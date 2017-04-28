NFL Draft 2017 Results: Fantasy Football Impact from Day 1 ActionApril 28, 2017
NFL Draft 2017 Results: Fantasy Football Impact from Day 1 Action
What an incredibly enjoyable first round of the 2017 NFL draft.
From safety Malik Hooker and defensive lineman Jonathan Allen falling, to the Chicago Bears trading up to draft quarterback Mitchell Trubisky, the first round was full of drama and was wildly entertaining.
And oh yeah, new Atlanta Falcons defensive end Takkarist McKinley dropped the "f" word on national television! Yes! Anarchy!
In the first 10 picks, we saw seven skill position players go—that's insane, fellas.
While not all of them have immediate, 2017 fantasy value, they should by next season.
There were a few landing spots that were, well, not the best as far as fantasy purposes are concerned. For example: wide receivers Mike Williams and John Ross and, to some degree, tight end O.J. Howard.
In this slideshow, we'll react to every skill position draft pick and give an immediate overview and analysis of each pick.
With the first pick in the 2017 NFL draft, the Cleveland Browns took Myles Garrett—he would be just one of three defensive players taken in the top-10.
We'll examine these skill position players by the order in which they were taken in the first round.
Let's go!
Mitchell Trubisky, QB, Chicago Bears (No. 2 Overall)
What. A. Shocker.
Heading into the draft the Chicago Bears had the No. 3 overall pick and traded multiple assets to move up one spot to select former University of North Carolina quarterback Mitchell Trubisky.
From a fantasy perspective, there isn't a lot to analyze here.
The Bears gave quarterback Mike Glennon a sizable contract this offseason and will pay him $18.5 million in guarantees, on what is essentially a one-year deal.
So, minus an injury, Trubisky won't be much of a fantasy asset until 2018 while the team allows him to sit and learn for a year.
However, if Trubisky is forced to start, he'll lead an offense with weapons in Jordan Howard at running back, wide receivers Cameron Meredith, Kevin White, Kendall Wright, and Eddie Royal and tight end Zach Miller.
Right now, it's hard to really pinpoint Tribusky's fantasy prospects—we'll have to wait for a Glennon injury or poor play before Trubisky makes any kind of impact.
Fantasy Prediction: 670 passing yards, 5 TDs, 3 INTs. (Backing up Mike Glennon)
Leonard Fournette, RB, Jacksonville Jaguars (No. 4 Overall)
Every mock draft had this one 100 percent correct.
The pick is in and the Jacksonville Jaguars selected Leonard Fournette out of LSU.
Looking at the Jaguars backfield, they already have T.J. Yeldon and Chris Ivory.
That shouldn't be a deterrent for fantasy purposes, though.
While Ivory is under contract through the 2020 season and Yeldon has been a league a few seasons, the Jaguars got themselves a star running back here.
Looking at Fournette, there is a discussion to be had at whether or not he'll be in the game on third downs as he had just 41 catches throughout his entire college career. With that said, Fournette's hands are adequate enough to likely keep him in the game over Ivory and/or Yeldon.
Between Ivory and Yeldon last season, they combined for 247 carries, less than 1,000 yards and just four rushing touchdowns. Also, Ivory and Yeldon missed a combined 11 games over the past two seasons, so there are some durability and injury concerns.
To start the season, I'd expect Fournette to work as the first and second down back, with Yeldon sneaking in on some third downs.
We could end up seeing an early departure for Ivory from Jacksonville sooner rather than later.
Fournette has all the talent in the world and could easily be an RB1 in 2017, but outside of his teammates in the backfield, the Jaguars do have legitimate concerns on the offensive line after ranking 23rd last season in terms of run blocking, according to Pro Football Focus. There have been some changes to the offensive line, though—the Jaguars added left tackle Branden Albert (who is currently holding out), but lost Luke Joeckel.
Overall, there isn't much of a difference.
The play of Jaguars quarterback Blake Bortles could be a factor, however. If he continues to struggle like he did in 2016, we could see many crowded boxes to halt Fournette.
When it's all said and done, Fournette should still end up as an RB1, but there are some concerns when you look at his quarterback and offensive line.
Expect him to come off the board no later than the second round in your redraft leagues and, when it's all said and done, to be an RB1.
Fantasy Prediction: 1250 rushing yards, 12 TDs, 300 receiving yards.
Corey Davis, WR, Tennessee Titans (No. 5 Overall)
The Tennessee Titans finally found their WR1.
Prior to drafting former Western Michigan wide receiver Corey Davis, the Titans were poised to go into the 2017 season with Rishard Matthews and Tajae Sharpe at wide receiver and Delanie Walker at tight end—not horrible, but not great.
Now, with Davis, quarterback Marcus Mariota finally has a stud, go-to option.
Davis can do it all. He can run all the routes and score in the red zone. The only notable issues are that he can sometimes have trouble with focus drops.
But none of that matters, really.
Matthews saw over 100 targets in 2016 and Sharpe saw nearly 80—expect those numbers to change.
Matthews will still be a solid fantasy asset, but by investing the No. 5 pick in Davis, he could, at the very least, see the majority of the red zone targets.
Off the cuff, Davis should produce somewhere around 60 catches and have eight-plus touchdown upside.
When it's all said and done, in this productive offense that led the league in red zone scoring percentage at 72 percent, Davis should end up as a WR2, regardless of format.
A great draft choice.
