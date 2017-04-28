2017 NFL Draft Big Board: Matt Miller's Best Remaining Players After Round 1April 28, 2017
2017 NFL Draft Big Board: Matt Miller's Best Remaining Players After Round 1
You weren't expecting Quincy Wilson, Forrest Lamp and Cam Robinson to still be on the board on Day 2 of the 2017 NFL draft, were you?
With the first round officially concluded, we move to Rounds 2 and 3, where the safeties, cornerbacks, tight ends and wide receivers are the cream of the crop, but we expect to hear names from almost every position group on this big board called Friday night.
The fun, and importance, is just getting started in Philadelphia at the draft. While Day 1 gets all the hype, it's Day 2 that can turn the tide for NFL teams on the brink of the postseason or possibly even making Super Bowl pushes.
So let's get ready for another night of excitement by taking a look at the best remaining players after Round 1.
Top 100 Overall Players
|Rank
|Player
|Pos.
|School
|Height
|Weight
|1
|Quincy Wilson
|CB
|Florida
|6'1"
|211
|2
|Joe Mixon
|RB
|Oklahoma
|6'1"
|226
|3
|Forrest Lamp
|G
|Western Kentucky
|6'4"
|309
|4
|Cam Robinson
|T
|Alabama
|6'6"
|322
|5
|Alvin Kamara
|RB
|Tennessee
|5'10"
|214
|6
|Budda Baker
|S
|Washington
|5'10"
|195
|7
|Chidobe Awuzie
|CB
|Colorado
|6'0"
|202
|8
|Sidney Jones
|CB
|Washington
|6'0"
|186
|9
|Chris Wormley
|DL
|Michigan
|6'5"
|298
|10
|Kevin King
|CB
|Washington
|6'3"
|200
|11
|DeShone Kizer
|QB
|Notre Dame
|6'4"
|233
|12
|Dalvin Cook
|RB
|Florida State
|5'10"
|210
|13
|Marcus Maye
|S
|Florida
|6'0"
|210
|14
|Zay Jones
|WR
|East Carolina
|6'2"
|201
|15
|Cooper Kupp
|WR
|Eastern Washington
|6'2"
|204
|16
|Josh Jones
|S
|North Carolina State
|6'1"
|220
|17
|Tyus Bowser
|LB
|Houston
|6'3"
|247
|18
|Raekwon McMillan
|LB
|Ohio State
|6'2"
|240
|19
|Malik McDowell
|DL
|Michigan State
|6'6"
|295
|20
|Cordrea Tankersley
|CB
|Clemson
|6'1"
|199
|21
|Zach Cunningham
|LB
|Vanderbilt
|6'3"
|234
|22
|Bucky Hodges
|TE
|Virginia Tech
|6'6"
|257
|23
|D'Onta Foreman
|RB
|Texas
|6'0"
|233
|24
|Curtis Samuel
|WR
|Ohio State
|5'11"
|196
|25
|ArDarius Stewart
|WR
|Alabama
|5'11"
|204
|26
|Duke Riley
|LB
|LSU
|6'0"
|232
|27
|Dalvin Tomlinson
|DL
|Alabama
|6'3"
|310
|28
|Marcus Williams
|S
|Utah
|6'1"
|202
|29
|Carlos Henderson
|WR
|Louisiana Tech
|5'11"
|199
|30
|Derek Rivers
|EDGE
|Youngstown State
|6'4"
|248
|31
|Jordan Willis
|EDGE
|Kansas State
|6'4"
|255
|32
|Davis Webb
|QB
|California
|6'5"
|229
|33
|Fabian Moreau
|CB
|UCLA
|6'0"
|206
|34
|Montravius Adams
|DL
|Auburn
|6'4"
|304
|35
|Caleb Brantley
|DL
|Florida
|6'3"
|307
|36
|Ryan Anderson
|LB
|Alabama
|6'2"
|253
|37
|Justin Evans
|S
|Texas A&M
|6'0"
|199
|38
|Dan Feeney
|G
|Indiana
|6'4"
|305
|39
|Pat Elflein
|C
|Ohio State
|6'3"
|303
|40
|Dion Dawkins
|T
|Temple
|6'4"
|314
|41
|Dorian Johnson
|G
|Pittsburgh
|6'5"
|300
|42
|Vince Biegel
|LB
|Wisconsin
|6'3"
|246
|43
|Tim Williams
|EDGE
|Alabama
|6'3"
|244
|44
|Teez Tabor
|CB
|Florida
|6'0"
|199
|45
|JuJu Smith-Schuster
|WR
|USC
|6'1"
|215
|46
|Desmond King
|S
|Iowa
|5'10"
|201
|47
|Chris Godwin
|WR
|Penn State
|6'1"
|209
|48
|Adam Shaheen
|TE
|Ashland
|6'6"
|278
|49
|Nathan Peterman
|QB
|Pittsburgh
|6'2"
|226
|50
|Carl Lawson
|EDGE
|Auburn
|6'2"
|261
|51
|Larry Ogunjobi
|DL
|Charlotte
|6'3"
|305
|52
|Jake Butt
|TE
|Michigan
|6'5"
|246
|53
|Gerald Everett
|TE
|South Alabama
|6'3"
|239
|54
|Josh Reynolds
|WR
|Texas A&M
|6'3"
|194
|55
|Taylor Moton
|T
|Western Michigan
|6'5"
|319
|56
|Tarell Basham
|EDGE
|Ohio
|6'4"
|269
|57
|Alex Anzalone
|LB
|Florida
|6'3"
|241
|58
|Kareem Hunt
|RB
|Toledo
|5'10"
|216
|59
|Obi Melifonwu
|S
|Connecticut
|6'4"
|224
|60
|Ethan Pocic
|C
|LSU
|6'6"
|310
|61
|Anthony Walker Jr.
