the realities of the NFL.

Well, the Browns landed a quarterback in Round 2, and, for some analysts, they landed the best one in the draft.

Steven Ruiz of USA Today ranked Kizer as his top quarterback. NFL Media's Mike Mayock did as well, at least back in February.

"The reason I have Kizer No. 1, "he explained. "Is because I think he's got the highest ceiling of any of these quarterbacks. What he lacks is experience."

The knock on Kizer is that he is a prospect who is going to take time to develop. However, none of the quarterbacks in this draft are expected to be ready to start right away. If the talent gap between the guys in the first round and Kizer is minimal, then the Browns deserve a ton of credit for being patient and getting Kizer here.

Derek Rivers, DE, Youngstown State (83rd Overall)

Leave it to the New England Patriots to pull this one off. The team traded away its first- and second-round picks in order to acquire Brandin Cooks and Kony Ealy. The Patriots also traded down in the third round.

Then New England lands a player that should fill a big area of need. Last season, New England produced just 34 sacks and was rated 24th in pass rush by Pro Football Focus. Youngstown State's Derek Rivers is a guy who can help produce sacks.

"Derek Rivers can get to the quarterback," NFL Media's Mike Mayock said after Rivers was selected. "I thought he was best suited to play 3-4 outside linebacker. What coach Bill Belichick likes is versatility in players. He can stand up off the ball as an inside linebacker and in sub-packages kick down."

Is Rivers as talented as some of the pass-rushers taken in the first two rounds? Perhaps not. However, he's still a 6'4", 248-pound sack-artist who can immediately help the Patriots defense. He racked up 43.5 sacks over the last three seasons.