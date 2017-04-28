2017 NFL Draft Big Board: Matt Miller's Best Remaining Players After Round 1

0 of 15

Mike Carlson/Getty Images

You weren't expecting Quincy Wilson, Forrest Lamp and Cam Robinson to still be on the board on Day 2 of the 2017 NFL draft, were you?

With the first round officially concluded, we move to Rounds 2 and 3, where the safeties, cornerbacks, tight ends and wide receivers are the cream of the crop, but we expect to hear names from almost every position group on this big board called Friday night.

The fun, and importance, is just getting started in Philadelphia at the draft. While Day 1 gets all the hype, it's Day 2 that can turn the tide for NFL teams on the brink of the postseason or possibly even making Super Bowl pushes.

So let's get ready for another night of excitement by taking a look at the best remaining players after Round 1.