|LB
|Northwestern
|6'1"
|238
|62
|Daeshon Hall
|EDGE
|Texas A&M
|6'5"
|266
|63
|Davon Godchaux
|DL
|LSU
|6'3"
|310
|64
|Taywan Taylor
|WR
|Western Kentucky
|5'11"
|203
|65
|Kendell Beckwith
|LB
|LSU
|6'2"
|243
|66
|Rasul Douglas
|CB
|West Virginia
|6'2"
|209
|67
|Brad Kaaya
|QB
|Miami (Fla.)
|6'4"
|214
|68
|Blair Brown
|LB
|Ohio
|5'11"
|238
|69
|Samaje Perine
|RB
|Oklahoma
|5'11"
|233
|70
|Carlos Watkins
|DL
|Clemson
|6'3"
|305
|71
|Jaleel Johnson
|DL
|Iowa
|6'3"
|310
|72
|Danny Isidora
|G
|Miami (Fla.)
|6'4"
|310
|73
|Tedric Thompson
|S
|Colorado
|6'0"
|204
|74
|Tanoh Kpassagnon
|DL
|Villanova
|6'6"
|285
|75
|Julie'n Davenport
|T
|Bucknell
|6'6"
|315
|76
|John Johnson
|S
|Boston College
|6'0"
|202
|77
|DeMarcus Walker
|EDGE
|FSU
|6'2"
|273
|78
|Ryan Switzer
|WR
|North Carolina
|5'9"
|181
|79
|Cameron Sutton
|CB
|Tennessee
|5'11"
|186
|80
|Shaquill Griffin
|CB
|Central Florida
|6'0"
|194
|81
|Zach Banner
|G
|USC
|6'8"
|360
|82
|Isaac Asiata
|G
|Utah
|6'3"
|323
|83
|Antonio Garcia
|T
|Troy
|6'6"
|293
|84
|Roderick Johnson
|T
|FSU
|6'6"
|308
|85
|Xavier Woods
|S
|Louisiana Tech
|5'11"
|219
|86
|Jayon Brown
|LB
|UCLA
|6'0"
|231
|87
|Nazair Jones
|DL
|North Carolina
|6'5"
|295
|88
|Jeremy McNichols
|RB
|Boise State
|5'9"
|214
|89
|Josh Malone
|WR
|Tennessee
|6'3"
|208
|90
|Brian Hill
|RB
|Wyoming
|6'1"
|219
|91
|Jourdan Lewis
|CB
|Michigan
|5'10"
|186
|92
|Joshua Dobbs
|QB
|Tennessee
|6'3"
|216
|93
|James Conner
|RB
|Pittsburgh
|6'1"
|233
|94
|George Kittle
|TE
|Iowa
|6'4"
|250
|95
|Elijah Qualls
|DL
|Washington
|6'1"
|321
|96
|Eddie Vanderdoes
|DL
|UCLA
|6'2"
|305
|97
|Corn Elder
|CB
|Miami (Fla.)
|5'10"
|180
|98
|Joe Mathis
|EDGE
|Washington
|6'2"
|255
|99
|Jeremy Sprinkle
|TE
|Arkansas
|6'5"
|256
|100
|Amara Darboh
|WR
|Michigan
|6'2"
|214
Quarterbacks
We saw three signal-callers come off the board in Round 1, but Notre Dame's DeShone Kizer wasn't one of them. He tops the quarterback big board entering Day 2, yet he's not the only one with heavy interest.
Davis Webb's big arm is quite intriguing, Nathan Peterman possesses potential starter talent, and the likes of Brad Kaaya and Joshua Dobbs could be the top sleepers at the position.
With many teams still in need of QB help, we can expect to hear several names off the board in Rounds 2 and 3.
|Rank
|Player
|School
|Height
|Weight
|Grade
|1
|DeShone Kizer
|Notre Dame
|6'4"
|233
|6.75
|2
|Davis Webb
|California
|6'5"
|229
|6.5
|3
|Nathan Peterman
|Pittsburgh
|6'2"
|226
|6.45
|4
|Brad Kaaya
|Miami (Fla.)
|6'4"
|214
|6.25
|5
|Joshua Dobbs
|Tennessee
|6'3"
|216
|5.99
|6
|Chad Kelly
|Mississippi
|6'2"
|224
|5.7
|7
|C.J. Beathard
|Iowa
|6'2"
|219
|5.4
|8
|Jerod Evans
|Virginia Tech
|6'3"
|232
|5.4
|9
|Cooper Rush
|Central Michigan
|6'3"
|228
|5.4
|10
|Alek Torgersen
|Pennsylvania
|6'3"
|230
|5
|11
|Zach Terrell
|Western Michigan
|6'1"
|209
|4.99
|12
|Brady Gustafson
|Montana
|6'6"
|230
|4.99
|13
|Sefo Liufau
|Colorado
|6'3"
|232
|4.99
|14
|Mitch Leidner
|Minnesota
|6'3"
|226
|4.99
|15
|Trevor Knight
|Texas A&M
|6'1"
|219
|4.99
|16
|Wes Lunt
|Illinois
|6'5"
|225
|4.99
|17
|Seth Russell
|Baylor
|6'3"
|213
|4.99
|18
|Antonio Pipkin
|Tiffin
|6'1"
|225
|4.99
Running Backs
Two top-10 picks at running back isn't a common feat in today's NFL, but the 2017 class pulled it off. However, those were the only two off the board, and now Friday's second and third rounds have the potential for big-time backs to get selected.
