Jimmy Garoppolo Trade Rumors: Browns Inquired About QB During 1st Round of Draft

Eric Espada/Getty Images

The Cleveland Browns didn't draft a quarterback Thursday night, but they did reportedly inquire about trading for a veteran.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Browns called the New England Patriots about a possible deal for Jimmy Garoppolo but were rebuffed.

Reports for weeks have indicated the Patriots haven't been keen on parting ways with Garoppolo, including one from Schefter on April 23 that the 25-year-old signal-caller "isn't going anywhere."

The same day, the Boston Herald's Karen Guregian reported trading Garoppolo was "a long shot that would require an overwhelming offer."

After striking out for the time being, the Browns will have to turn their attention toward Day 2 of the draft if they want to land a future franchise quarterback.

Entering the second round, Notre Dame's DeShone Kizer, Cal's Davis Webb and Pittsburgh's Nathan Peterman are the top-ranked quarterbacks on Matt Miller's big board.

The Browns are currently scheduled to make their first Day 2 pick at No. 52 overall, which is the 20th pick in the second round. They also own the top pick in Round 3 at No. 65 overall.