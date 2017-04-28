Sheldon Richardson Reportedly on Trading Block for Jets at 2017 NFL Draft

Al Pereira/Getty Images

With the New York Jets starting to go through a roster rebuild, the team is exploring trade options for defensive tackle Sheldon Richardson.

Per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the Jets are "making calls" to teams about Richardson, but they "won't give him away" in any potential deal.

Trade rumors are nothing new for Richardson. The 26-year-old was the subject of speculation last season leading up to the trade deadline, with the Dallas Cowboys and Denver Broncos inquired about him, per ESPN's Adam Schefter (h/t ESPN's Rich Cimini).

Richardson is entering the final year of his rookie contract. He's going to make $8.069 million, per Spotrac, before hitting unrestricted free agency next March.

Since recording a career-high eight sacks in 2014, Richardson has combined for 6.5 sacks in the past two seasons and was suspended for the first four games of the 2015 season due to a failed drug test.