Joe Mixon, Dalvin Cook and Alvin Kamara are household names at this point, and D'Onta Foreman, Samaje Perine and James Conner aren't far behind.
There are a lot of good players available on Day 2, but this group could see the largest swath of talent come off the board.
|Rank
|Player
|School
|Height
|Weight
|Grade
|1
|Joe Mixon
|Oklahoma
|6'1"
|226
|7.05
|2
|Alvin Kamara
|Tennessee
|5'10"
|214
|6.99
|3
|Dalvin Cook
|Florida State
|5'10"
|210
|6.75
|4
|D'Onta Foreman
|Texas
|6'0"
|233
|6.6
|5
|Kareem Hunt
|Toledo
|5'10"
|216
|6.4
|6
|Samaje Perine
|Oklahoma
|5'11"
|233
|6.25
|7
|Jeremy McNichols
|Boise State
|5'9"
|214
|6
|8
|Brian Hill
|Wyoming
|6'1"
|219
|6
|9
|James Conner
|Pittsburgh
|6'1"
|233
|5.99
|10
|Marlon Mack
|South Florida
|5'11"
|213
|5.99
|11
|Wayne Gallman
|Clemson
|6'0"
|215
|5.8
|12
|Matthew Dayes
|North Carolina State
|5'9"
|205
|5.8
|13
|Jamaal Williams
|BYU
|6'0"
|212
|5.79
|14
|Tarik Cohen
|North Carolina A&T
|5'6"
|179
|5.75
|15
|TJ Logan
|North Carolina
|5'9"
|196
|5.7
|16
|De'Veon Smith
|Michigan
|5'11"
|223
|5.59
|17
|Joe Williams
|Utah
|5'11"
|210
|5.55
|18
|Donnel Pumphrey
|San Diego State
|5'8"
|176
|5.5
|19
|De'Angelo Henderson
|Coastal Carolina
|5'7"
|208
|5.5
|20
|Austin Ekeler
|Western State
|5'9"
|195
|5.3
|21
|Elijah Hood
|North Carolina
|6'0"
|232
|5.25
|22
|Justin Davis
|USC
|6'1"
|208
|5.25
|23
|Dare Ogunbowale
|Wisconsin
|5'11"
|213
|5.25
|24
|Aaron Jones
|Texas-El Paso
|5'9"
|208
|5.25
|25
|Brandon Wilson
|Houston
|5'11"
|200
|5.25
|26
|Corey Clement
|Wisconsin
|5'10"
|220
|5.2
|27
|I'Tavius Mathers
|Middle Tennessee
|5'11"
|198
|5.2
|28
|Stanley Williams
|Kentucky
|5'7"
|190
|5.2
|29
|Elijah McGuire
|Louisiana-Lafayette
|5'10"
|214
|5
|30
|Devine Redding
|Indiana
|5'8"
|205
|4.99
|31
|Tarean Folston
|Notre Dame
|5'9"
|215
|4.99
|32
|Joe Yearby
|Miami
|5'9"
|200
|4.99
|33
|Jahad Thomas
|Temple
|5'9"
|190
|4.99
|34
|Chris Carson
|Oklahoma State
|5'11"
|218
|4.99
|35
|Rushel Shell III
|West Virginia
|5'10"
|220
|4.99
|36
|Taquan Mizzell
|Virginia
|5'10"
|197
|4.99
|37
|Marcus Cox
|Appalachian State
|5'10"
|207
|4.99
|38
|Anthony Wales
|Western Kentucky
|5'10"
|195
|4.99
|39
|Tion Green
|Cincinnati
|6'0"
|230
|4.99
Fullbacks
Not bereft of talent, but it's unlikely a player out of the fullback class will hear his name called on Day 2.
|Rank
|Player
|School
|Height
|Weight
|Grade
|1
|Sam Rogers
|Virginia Tech
|5'10"
|228
|5.1
|2
|Freddie Stevenson
|Florida State
|6'0"
|243
|5
|3
|Anthony Firkser
|Harvard
|6'2"
|241
|5
|4
|Emmanuel Holder
|Towson
|5'11"
|265
|4.99
|5
|Bobby Wolford
|Boston College
|6'1"
|248
|4.99
|6
|Cody Heiman
|Washburn
|6'3"
|245
|4.99
|7
|Prescott Line
|Michigan State
|6'0"
|246
|4.99
|8
|Nate Iese
|UCLA
|6'3"
|244
|4.99
|9
|Dakota Ball
|Alabama
|6'2"
|268
|4.99
Wide Receivers
Not one, not two, but three wide receivers came off the board in the top 10 on Day 1, and then all was silent. The rest of the wide receiver class is flush with talent and could easily push the running backs Friday night.
Small-school prospects Zay Jones and Cooper Kupp headline the remaining class, but super-athletes Curtis Samuel and ArDarius Stewart aren't far behind.
