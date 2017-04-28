    2017 NFL Draft Big Board: Matt Miller's Best Remaining Players After Round 1

    2017 NFL Draft Big Board: Matt Miller's Best Remaining Players After Round 1

      

      You weren't expecting Quincy Wilson, Forrest Lamp and Cam Robinson to still be on the board on Day 2 of the 2017 NFL draft, were you? 

      With the first round officially concluded, we move to Rounds 2 and 3, where the safeties, cornerbacks, tight ends and wide receivers are the cream of the crop, but we expect to hear names from almost every position group on this big board called Friday night. 

      The fun, and importance, is just getting started in Philadelphia at the draft. While Day 1 gets all the hype, it's Day 2 that can turn the tide for NFL teams on the brink of the postseason or possibly even making Super Bowl pushes. 

      So let's get ready for another night of excitement by taking a look at the best remaining players after Round 1. 

    Top 100 Overall Players

      CB Quincy Wilson
      CB Quincy WilsonAssociated Press

       

      RankPlayerPos.SchoolHeightWeight
      1Quincy WilsonCBFlorida6'1"211
      2Joe MixonRBOklahoma6'1"226
      3Forrest LampGWestern Kentucky6'4"309
      4Cam RobinsonTAlabama6'6"322
      5Alvin KamaraRBTennessee5'10"214
      6Budda BakerSWashington5'10"195
      7Chidobe AwuzieCBColorado6'0"202
      8Sidney JonesCBWashington6'0"186
      9Chris WormleyDLMichigan6'5"298
      10Kevin KingCBWashington6'3"200
      11DeShone KizerQBNotre Dame6'4"233
      12Dalvin CookRBFlorida State5'10"210
      13Marcus MayeSFlorida6'0"210
      14Zay JonesWREast Carolina6'2"201
      15Cooper KuppWREastern Washington6'2"204
      16Josh JonesSNorth Carolina State6'1"220
      17Tyus BowserLBHouston6'3"247
      18Raekwon McMillanLBOhio State6'2"240
      19Malik McDowellDLMichigan State6'6"295
      20Cordrea TankersleyCBClemson6'1"199
      21Zach CunninghamLBVanderbilt6'3"234
      22Bucky HodgesTEVirginia Tech6'6"257
      23D'Onta ForemanRBTexas6'0"233
      24Curtis SamuelWROhio State5'11"196
      25ArDarius StewartWRAlabama5'11"204
      26Duke RileyLBLSU6'0"232
      27Dalvin TomlinsonDLAlabama6'3"310
      28Marcus WilliamsSUtah6'1"202
      29Carlos HendersonWRLouisiana Tech5'11"199
      30Derek RiversEDGEYoungstown State6'4"248
      31Jordan WillisEDGEKansas State6'4"255
      32Davis WebbQBCalifornia6'5"229
      33Fabian MoreauCBUCLA6'0"206
      34Montravius AdamsDLAuburn6'4"304
      35Caleb BrantleyDLFlorida6'3"307
      36Ryan AndersonLBAlabama6'2"253
      37Justin EvansSTexas A&M6'0"199
      38Dan FeeneyGIndiana6'4"305
      39Pat ElfleinCOhio State6'3"303
      40Dion DawkinsTTemple6'4"314
      41Dorian JohnsonGPittsburgh6'5"300
      42Vince BiegelLBWisconsin6'3"246
      43Tim WilliamsEDGEAlabama6'3"244
      44Teez TaborCBFlorida6'0"199
      45JuJu Smith-SchusterWRUSC6'1"215
      46Desmond KingSIowa5'10"201
      47Chris GodwinWRPenn State6'1"209
      48Adam ShaheenTEAshland6'6"278
      49Nathan PetermanQBPittsburgh6'2"226
      50Carl LawsonEDGEAuburn6'2"261
      51Larry OgunjobiDLCharlotte6'3"305
      52Jake ButtTEMichigan6'5"246
      53Gerald EverettTESouth Alabama6'3"239
      54Josh ReynoldsWRTexas A&M6'3"194
      55Taylor MotonTWestern Michigan6'5"319
      56Tarell BashamEDGEOhio6'4"269
      57Alex AnzaloneLBFlorida6'3"241
      58Kareem HuntRBToledo5'10"216
      59Obi MelifonwuSConnecticut6'4"224
      60Ethan PocicCLSU6'6"310
      61Anthony Walker Jr.LBNorthwestern6'1"238
      62Daeshon HallEDGETexas A&M6'5"266
      63Davon GodchauxDLLSU6'3"310
      64Taywan TaylorWRWestern Kentucky5'11"203
      65Kendell BeckwithLBLSU6'2"243
      66Rasul DouglasCBWest Virginia6'2"209
      67Brad KaayaQBMiami (Fla.)6'4"214
      68Blair BrownLBOhio5'11"238
      69Samaje PerineRBOklahoma5'11"233
      70Carlos WatkinsDLClemson6'3"305
      71Jaleel JohnsonDLIowa6'3"310
      72Danny IsidoraGMiami (Fla.)6'4"310
      73Tedric ThompsonSColorado6'0"204
      74Tanoh KpassagnonDLVillanova6'6"285
      75Julie'n DavenportTBucknell6'6"315
      76John JohnsonSBoston College6'0"202
      77DeMarcus WalkerEDGEFSU6'2"273
      78Ryan SwitzerWRNorth Carolina5'9"181
      79Cameron SuttonCBTennessee5'11"186
      80Shaquill GriffinCBCentral Florida6'0"194
      81Zach BannerGUSC6'8"360
      82Isaac AsiataGUtah6'3"323
      83Antonio GarciaTTroy6'6"293
      84Roderick JohnsonTFSU6'6"308
      85Xavier WoodsSLouisiana Tech5'11"219
      86Jayon BrownLBUCLA6'0"231
      87Nazair JonesDLNorth Carolina6'5"295
      88Jeremy McNicholsRBBoise State5'9"214
      89Josh MaloneWRTennessee6'3"208
      90Brian HillRBWyoming6'1"219
      91Jourdan LewisCBMichigan5'10"186
      92Joshua DobbsQBTennessee6'3"216
      93James ConnerRBPittsburgh6'1"233
      94George KittleTEIowa6'4"250
      95Elijah QuallsDLWashington6'1"321
      96Eddie VanderdoesDLUCLA6'2"305
      97Corn ElderCBMiami (Fla.)5'10"180
      98Joe MathisEDGEWashington6'2"255
      99Jeremy SprinkleTEArkansas6'5"256
      100Amara DarbohWRMichigan6'2"214

