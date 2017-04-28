NFL Draft 2017 Results: Fantasy Football Impact from Day 1 Action

2 of 11

Samantha Baker/Associated Press

Every mock draft had this one 100 percent correct.

The pick is in and the Jacksonville Jaguars selected Leonard Fournette out of LSU.

Looking at the Jaguars backfield, they already have T.J. Yeldon and Chris Ivory.

That shouldn't be a deterrent for fantasy purposes, though.

While Ivory is under contract through the 2020 season and Yeldon has been a league a few seasons, the Jaguars got themselves a star running back here.

Looking at Fournette, there is a discussion to be had at whether or not he'll be in the game on third downs as he had just 41 catches throughout his entire college career. With that said, Fournette's hands are adequate enough to likely keep him in the game over Ivory and/or Yeldon.

Between Ivory and Yeldon last season, they combined for 247 carries, less than 1,000 yards and just four rushing touchdowns. Also, Ivory and Yeldon missed a combined 11 games over the past two seasons, so there are some durability and injury concerns.

To start the season, I'd expect Fournette to work as the first and second down back, with Yeldon sneaking in on some third downs.

We could end up seeing an early departure for Ivory from Jacksonville sooner rather than later.

Fournette has all the talent in the world and could easily be an RB1 in 2017, but outside of his teammates in the backfield, the Jaguars do have legitimate concerns on the offensive line after ranking 23rd last season in terms of run blocking, according to Pro Football Focus. There have been some changes to the offensive line, though—the Jaguars added left tackle Branden Albert (who is currently holding out), but lost Luke Joeckel.

Overall, there isn't much of a difference.

The play of Jaguars quarterback Blake Bortles could be a factor, however. If he continues to struggle like he did in 2016, we could see many crowded boxes to halt Fournette.

When it's all said and done, Fournette should still end up as an RB1, but there are some concerns when you look at his quarterback and offensive line.

Expect him to come off the board no later than the second round in your redraft leagues and, when it's all said and done, to be an RB1.

Fantasy Prediction: 1250 rushing yards, 12 TDs, 300 receiving yards.