Expect to hear pass-catchers' names early and often on Day 2.
|Rank
|Player
|School
|Height
|Weight
|Grade
|1
|Zay Jones
|East Carolina
|6'2"
|201
|6.75
|2
|Cooper Kupp
|Eastern Washington
|6'2"
|204
|6.75
|3
|Curtis Samuel
|Ohio State
|5'11"
|196
|6.6
|4
|ArDarius Stewart
|Alabama
|5'11"
|204
|6.6
|5
|Carlos Henderson
|Louisiana Tech
|5'11"
|199
|6.55
|6
|JuJu Smith-Schuster
|USC
|6'1"
|215
|6.5
|7
|Chris Godwin
|Penn State
|6'1"
|209
|6.5
|8
|Josh Reynolds
|Texas A&M
|6'3"
|194
|6.4
|9
|Taywan Taylor
|Western Kentucky
|5'11"
|203
|6.3
|10
|Ryan Switzer
|North Carolina
|5'9"
|181
|6
|11
|Josh Malone
|Tennessee
|6'3"
|208
|6
|12
|Amara Darboh
|Michigan
|6'2"
|214
|5.99
|13
|Chad Hansen
|California
|6'2"
|202
|5.99
|14
|Noah Brown
|Ohio State
|6'2"
|222
|5.99
|15
|Jehu Chesson
|Michigan
|6'2"
|204
|5.99
|16
|Travin Dural
|LSU
|6'1"
|202
|5.9
|17
|Isaiah Ford
|Virginia Tech
|6'1"
|194
|5.9
|18
|Kenny Golladay
|Northern Illinois
|6'4"
|213
|5.9
|19
|Ricky Seals-Jones
|Texas A&M
|6'5"
|240
|5.9
|20
|Ish Zamora
|Baylor
|6'3"
|220
|5.9
|21
|KD Cannon
|Baylor
|5'11"
|182
|5.85
|22
|Mack Hollins
|North Carolina
|6'4"
|221
|5.79
|23
|Shelton Gibson
|West Virginia
|5'11"
|191
|5.75
|24
|Travis Rudolph
|Florida State
|6'0"
|189
|5.7
|25
|Rodney Adams
|South Florida
|6'1"
|189
|5.69
|26
|Artavis Scott
|Clemson
|5'10"
|193
|5.6
|27
|Dede Westbrook
|Oklahoma
|6'0"
|178
|5.59
|28
|Malachi Dupre
|LSU
|6'3"
|196
|5.5
|29
|Keon Hatcher
|Arkansas
|6'2"
|207
|5.5
|30
|Robert Davis
|Georgia State
|6'3"
|220
|5.4
|31
|Stacy Coley
|Miami (Fla.)
|6'0"
|195
|5.3
|32
|Fred Ross
|Mississippi State
|6'1"
|213
|5.25
|33
|Jalen Robinette
|Air Force
|6'3"
|220
|5.25
|34
|Damore'ea Stringfellow
|Mississippi
|6'2"
|212
|5.25
|35
|Jamari Staples
|Louisville
|6'3"
|195
|5.25
|36
|Amba Etta-Tawo
|Syracuse
|6'1"
|208
|5.25
|37
|Austin Carr
|Northwestern
|6'1"
|194
|5.2
|38
|Kermit Whitfield
|Florida State
|5'8"
|185
|5.1
|39
|Jerome Lane
|Akron
|6'3"
|226
|5
|40
|Trent Taylor
|Louisiana Tech
|5'8"
|181
|5
|41
|Isaiah McKenzie
|Georgia
|5'8"
|173
|5
|42
|Michael Rector
|Stanford
|6'0"
|185
|5
|43
|Kendrick Bourne
|Eastern Washington
|6'1"
|203
|5
|44
|Billy Brown
|Shepherd
|6'4"
|236
|5
|45
|Krishawn Hogan
|Marian University
|6'3"
|222
|5
|46
|Noel Thomas
|Connecticut
|6'1"
|202
|5
|47
|Chad Williams
|Grambling State
|6'1"
|204
|5
|48
|Quincy Adeboyejo
|Mississippi
|6'3"
|195
|5
|49
|Tim Patrick
|Utah
|6'5"
|210
|5
|50
|Tim White
|Arizona State
|5'11"
|175
|5
|51
|Derrick Griffin
|Texas Southern
|6'7"
|230
|4.99
|52
|James Quick
|Louisville
|6'0"
|186
|4.99
|53
|Speedy Noil
|Texas A&M
|5'11"
|200
|4.99
|54
|Bobo Wilson
|Florida State
|5'9"
|189
|4.99
|55
|Bug Howard
|North Carolina
|6'4"
|221
|4.99
|56
|Victor Bolden
|Oregon State
|5'8"
|178
|4.99
|57
|Gabe Marks
|Washington State
|6'0"
|188
|4.99
|58
|Drew Morgan
|Arkansas
|6'0"
|193
|4.99
|59
|Greg Ward Jr.
|Houston
|5'10"
|185
|4.99
|60
|Corey Smith
|Ohio State
|6'0"
|188
|4.99
|61
|Jhajuan Seales
|Oklahoma State
|6'2"
|185
|4.99
|62
|Zach Pascal
|Old Dominion
|6'2"
|214
|4.99
|63
|Darreus Rogers
|USC
|6'1"
|216
|4.99
|64
|Keevan Lucas
|Tulsa
|5'9"
|192
|4.99
|65
|Michael Clark
|Marshall
|6'7"
|212
|4.99
|66
|Karel Hamilton
|Samford
|6'1"
|181
|4.99
|67
|Trey Griffey
|Arizona
|6'3"
|192
|4.99
|68
|Tony Stevens
|Auburn
|6'3"
|198
|4.99
|69
|DeAngelo Yancey
|Purdue
|6'1"
|205
|4.99
Tight Ends
Thursday was a big day for a loaded tight end class, but Friday has the potential to create some news too. Big-school products like Bucky Hodges and Jake Butt highlight the remaining class, but there are also some small-school stars with big aspirations.