    Quarterbacks

      DeShone Kizer
      DeShone KizerAssociated Press/Associated Press

      We saw three signal-callers come off the board in Round 1, but Notre Dame's DeShone Kizer wasn't one of them. He tops the quarterback big board entering Day 2, yet he's not the only one with heavy interest. 

      Davis Webb's big arm is quite intriguing, Nathan Peterman possesses potential starter talent, and the likes of Brad Kaaya and Joshua Dobbs could be the top sleepers at the position. 

      With many teams still in need of QB help, we can expect to hear several names off the board in Rounds 2 and 3.

       

      RankPlayerSchoolHeightWeightGrade
      1DeShone KizerNotre Dame6'4"2336.75
      2Davis WebbCalifornia6'5"2296.5
      3Nathan PetermanPittsburgh6'2"2266.45
      4Brad KaayaMiami (Fla.)6'4"2146.25
      5Joshua DobbsTennessee6'3"2165.99
      6Chad KellyMississippi6'2"2245.7
      7C.J. BeathardIowa6'2"2195.4
      8Jerod EvansVirginia Tech6'3"2325.4
      9Cooper RushCentral Michigan6'3"2285.4
      10Alek TorgersenPennsylvania6'3"2305
      11Zach TerrellWestern Michigan6'1"2094.99
      12Brady GustafsonMontana6'6"2304.99
      13Sefo LiufauColorado6'3"2324.99
      14Mitch LeidnerMinnesota6'3"2264.99
      15Trevor KnightTexas A&M6'1"2194.99
      16Wes LuntIllinois6'5"2254.99
      17Seth RussellBaylor6'3"2134.99
      18Antonio PipkinTiffin6'1"2254.99

    Running Backs

      Joe Mixon
      Joe MixonAssociated Press

      Two top-10 picks at running back isn't a common feat in today's NFL, but the 2017 class pulled it off. However, those were the only two off the board, and now Friday's second and third rounds have the potential for big-time backs to get selected.