Adam Shaheen and Gerald Everett are names to keep an eye on.
|Rank
|Player
|School
|Height
|Weight
|Grade
|1
|Bucky Hodges
|Virginia Tech
|6'6"
|257
|6.6
|2
|Adam Shaheen
|Ashland
|6'6"
|278
|6.45
|3
|Jake Butt
|Michigan
|6'5"
|246
|6.4
|4
|Gerald Everett
|South Alabama
|6'3"
|239
|6.4
|5
|George Kittle
|Iowa
|6'4"
|250
|5.99
|6
|Jeremy Sprinkle
|Arkansas
|6'5"
|256
|5.99
|7
|Jordan Leggett
|Clemson
|6'5"
|258
|5.99
|8
|Jonnu Smith
|Florida International
|6'3"
|248
|5.8
|9
|Michael Roberts
|Toledo
|6'4"
|261
|5.75
|10
|Cole Hikutini
|Louisville
|6'4"
|248
|5.25
|11
|Darrell Daniels
|Washington
|6'3"
|246
|5.25
|12
|Eric Saubert
|Drake
|6'4"
|242
|5.1
|13
|Antony Auclair
|Laval
|6'6"
|254
|5.1
|14
|Hayden Plinke
|Texas-El Paso
|6'4"
|255
|5
|15
|Blake Jarwin
|Oklahoma State
|6'4"
|248
|5
|16
|Pharaoh Brown
|Oregon
|6'5"
|250
|4.99
Offensive Tackles
A previously projected first-round pick, Cam Robinson will be a heavily sought-after prospect on Day 2. He leads an offensive tackle class that doesn't inspire a ton of enthusiasm, though.
There is raw potential here, and a lot of teams are in need at the position, so don't surprised if more tackles come off the board than expected.
|Rank
|Player
|School
|Height
|Weight
|Grade
|1
|Cam Robinson
|Alabama
|6'6"
|322
|6.99
|2
|Dion Dawkins
|Temple
|6'4"
|314
|6.5
|3
|Taylor Moton
|Western Michigan
|6'5"
|319
|6.4
|4
|Julie'n Davenport
|Bucknell
|6'6"
|315
|6.1
|5
|Antonio Garcia
|Troy
|6'6"
|293
|6
|6
|Roderick Johnson
|Florida State
|6'6"
|308
|6
|7
|David Sharpe
|Florida
|6'5"
|357
|5.99
|8
|Will Holden
|Vanderbilt
|6'7"
|313
|5.9
|9
|Adam Bisnowaty
|Pittsburgh
|6'5"
|300
|5.75
|10
|Collin Buchanon
|Miami (Ohio)
|6'5"
|316
|5.5
|11
|Jermaine Eluemunor
|Texas A&M
|6'4"
|325
|5.4
|12
|Avery Gennesy
|Texas A&M
|6'5"
|315
|5.4
|13
|Aviante Collins
|TCU
|6'4"
|295
|5.4
|14
|Conor McDermott
|UCLA
|6'8"
|310
|5
|15
|Storm Norton
|Toledo
|6'8"
|308
|5
|16
|Jylan Ware
|Alabama State
|6'8"
|295
|5
|17
|Justin Senior
|Mississippi State
|6'5"
|295
|5
|18
|Levon Myers
|Northern Illinois
|6'5"
|309
|5
|19
|Cole Croston
|Iowa
|6'5"
|307
|5
Offensive Guards
Forrest Lamp is the clear leader of this position group. The Western Kentucky product was hoping to hear his name on Day 1, but the lack of interest in offensive linemen in general dropped him to Friday. Someone could find a steal here.
There are also a few other potential starters, but this group lacks star power in 2017.
|Rank
|Player
|School
|Height
|Weight
|Grade
|1
|Forrest Lamp
|Western Kentucky
|6'4"
|309
|7
|2
|Dan Feeney
|Indiana
|6'4"
|305
|6.5
|3
|Dorian Johnson
|Pittsburgh
|6'5"
|300
|6.5
|4
|Danny Isidora
|Miami (Fla.)
|6'4"
|310
|6.2
|5
|Zach Banner
|USC
|6'8"
|360
|6
|6
|Isaac Asiata
|Utah
|6'3"
|323
|6
|7
|Nico Siragusa
|San Diego State
|6'4"
|330
|5.99
|8
|Jessamen Dunker
|Tennessee State
|6'4"
|290
|5.8
|9
|Jordan Morgan
|Kutztown
|6'4"
|320
|5.5
|10
|Damien Mama
|USC
|6'3"
|328
|5.4
|11
|Sean Harlow
|Oregon State
|6'4"
|310
|5.3
|12
|Cameron Lee
|Illinois State
|6'6"
|320
|5.3
|13
|Erik Austell
|Charleston Southern
|6'3"
|292
|5.1
|14
|Ethan Cooper
|Indiana of Pennsylvania
|6'1"
|322
|5
|15
|Kyle Kalis
|Michigan
|6'4"
|305
|5
|16
|Corey Levin
|Chattanooga
|6'4"
|305
|5
|17
|Greg Pyke
|Georgia
|6'5"
|313
|4.99
|18
|Erik Magnuson
|Michigan
|6'5"
|305
|4.99
Centers
Big-school products dominate the center rankings in the 2017 class. There is a slight discrepancy in the top-end talents, but centers, like all offensive linemen in this class, lack depth.
Still, Day 2 should see a couple of prospects come off the board.
|Rank
|Player
|School
|Height
|Weight
|Grade
|1
|Pat Elflein
|Ohio State
|6'3"
|303
|6.5
|2
|Ethan Pocic
|LSU
|6'6"
|310
|6.3
|3
|Chase Roullier
|Wyoming
|6'4"
|312
|5.7
|4
|Tyler Orlosky
|West Virginia
|6'3"
|295
|5.7
|5
|Chad Wheeler
|USC
|6'6"
|310
|5.6
|6
|Jon Toth
|Kentucky
|6'5"
|310
|5.5
|7
|Kyle Fuller
|Baylor
|6'4"
|310
|5.4
|8
|J.J. Dielman
|Utah
|6'5"
|300
|5.3
|9
|Deyshawn Bond
|Cincinnati
|6'1"
|292
|5.3
Defensive Linemen
The defensive line class has some work to do on Day 2 after only Jonathan Allen came off the board Thursday night. Several potential first-round prospects are still available, and it won't take long for them to hear their names called.