      Joe Mixon, Dalvin Cook and Alvin Kamara are household names at this point, and D'Onta Foreman, Samaje Perine and James Conner aren't far behind. 

      There are a lot of good players available on Day 2, but this group could see the largest swath of talent come off the board. 

       

      RankPlayerSchoolHeightWeightGrade
      1Joe MixonOklahoma6'1"2267.05
      2Alvin KamaraTennessee5'10"2146.99
      3Dalvin CookFlorida State5'10"2106.75
      4D'Onta ForemanTexas6'0"2336.6
      5Kareem HuntToledo5'10"2166.4
      6Samaje PerineOklahoma5'11"2336.25
      7Jeremy McNicholsBoise State5'9"2146
      8Brian HillWyoming6'1"2196
      9James ConnerPittsburgh6'1"2335.99
      10Marlon MackSouth Florida5'11"2135.99
      11Wayne GallmanClemson6'0"2155.8
      12Matthew DayesNorth Carolina State5'9"2055.8
      13Jamaal WilliamsBYU6'0"2125.79
      14Tarik CohenNorth Carolina A&T5'6"1795.75
      15TJ LoganNorth Carolina5'9"1965.7
      16De'Veon SmithMichigan5'11"2235.59
      17Joe WilliamsUtah5'11"2105.55
      18Donnel PumphreySan Diego State5'8"1765.5
      19De'Angelo HendersonCoastal Carolina5'7"2085.5
      20Austin EkelerWestern State5'9"1955.3
      21Elijah HoodNorth Carolina6'0"2325.25
      22Justin DavisUSC6'1"2085.25
      23Dare OgunbowaleWisconsin5'11"2135.25
      24Aaron JonesTexas-El Paso5'9"2085.25
      25Brandon WilsonHouston5'11"2005.25
      26Corey ClementWisconsin5'10"2205.2
      27I'Tavius MathersMiddle Tennessee5'11"1985.2
      28Stanley WilliamsKentucky5'7"1905.2
      29Elijah McGuireLouisiana-Lafayette5'10"2145
      30Devine ReddingIndiana5'8"2054.99
      31Tarean FolstonNotre Dame5'9"2154.99
      32Joe YearbyMiami5'9"2004.99
      33Jahad ThomasTemple5'9"1904.99
      34Chris CarsonOklahoma State5'11"2184.99
      35Rushel Shell IIIWest Virginia5'10"2204.99
      36Taquan MizzellVirginia5'10"1974.99
      37Marcus CoxAppalachian State5'10"2074.99
      38Anthony WalesWestern Kentucky5'10"1954.99
      39Tion GreenCincinnati6'0"2304.99

    Fullbacks

      Sam Rogers
      Sam RogersAssociated Press

      Not bereft of talent, but it's unlikely a player out of the fullback class will hear his name called on Day 2.

       

      RankPlayerSchoolHeightWeightGrade
      1Sam RogersVirginia Tech5'10"2285.1
      2Freddie StevensonFlorida State6'0"2435
      3Anthony FirkserHarvard6'2"2415
      4Emmanuel HolderTowson5'11"2654.99
      5Bobby WolfordBoston College6'1"2484.99
      6Cody HeimanWashburn6'3"2454.99
      7Prescott LineMichigan State6'0"2464.99
      8Nate IeseUCLA6'3"2444.99
      9Dakota BallAlabama6'2"2684.99

    Wide Receivers

      Cooper Kupp
      Cooper KuppAssociated Press

      Not one, not two, but three wide receivers came off the board in the top 10 on Day 1, and then all was silent. The rest of the wide receiver class is flush with talent and could easily push the running backs Friday night. 

      Small-school prospects Zay Jones and Cooper Kupp headline the remaining class, but super-athletes Curtis Samuel and ArDarius Stewart aren't far behind. 

      Expect to hear pass-catchers' names early and often on Day 2. 

       

      RankPlayerSchoolHeightWeightGrade
      1Zay JonesEast Carolina6'2"2016.75
      2Cooper KuppEastern Washington6'2"2046.75
      3Curtis SamuelOhio State5'11"1966.6
      4ArDarius StewartAlabama5'11"2046.6
      5Carlos HendersonLouisiana Tech5'11"1996.55
      6JuJu Smith-SchusterUSC6'1"2156.5
      7Chris GodwinPenn State6'1"2096.5
      8Josh ReynoldsTexas A&M6'3"1946.4
      9Taywan TaylorWestern Kentucky5'11"2036.3
      10Ryan SwitzerNorth Carolina5'9"1816
      11Josh MaloneTennessee6'3"2086
      12Amara DarbohMichigan6'2"2145.99
      13Chad HansenCalifornia6'2"2025.99
      14Noah BrownOhio State6'2"2225.99
      15Jehu ChessonMichigan6'2"2045.99
      16Travin DuralLSU6'1"2025.9
      17Isaiah FordVirginia Tech6'1"1945.9
      18Kenny GolladayNorthern Illinois6'4"2135.9
      19Ricky Seals-JonesTexas A&M6'5"2405.9
      20Ish ZamoraBaylor6'3"2205.9
      21KD CannonBaylor5'11"1825.85
      22Mack HollinsNorth Carolina6'4"2215.79
      23Shelton GibsonWest Virginia5'11"1915.75
      24Travis RudolphFlorida State6'0"1895.7
      25Rodney AdamsSouth Florida6'1"1895.69
      26Artavis ScottClemson5'10"1935.6
      27Dede WestbrookOklahoma6'0"1785.59
      28Malachi DupreLSU6'3"1965.5
      29Keon HatcherArkansas6'2"2075.5
      30Robert DavisGeorgia State6'3"2205.4
      31Stacy ColeyMiami (Fla.)6'0"1955.3
      32Fred RossMississippi State6'1"2135.25
      33Jalen RobinetteAir Force6'3"2205.25
      34Damore'ea StringfellowMississippi6'2"2125.25
      35Jamari StaplesLouisville6'3"1955.25
      36Amba Etta-TawoSyracuse6'1"2085.25
      37Austin CarrNorthwestern6'1"1945.2
      38Kermit WhitfieldFlorida State5'8"1855.1
      39Jerome LaneAkron6'3"2265
      40Trent TaylorLouisiana Tech5'8"1815
      41Isaiah McKenzieGeorgia5'8"1735
      42Michael RectorStanford6'0"1855
      43Kendrick BourneEastern Washington6'1"2035
      44Billy BrownShepherd6'4"2365
      45Krishawn HoganMarian University6'3"2225
      46Noel ThomasConnecticut6'1"2025
      47Chad WilliamsGrambling State6'1"2045
      48Quincy AdeboyejoMississippi6'3"1955
      49Tim PatrickUtah6'5"2105
      50Tim WhiteArizona State5'11"1755
      51Derrick GriffinTexas Southern6'7"2304.99
      52James QuickLouisville6'0"1864.99
      53Speedy NoilTexas A&M5'11"2004.99
      54Bobo WilsonFlorida State5'9"1894.99
      55Bug HowardNorth Carolina6'4"2214.99
      56Victor BoldenOregon State5'8"1784.99
      57Gabe MarksWashington State6'0"1884.99
      58Drew MorganArkansas6'0"1934.99
      59Greg Ward Jr.Houston5'10"1854.99
      60Corey SmithOhio State6'0"1884.99
      61Jhajuan SealesOklahoma State6'2"1854.99
      62Zach PascalOld Dominion6'2"2144.99
      63Darreus RogersUSC6'1"2164.99
      64Keevan LucasTulsa5'9"1924.99
      65Michael ClarkMarshall6'7"2124.99
      66Karel HamiltonSamford6'1"1814.99
      67Trey GriffeyArizona6'3"1924.99
      68Tony StevensAuburn6'3"1984.99
      69DeAngelo YanceyPurdue6'1"2054.99

    Tight Ends

      Bucky Hodges
      Bucky HodgesAssociated Press

      Thursday was a big day for a loaded tight end class, but Friday has the potential to create some news too. Big-school products like Bucky Hodges and Jake Butt highlight the remaining class, but there are also some small-school stars with big aspirations. 

      Adam Shaheen and Gerald Everett are names to keep an eye on.