Expect the D-linemen to make their presence felt Friday night.
|Rank
|Player
|School
|Height
|Weight
|Grade
|1
|Chris Wormley
|Michigan
|6'5"
|298
|6.9
|2
|Malik McDowell
|Michigan State
|6'6"
|295
|6.7
|3
|Dalvin Tomlinson
|Alabama
|6'3"
|310
|6.55
|4
|Montravius Adams
|Auburn
|6'4"
|304
|6.5
|5
|Caleb Brantley
|Florida
|6'3"
|307
|6.5
|6
|Larry Ogunjobi
|Charlotte
|6'3"
|305
|6.4
|7
|Davon Godchaux
|LSU
|6'3"
|310
|6.3
|8
|Carlos Watkins
|Clemson
|6'3"
|305
|6.2
|9
|Jaleel Johnson
|Iowa
|6'3"
|310
|6.2
|10
|Tanoh Kpassagnon
|Villanova
|6'6"
|285
|6.15
|11
|Nazair Jones
|North Carolina
|6'5"
|295
|6
|12
|Elijah Qualls
|Washington
|6'1"
|321
|5.99
|13
|Eddie Vanderdoes
|UCLA
|6'2"
|305
|5.99
|14
|D.J. Jones
|Mississippi
|6'0"
|321
|5.9
|15
|Tanzel Smart
|Tulane
|6'0"
|304
|5.9
|16
|Jeremiah Ledbetter
|Arkansas
|6'3"
|280
|5.9
|17
|Vincent Taylor
|Oklahoma State
|6'2"
|310
|5.8
|18
|Ryan Glasgow
|Michigan
|6'3"
|299
|5.7
|19
|Jarron Jones
|Notre Dame
|6'5"
|315
|5.5
|20
|Charles Walker
|Oklahoma
|6'2"
|310
|5.5
|21
|Isaac Rochell
|Notre Dame
|6'3"
|290
|5.4
|22
|Stevie Tu'ikolovatu
|USC
|6'1"
|331
|5.4
|23
|Grover Stewart
|Albany State
|6'5"
|295
|5.3
|24
|DeAngelo Brown
|Louisville
|6'0"
|310
|5.3
|25
|Josh Tupou
|Colorado
|6'1"
|325
|5.2
|26
|Collin Bevins
|Northwest Missouri State
|6'6"
|285
|5.1
|27
|Christian Brown
|West Virginia
|6'2"
|305
|5
|28
|Treyvon Hester
|Toledo
|6'3"
|300
|5
|29
|Chunky Clements
|Illinois
|6'3"
|292
|5
|30
|Dylan Bradley
|Southern Mississippi
|6'0"
|268
|4.99
|31
|Jeremy Faulk
|Garden City CC
|6'2"
|304
|4.99
|32
|Joey Ivie
|Florida
|6'3"
|300
|4.99
|33
|Matthew Godin
|Michigan
|6'5"
|295
|4.99
|34
|Jason Carr
|West Georgia
|6'6"
|297
|4.99
|35
|Harold Brantley
|Northwest Missouri State
|6'3"
|307
|4.99
Edge Defenders
Like the D-linemen, the edge-rushers should be a busy group in Rounds 2 and 3.
Jordan Willis is a great athlete, while the likes of Carl Lawson and Tim Williams carry pedigree and big-school experience. It shouldn't take long for some of this group to hear their names called.
|Rank
|Player
|School
|Height
|Weight
|Grade
|1
|Derek Rivers
|Youngstown State
|6'4"
|248
|6.5
|2
|Jordan Willis
|Kansas State
|6'4"
|255
|6.5
|3
|Tim Williams
|Alabama
|6'3"
|244
|6.5
|4
|Carl Lawson
|Auburn
|6'2"
|261
|6.45
|5
|Tarell Basham
|Ohio
|6'4"
|269
|6.4
|6
|Daeshon Hall
|Texas A&M
|6'5"
|266
|6.3
|7
|DeMarcus Walker
|Florida State
|6'2"
|273
|6.1
|8
|Joe Mathis
|Washington
|6'2"
|255
|5.99
|9
|Trey Hendrickson
|Florida Atlantic
|6'4"
|270
|5.99
|10
|Dawuane Smoot
|Illinois
|6'3"
|255
|5.9
|11
|Carroll Philips
|Illinois
|6'3"
|240
|5.9
|12
|Fadol Brown
|Mississippi
|6'4"
|273
|5.75
|13
|Ejuan Price
|Pittsburgh
|5'11"
|250
|5.7
|14
|Deatrich Wise Jr.
|Arkansas
|6'5"
|271
|5.7
|15
|Avery Moss
|Youngstown State
|6'3"
|262
|5.6
|16
|Noble Nwachukwu
|West Virginia
|6'2"
|275
|5.6
|17
|Bryan Cox
|Florida
|6'3"
|269
|5.5
|18
|Ifeadi Odenigbo
|Northwestern
|6'3"
|258
|5.5
|19
|Keion Adams
|Western Michigan
|6'2"
|245
|5.4
|20
|Garrett Sickels
|Penn State
|6'4"
|250
|5.3
|21
|Josh Carraway
|TCU
|6'3"
|250
|5.3
|22
|Hunter Dimick
|Utah
|6'3"
|260
|5.3
|23
|Samson Ebukam
|Eastern Washington
|6'2"
|240
|5.2
|24
|Keionta Davis
|Chattanooga
|6'3"
|270
|5.2
|25
|DeVonte Fields
|Louisville
|6'3"
|242
|5.2
|26
|Tashawn Bower
|LSU
|6'5"
|250
|5
|27
|Lewis Neal
|LSU
|6'1"
|264
|5
|28
|Al-Quadin Muhammad
|Miami (Fla.)