       

      RankPlayerSchoolHeightWeightGrade
      1Bucky HodgesVirginia Tech6'6"2576.6
      2Adam ShaheenAshland6'6"2786.45
      3Jake ButtMichigan6'5"2466.4
      4Gerald EverettSouth Alabama6'3"2396.4
      5George KittleIowa6'4"2505.99
      6Jeremy SprinkleArkansas6'5"2565.99
      7Jordan LeggettClemson6'5"2585.99
      8Jonnu SmithFlorida International6'3"2485.8
      9Michael RobertsToledo6'4"2615.75
      10Cole HikutiniLouisville6'4"2485.25
      11Darrell DanielsWashington6'3"2465.25
      12Eric SaubertDrake6'4"2425.1
      13Antony AuclairLaval6'6"2545.1
      14Hayden PlinkeTexas-El Paso6'4"2555
      15Blake JarwinOklahoma State6'4"2485
      16Pharaoh BrownOregon6'5"2504.99

    Offensive Tackles

      Cam Robinson
      Cam RobinsonAssociated Press

      A previously projected first-round pick, Cam Robinson will be a heavily sought-after prospect on Day 2. He leads an offensive tackle class that doesn't inspire a ton of enthusiasm, though. 

      There is raw potential here, and a lot of teams are in need at the position, so don't surprised if more tackles come off the board than expected.

       

      RankPlayerSchoolHeightWeightGrade
      1Cam RobinsonAlabama6'6"3226.99
      2Dion DawkinsTemple6'4"3146.5
      3Taylor MotonWestern Michigan6'5"3196.4
      4Julie'n DavenportBucknell6'6"3156.1
      5Antonio GarciaTroy6'6"2936
      6Roderick JohnsonFlorida State6'6"3086
      7David SharpeFlorida6'5"3575.99
      8Will HoldenVanderbilt6'7"3135.9
      9Adam BisnowatyPittsburgh6'5"3005.75
      10Collin BuchanonMiami (Ohio)6'5"3165.5
      11Jermaine EluemunorTexas A&M6'4"3255.4
      12Avery GennesyTexas A&M6'5"3155.4
      13Aviante CollinsTCU6'4"2955.4
      14Conor McDermottUCLA6'8"3105
      15Storm NortonToledo6'8"3085
      16Jylan WareAlabama State6'8"2955
      17Justin SeniorMississippi State6'5"2955
      18Levon MyersNorthern Illinois6'5"3095
      19Cole CrostonIowa6'5"3075

    Offensive Guards

      Dan Feeney
      Dan FeeneyAssociated Press

      Forrest Lamp is the clear leader of this position group. The Western Kentucky product was hoping to hear his name on Day 1, but the lack of interest in offensive linemen in general dropped him to Friday. Someone could find a steal here. 

      There are also a few other potential starters, but this group lacks star power in 2017. 

       

      RankPlayerSchoolHeightWeightGrade
      1Forrest LampWestern Kentucky6'4"3097
      2Dan FeeneyIndiana6'4"3056.5
      3Dorian JohnsonPittsburgh6'5"3006.5
      4Danny IsidoraMiami (Fla.)6'4"3106.2
      5Zach BannerUSC6'8"3606
      6Isaac AsiataUtah6'3"3236
      7Nico SiragusaSan Diego State6'4"3305.99
      8Jessamen DunkerTennessee State6'4"2905.8
      9Jordan MorganKutztown6'4"3205.5
      10Damien MamaUSC6'3"3285.4
      11Sean HarlowOregon State6'4"3105.3
      12Cameron LeeIllinois State6'6"3205.3
      13Erik AustellCharleston Southern6'3"2925.1
      14Ethan CooperIndiana of Pennsylvania6'1"3225
      15Kyle KalisMichigan6'4"3055
      16Corey LevinChattanooga6'4"3055
      17Greg PykeGeorgia6'5"3134.99
      18Erik MagnusonMichigan6'5"3054.99

       

    Centers

      Pat Elflein
      Pat ElfleinAssociated Press

      Big-school products dominate the center rankings in the 2017 class. There is a slight discrepancy in the top-end talents, but centers, like all offensive linemen in this class, lack depth. 

      Still, Day 2 should see a couple of prospects come off the board.

       

      RankPlayerSchoolHeightWeightGrade
      1Pat ElfleinOhio State6'3"3036.5
      2Ethan PocicLSU6'6"3106.3
      3Chase RoullierWyoming6'4"3125.7
      4Tyler OrloskyWest Virginia6'3"2955.7
      5Chad WheelerUSC6'6"3105.6
      6Jon TothKentucky6'5"3105.5
      7Kyle FullerBaylor6'4"3105.4
      8J.J. DielmanUtah6'5"3005.3
      9Deyshawn BondCincinnati6'1"2925.3

    Defensive Linemen

      Chris Wormley
      Chris WormleyAssociated Press

      The defensive line class has some work to do on Day 2 after only Jonathan Allen came off the board Thursday night. Several potential first-round prospects are still available, and it won't take long for them to hear their names called. 