|6'3"
|250
|5
|29
|Dylan Donahue
|West Georgia
|6'3"
|248
|5
|30
|Ken Ekanem
|Virginia Tech
|6'3"
|255
|4.99
Off-Ball Linebackers
Zach Cunningham was a widely mocked first-round prospect, but he finds himself heading to Day 2 along with several other talents. Tyus Bowser and Raekwon McMillan, specifically, are all battling to be the first off the board Friday.
This position group has some depth and could see 10 players or more selected in Rounds 2 and 3.
|Rank
|Player
|School
|Height
|Weight
|Grade
|1
|Tyus Bowser
|Houston
|6'3"
|247
|6.75
|2
|Raekwon McMillan
|Ohio State
|6'2"
|240
|6.7
|3
|Zach Cunningham
|Vanderbilt
|6'3"
|234
|6.6
|4
|Duke Riley
|LSU
|6'0"
|232
|6.55
|5
|Ryan Anderson
|Alabama
|6'2"
|253
|6.5
|6
|Vince Biegel
|Wisconsin
|6'3"
|246
|6.5
|7
|Alex Anzalone
|Florida
|6'3"
|241
|6.4
|8
|Anthony Walker Jr.
|Northwestern
|6'1"
|238
|6.3
|9
|Kendell Beckwith
|LSU
|6'2"
|243
|6.3
|10
|Blair Brown
|Ohio
|5'11"
|238
|6.25
|11
|Jayon Brown
|UCLA
|6'0"
|231
|6
|12
|Jalen Reeves-Maybin
|Tennessee
|6'0"
|230
|5.99
|13
|Elijah Lee
|Kansas State
|6'3"
|220
|5.7
|14
|Connor Harris
|Lindenwood
|5'11"
|243
|5.7
|15
|Marquel Lee
|Wake Forest
|6'3"
|240
|5.7
|16
|Dylan Cole
|Missouri State
|6'0"
|236
|5.7
|17
|Paul Magloire Jr.
|Arizona
|6'0"
|221
|5.7
|18
|Ben Gedeon
|Michigan
|6'2"
|247
|5.7
|19
|Harvey Langi
|BYU
|6'2"
|251
|5.65
|20
|Tanner Vallejo
|Boise State
|6'1"
|227
|5.65
|21
|Steven Taylor
|Houston
|6'1"
|225
|5.5
|22
|Matt Milano
|Boston College
|6'0"
|221
|5.5
|23
|Ben Boulware
|Clemson
|6'0"
|235
|5.5
|24
|Charmeachealle Moore
|Kansas State
|5'11"
|229
|5.25
|25
|Jordan Evans
|Oklahoma
|6'3"
|232
|5.25
|26
|Hardy Nickerson
|Illinois
|6'0"
|230
|5.15
|27
|Calvin Munson
|San Diego State
|6'1"
|245
|5.15
|28
|Ukeme Eligwe
|Georgia Southern
|6'2"
|239
|5.1
|29
|Riley Bullough
|Michigan State
|6'1"
|230
|5.1
|30
|Austin Calitro
|Villanova
|6'0"
|240
|5.1
|31
|Jimmy Gilbert
|Colorado
|6'5"
|230
|5.1
|32
|James Onwualu
|Notre Dame
|6'1"
|232
|5
|33
|Marcus Oliver
|Indiana
|6'1"
|240
|5
|34
|Tau Lotulelei
|UNLV
|6'0"
|237
|5
|35
|Pita Taumoepenu
|Utah
|6'1"
|245
|5
Cornerbacks
A previously ranked top-10 prospect, Quincy Wilson is the best player remaining on the board. He isn't alone, though, as the cornerback position is among the strongest groups of players remaining on Day 2.
Chidobe Awuzie, Sidney Jones and Kevin King all possess first-round talent. In a pass-happy NFL, we can expect to hear a number of corners called Friday night.
|Rank
|Player
|School
|Height
|Weight
|Grade
|1
|Quincy Wilson
|Florida
|6'1"
|211
|7.2
|2
|Chidobe Awuzie
|Colorado
|6'0"
|202
|6.99
|3
|Sidney Jones
|Washington
|6'0"
|186
|6.99
|4
|Kevin King
|Washington
|6'3"
|200
|6.75
|5
|Cordrea Tankersley
|Clemson
|6'1"
|199
|6.65
|6
|Fabian Moreau
|UCLA
|6'0"
|206
|6.5
|7
|Teez Tabor
|Florida
|6'0"
|199
|6.5
|8
|Rasul Douglas
|West Virginia
|6'2"
|209
|6.25
|9
|Cameron Sutton
|Tennessee
|5'11"
|186
|6
|10
|Shaquill Griffin
|Central Florida
|6'0"
|194
|6
|11
|Jourdan Lewis
|Michigan
|5'10"
|186
|6
|12
|Corn Elder
|Miami (Fla.)