      Expect the D-linemen to make their presence felt Friday night. 

       

      RankPlayerSchoolHeightWeightGrade
      1Chris WormleyMichigan6'5"2986.9
      2Malik McDowellMichigan State6'6"2956.7
      3Dalvin TomlinsonAlabama6'3"3106.55
      4Montravius AdamsAuburn6'4"3046.5
      5Caleb BrantleyFlorida6'3"3076.5
      6Larry OgunjobiCharlotte6'3"3056.4
      7Davon GodchauxLSU6'3"3106.3
      8Carlos WatkinsClemson6'3"3056.2
      9Jaleel JohnsonIowa6'3"3106.2
      10Tanoh KpassagnonVillanova6'6"2856.15
      11Nazair JonesNorth Carolina6'5"2956
      12Elijah QuallsWashington6'1"3215.99
      13Eddie VanderdoesUCLA6'2"3055.99
      14D.J. JonesMississippi6'0"3215.9
      15Tanzel SmartTulane6'0"3045.9
      16Jeremiah LedbetterArkansas6'3"2805.9
      17Vincent TaylorOklahoma State6'2"3105.8
      18Ryan GlasgowMichigan6'3"2995.7
      19Jarron JonesNotre Dame6'5"3155.5
      20Charles WalkerOklahoma6'2"3105.5
      21Isaac RochellNotre Dame6'3"2905.4
      22Stevie Tu'ikolovatuUSC6'1"3315.4
      23Grover StewartAlbany State6'5"2955.3
      24DeAngelo BrownLouisville6'0"3105.3
      25Josh TupouColorado6'1"3255.2
      26Collin BevinsNorthwest Missouri State6'6"2855.1
      27Christian BrownWest Virginia6'2"3055
      28Treyvon HesterToledo6'3"3005
      29Chunky ClementsIllinois6'3"2925
      30Dylan BradleySouthern Mississippi6'0"2684.99
      31Jeremy FaulkGarden City CC6'2"3044.99
      32Joey IvieFlorida6'3"3004.99
      33Matthew GodinMichigan6'5"2954.99
      34Jason CarrWest Georgia6'6"2974.99
      35Harold BrantleyNorthwest Missouri State6'3"3074.99

    Edge Defenders

      Jordan Willis
      Jordan WillisAssociated Press

      Like the D-linemen, the edge-rushers should be a busy group in Rounds 2 and 3.

      Jordan Willis is a great athlete, while the likes of Carl Lawson and Tim Williams carry pedigree and big-school experience. It shouldn't take long for some of this group to hear their names called. 

       

      RankPlayerSchoolHeightWeightGrade
      1Derek RiversYoungstown State6'4"2486.5
      2Jordan WillisKansas State6'4"2556.5
      3Tim WilliamsAlabama6'3"2446.5
      4Carl LawsonAuburn6'2"2616.45
      5Tarell BashamOhio6'4"2696.4
      6Daeshon HallTexas A&M6'5"2666.3
      7DeMarcus WalkerFlorida State6'2"2736.1
      8Joe MathisWashington6'2"2555.99
      9Trey HendricksonFlorida Atlantic6'4"2705.99
      10Dawuane SmootIllinois6'3"2555.9
      11Carroll PhilipsIllinois6'3"2405.9
      12Fadol BrownMississippi6'4"2735.75
      13Ejuan PricePittsburgh5'11"2505.7
      14Deatrich Wise Jr.Arkansas6'5"2715.7
      15Avery MossYoungstown State6'3"2625.6
      16Noble NwachukwuWest Virginia6'2"2755.6
      17Bryan CoxFlorida6'3"2695.5
      18Ifeadi OdenigboNorthwestern6'3"2585.5
      19Keion AdamsWestern Michigan6'2"2455.4
      20Garrett SickelsPenn State6'4"2505.3
      21Josh CarrawayTCU6'3"2505.3
      22Hunter DimickUtah6'3"2605.3
      23Samson EbukamEastern Washington6'2"2405.2
      24Keionta DavisChattanooga6'3"2705.2
      25DeVonte FieldsLouisville6'3"2425.2
      26Tashawn BowerLSU6'5"2505
      27Lewis NealLSU6'1"2645
      28Al-Quadin MuhammadMiami (Fla.)6'3"2505
      29Dylan DonahueWest Georgia6'3"2485
      30Ken EkanemVirginia Tech6'3"2554.99

    Off-Ball Linebackers

      Zach Cunningham
      Zach CunninghamAssociated Press

      Zach Cunningham was a widely mocked first-round prospect, but he finds himself heading to Day 2 along with several other talents. Tyus Bowser and Raekwon McMillan, specifically, are all battling to be the first off the board Friday. 

      This position group has some depth and could see 10 players or more selected in Rounds 2 and 3. 

       

      RankPlayerSchoolHeightWeightGrade
      1Tyus BowserHouston6'3"2476.75
      2Raekwon McMillanOhio State6'2"2406.7
      3Zach CunninghamVanderbilt6'3"2346.6
      4Duke RileyLSU6'0"2326.55
      5Ryan AndersonAlabama6'2"2536.5
      6Vince BiegelWisconsin6'3"2466.5
      7Alex AnzaloneFlorida6'3"2416.4
      8Anthony Walker Jr.Northwestern6'1"2386.3
      9Kendell BeckwithLSU6'2"2436.3
      10Blair BrownOhio5'11"2386.25
      11Jayon BrownUCLA6'0"2316
      12Jalen Reeves-MaybinTennessee6'0"2305.99
      13Elijah LeeKansas State6'3"2205.7
      14Connor HarrisLindenwood5'11"2435.7
      15Marquel LeeWake Forest6'3"2405.7
      16Dylan ColeMissouri State6'0"2365.7
      17Paul Magloire Jr.Arizona6'0"2215.7
      18Ben GedeonMichigan6'2"2475.7
      19Harvey LangiBYU6'2"2515.65
      20Tanner VallejoBoise State6'1"2275.65
      21Steven TaylorHouston6'1"2255.5
      22Matt MilanoBoston College6'0"2215.5
      23Ben BoulwareClemson6'0"2355.5
      24Charmeachealle MooreKansas State5'11"2295.25
      25Jordan EvansOklahoma6'3"2325.25
      26Hardy NickersonIllinois6'0"2305.15
      27Calvin MunsonSan Diego State6'1"2455.15
      28Ukeme EligweGeorgia Southern6'2"2395.1
      29Riley BulloughMichigan State6'1"2305.1
      30Austin CalitroVillanova6'0"2405.1
      31Jimmy GilbertColorado6'5"2305.1
      32James OnwualuNotre Dame6'1"2325
      33Marcus OliverIndiana6'1"2405
      34Tau LotuleleiUNLV6'0"2375
      35Pita TaumoepenuUtah6'1"2455

    Cornerbacks

      Quincy Wilson
      Quincy WilsonAssociated Press

      A previously ranked top-10 prospect, Quincy Wilson is the best player remaining on the board. He isn't alone, though, as the cornerback position is among the strongest groups of players remaining on Day 2. 

      Chidobe Awuzie, Sidney Jones and Kevin King all possess first-round talent. In a pass-happy NFL, we can expect to hear a number of corners called Friday night. 

       