|5'10"
|180
|5.99
|13
|Ahkello Witherspoon
|Colorado
|6'2"
|190
|5.99
|14
|Damontae Kazee
|San Diego State
|5'10"
|190
|5.99
|15
|William Likely III
|Maryland
|5'7"
|175
|5.9
|16
|Howard Wilson
|Houston
|6'0"
|185
|5.75
|17
|Jalen Myrick
|Minnesota
|5'10"
|205
|5.7
|18
|Nate Hairston
|Temple
|6'0"
|192
|5.5
|19
|Brian Allen
|Utah
|6'3"
|215
|5.4
|20
|Channing Stribling
|Michigan
|6'1"
|176
|5.4
|21
|Brendan Langley
|Lamar
|6'0"
|193
|5.4
|22
|Marquez White
|Florida State
|6'0"
|181
|5.3
|23
|Chuck Clark
|Virginia Tech
|6'0"
|208
|5.3
|24
|Jeremy Clark
|Michigan
|6'3"
|206
|5.3
|25
|Ashton Lampkin
|Oklahoma State
|5'11"
|190
|5.3
|26
|Aarion Penton
|Missouri
|5'9"
|177
|5.3
|27
|Treston Decoud
|Oregon State
|6'2"
|208
|5.2
|28
|Jack Tocho
|North Carolina State
|6'0"
|200
|5.1
|29
|Sojourn Shelton
|Wisconsin
|5'9"
|170
|5.1
|30
|Jeremy Cutrer
|Middle Tennessee
|6'1"
|170
|5.1
|31
|Ezra Robinson
|Tennessee State
|6'1"
|180
|5.1
|32
|Justin Thomas
|Georgia Tech
|5'11"
|185
|5
|33
|Des Lawrence
|North Carolina
|6'0"
|185
|5
|34
|Art Maulet
|Memphis
|5'10"
|189
|5
|35
|Greg Mabin
|Iowa
|6'1"
|200
|5
|36
|Tyquwan Glass
|Fresno State
|5'11"
|193
|5
|37
|Michael Tyson
|Cincinnati
|6'2"
|201
|4.99
|38
|Cole Luke
|Notre Dame
|5'11"
|193
|4.99
|39
|Brad Watson
|Wake Forest
|6'0"
|200
|4.99
|40
|Tony Bridges
|Mississippi
|6'0"
|186
|4.99
Safeties
We didn't mean to save the best for last, but the safeties projected to be drafted on Day 2 pack a stronger punch than any other group in the 2017 class.
Expect the likes of Budda Baker, Marcus Maye, Josh Jones, Marcus Williams, Justin Evans, Desmond King, Obi Melifonwu, Tedric Thompson and John Johnson to be picked in Rounds 2 and 3.
There's legit star potential in this group, and it wouldn't surprise us at all to see teams be aggressive in moving up the board for players in the remaining safety class.
|Rank
|Player
|School
|Height
|Weight
|Grade
|1
|Budda Baker
|Washington
|5'10"
|195
|6.99
|2
|Marcus Maye
|Florida
|6'0"
|210
|6.75
|3
|Josh Jones
|North Carolina State
|6'1"
|220
|6.75
|4
|Marcus Williams
|Utah
|6'1"
|202
|6.55
|5
|Justin Evans
|Texas A&M
|6'0"
|199
|6.5
|6
|Desmond King
|Iowa
|5'10"
|201
|6.5
|7
|Obi Melifonwu
|Connecticut
|6'4"
|224
|6.3
|8
|Tedric Thompson
|Colorado
|6'0"
|204
|6.2
|9
|John Johnson
|Boston College
|6'0"
|202
|6.1
|10
|Xavier Woods
|Louisiana Tech
|5'11"
|219
|6
|11
|Rayshawn Jenkins
|Miami (Fla.)
|6'1"
|208
|5.9
|12
|Delano Hill
|Michigan
|6'1"
|216
|5.9
|13
|Lorenzo Jerome
|Saint Francis
|5'11"
|190
|5.75
|14
|Jadar Johnson
|Clemson
|6'0"
|210
|5.75
|15
|Montae Nicholson
|Michigan State
|6'2"
|220
|5.6
|16
|Eddie Jackson
|Alabama
|6'0"
|194
|5.5
|17
|Nathan Gerry
|Nebraska
|6'2"
|220
|5.5
|18
|Damarius Travis
|Minnesota
|6'1"
|206
|5.5
|19
|Josh Harvey-Clemons
|Louisville
|6'4"
|228
|5.25
|20
|David Jones
|Richmond
|6'2"
|210
|5.1
|21
|Rudy Ford
|Auburn
|5'11"
|204
|5
|22
|Fish Smithson
|Kansas
|5'11"
|190
|5
|23
|Jamal Carter
|Miami (Fla.)
|6'1"
|218
|5
|24
|Leon McQuay III
|USC
|6'2"
|185
|5
|25
|Dymonte Thomas
|Michigan
|6'2"
|199
|4.99
|26
|Yamen Sanders
|Montana
|6'4"
|210
|4.99
Specialists
A year ago saw the Tampa Bay Buccaneers select kicker Roberto Aguayo in the second round. Back in 2012, the Jaguars took punter Bryan Anger in the third. We don't expect anything like that to happen this year.
The players below will be waiting until Day 3 to potentially hear their names called in Philadelphia.
Kickers
|Rank
|Player
|School
|Height
|Weight
|Grade
|1
|Zane Gonzalez
|Arizona State
|6'0"
|190
|5.9
|2
|Jake Elliott
|Memphis
|5'9"
|165
|5.4
Punters
|Rank
|Player
|School
|Height
|Weight
|Grade
|1
|Matt Haack
|Arizona State
|6'1"
|185
|5.2
|2
|Justin Vogel
|Miami (Fla.)
|6'4"
|215
|5
|3
|Kenny Allen
|Michigan
|6'4"
|222
|5
|4
|Cameron Johnston
|Ohio State
|5'11"
|195
|5