      RankPlayerSchoolHeightWeightGrade
      1Quincy WilsonFlorida6'1"2117.2
      2Chidobe AwuzieColorado6'0"2026.99
      3Sidney JonesWashington6'0"1866.99
      4Kevin KingWashington6'3"2006.75
      5Cordrea TankersleyClemson6'1"1996.65
      6Fabian MoreauUCLA6'0"2066.5
      7Teez TaborFlorida6'0"1996.5
      8Rasul DouglasWest Virginia6'2"2096.25
      9Cameron SuttonTennessee5'11"1866
      10Shaquill GriffinCentral Florida6'0"1946
      11Jourdan LewisMichigan5'10"1866
      12Corn ElderMiami (Fla.)5'10"1805.99
      13Ahkello WitherspoonColorado6'2"1905.99
      14Damontae KazeeSan Diego State5'10"1905.99
      15William Likely IIIMaryland5'7"1755.9
      16Howard WilsonHouston6'0"1855.75
      17Jalen MyrickMinnesota5'10"2055.7
      18Nate HairstonTemple6'0"1925.5
      19Brian AllenUtah6'3"2155.4
      20Channing StriblingMichigan6'1"1765.4
      21Brendan LangleyLamar6'0"1935.4
      22Marquez WhiteFlorida State6'0"1815.3
      23Chuck ClarkVirginia Tech6'0"2085.3
      24Jeremy ClarkMichigan6'3"2065.3
      25Ashton LampkinOklahoma State5'11"1905.3
      26Aarion PentonMissouri5'9"1775.3
      27Treston DecoudOregon State6'2"2085.2
      28Jack TochoNorth Carolina State6'0"2005.1
      29Sojourn SheltonWisconsin5'9"1705.1
      30Jeremy CutrerMiddle Tennessee6'1"1705.1
      31Ezra RobinsonTennessee State6'1"1805.1
      32Justin ThomasGeorgia Tech5'11"1855
      33Des LawrenceNorth Carolina6'0"1855
      34Art MauletMemphis5'10"1895
      35Greg MabinIowa6'1"2005
      36Tyquwan GlassFresno State5'11"1935
      37Michael TysonCincinnati6'2"2014.99
      38Cole LukeNotre Dame5'11"1934.99
      39Brad WatsonWake Forest6'0"2004.99
      40Tony BridgesMississippi6'0"1864.99

    Safeties

      Budda Baker
      Budda BakerAssociated Press

      We didn't mean to save the best for last, but the safeties projected to be drafted on Day 2 pack a stronger punch than any other group in the 2017 class. 

      Expect the likes of Budda Baker, Marcus Maye, Josh Jones, Marcus Williams, Justin Evans, Desmond King, Obi Melifonwu, Tedric Thompson and John Johnson to be picked in Rounds 2 and 3. 

      There's legit star potential in this group, and it wouldn't surprise us at all to see teams be aggressive in moving up the board for players in the remaining safety class.

       

      RankPlayerSchoolHeightWeightGrade
      1Budda BakerWashington5'10"1956.99
      2Marcus MayeFlorida6'0"2106.75
      3Josh JonesNorth Carolina State6'1"2206.75
      4Marcus WilliamsUtah6'1"2026.55
      5Justin EvansTexas A&M6'0"1996.5
      6Desmond KingIowa5'10"2016.5
      7Obi MelifonwuConnecticut6'4"2246.3
      8Tedric ThompsonColorado6'0"2046.2
      9John JohnsonBoston College6'0"2026.1
      10Xavier WoodsLouisiana Tech5'11"2196
      11Rayshawn JenkinsMiami (Fla.)6'1"2085.9
      12Delano HillMichigan6'1"2165.9
      13Lorenzo JeromeSaint Francis5'11"1905.75
      14Jadar JohnsonClemson6'0"2105.75
      15Montae NicholsonMichigan State6'2"2205.6
      16Eddie JacksonAlabama6'0"1945.5
      17Nathan GerryNebraska6'2"2205.5
      18Damarius TravisMinnesota6'1"2065.5
      19Josh Harvey-ClemonsLouisville6'4"2285.25
      20David JonesRichmond6'2"2105.1
      21Rudy FordAuburn5'11"2045
      22Fish SmithsonKansas5'11"1905
      23Jamal CarterMiami (Fla.)6'1"2185
      24Leon McQuay IIIUSC6'2"1855
      25Dymonte ThomasMichigan6'2"1994.99
      26Yamen SandersMontana6'4"2104.99

    Specialists

      Zane Gonzalez
      Zane GonzalezAssociated Press

      A year ago saw the Tampa Bay Buccaneers select kicker Roberto Aguayo in the second round. Back in 2012, the Jaguars took punter Bryan Anger in the third. We don't expect anything like that to happen this year. 

      The players below will be waiting until Day 3 to potentially hear their names called in Philadelphia. 

       

      Kickers

      RankPlayerSchoolHeightWeightGrade
      1Zane GonzalezArizona State6'0"1905.9
      2Jake ElliottMemphis5'9"1655.4

       

      Punters

      RankPlayerSchoolHeightWeightGrade
      1Matt HaackArizona State6'1"1855.2
      2Justin VogelMiami (Fla.)6'4"2155
      3Kenny AllenMichigan6'4"2225
      4Cameron JohnstonOhio State5'11"1955