Fantasy Prediction: 65 receptions, 1025 receiving yards, 8 TDs.
Mike Williams, WR, Los Angeles Chargers
While the draft choice of Corey Davis to the Tennessee Titans was a stellar move all around, Mike Williams heading to the newly-branded Los Angeles Chargers isn't exactly something to get excited about if you're looking at the move through a fantasy football lens.
The Chargers are absolutely loaded with pass-catchers: Keenan Allen, Travis Benjamin, Tyrell Williams, Dontrelle Inman, Antonio Gates, Hunter Henry and to some extent, running back Melvin Gordon.
It's not rocket science—Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers has broke 600 attempts just once in his career and had 578 last season. With Williams, Rivers could throw more, but with so many mouths to feed, it's going to be tough to get overly excited about Williams unless there's more to Allen's injury that we are not yet aware of or there are other injuries throughout the year.
Williams should score some touchdowns, which will inflate his value, but right now it's tough to imagine him cracking 75 targets.
He'd be a solid flex option or WR3/high-end WR4.
Fantasy Prediction: 47 receptions, 750 receiving yards, 5 TDs.
Christian McCaffrey, RB/WR, Carolina Panthers (No. 8 Overall)
This is going to be a lot of fun.
Christian McCaffrey can play on any down and be utilized in so many ways, giving the Carolina Panthers and quarterback Cam Newton an incredible option at their disposal.
When he's not running the ball, he should be seen in the slot receiving passes.
McCaffrey will be an incredibly valuable PPR league asset, but his value will take a bit of a hit in standard leagues.
Incumbent starting running back Jonathan Stewart has to know his days at the teams' starter are numbered now.
The Panthers do have wide receivers Kelvin Benjamin and Devin Funchess as well as tight end Greg Olsen as primary pass-catchers, but after that there really isn't another notable receiving threat.
Throwing the ball 510 times in 2016, Newton will have a few extra attempts to pass towards McCaffrey's way.
Come years' end, expect McCaffrey to finish inside the top-15 at the running back position (with a chance to be even higher in PPR leagues), assuming he does receive work as the teams lead back—his draft position hints towards that.
Fantasy Predictions: 800 rushing yards, 51 receptions, 440 receiving yards, 8 total TDs.
John Ross, WR, Cincinnati Bengals (No. 9 Overall)
There's no denying John Ross' ability as a wide receiver, however, this is a terrible landing spot for him for fantasy football purposes.
Often compared to Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver DeSean Jackson, expect Ross to have production like Jackson's in 2017, but very, very watered down.
Meaning, he'll be inconsistent on a weekly basis, but won't pop as often as Jackson has in the past.
You'll most likely find yourself using Ross in some Millionaire Maker lineups on DraftKings, but in redraft fantasy, he's not really anything more than an asset to play the matchups with or use on bye weeks.
Very unfortunate since Ross is incredibly talented, but with fellow wide receivers A.J. Green, Tyler Boyd, Brandon LaFell and tight end Tyler Eifert on the roster, Ross is going to find it difficult to make a dent in the targets department, barring injury.
Big plays will be key to Ross' production.
Fantasy Predictions: 45 receptions, 700 receiving yards, 4 TDs.
Patrick Mahomes, QB, Kansas City Chiefs (No. 10 Overall)
Personally, Patrick Mahomes was my No. 1 quarterback in this rookie class.
After trading up 17 slots, the Kansas City Chiefs traded up to grab the Texas Tech product—a fantastic real football move.
But, like Trubisky, Mahomes is simply going to redshirt 2017 and sit behind Alex Smith and learn the intricacies of the NFL.
There's really not much else to say about Mahomes—love the player, love the pick from a "real" football standpoint, but Mahomes is totally off fantasy radars in 2017.
Fantasy Predictions: 340 passing yards, 2 TDs, 1 INT. (Backing up Alex Smith)
Deshaun Watson, QB, Houston Texans (No. 12 Overall)
Surrounded by a playoff roster from a year ago, Deshaun Watson will be the quarterback of the Houston Texans after the team traded with the Cleveland Browns to take their No. 12 selection.
Don't let any of the training camp noise influence you—Tom Savage is out. Watson is in.
At receiver, Watson will have DeAndre Hopkins, Will Fuller, Braxton Miller, Jaelen Strong.
At tight end, C.J. Fiedorowicz and Ryan Griffin.
At running back, Lamar Miller.
Wow.
That's an amazing unit to be surrounded by your rookie season.
Watson does have some issues with accuracy, but remember when Jameis Winston was taken No. 1 overall? He had similar concerns.
Like Winston, Watson has a top-flight wide receiver at his disposal.
Unlike Winston, though, Watson could scramble a little easier—he accumulated 435 carries through three seasons at Clemson.
If there was one thing to be worried about, it would be the Texans offensive line who have been injured or have under-performed, minus left tackle Duane Brown.
Considering his weapons, coupled with his rushing ability, Watson could find his way into the fringe QB1 range. Love this landing spot.
Fantasy Prediction: 3,700 passing yards, 19 TDs, 15 INTs; 320 rushing yards, 3 TDs. (Starting)
O.J. Howard, TE, Tampa Bay Buccaneers (No. 19 Overall)
Talk about an embarrassment of riches for Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Jameis Winston—this should increase his stock.
My goodness.
On offense, the Buccaneers will sport Mike Evans, DeSean Jackson, and Adam Humphries at wide receiver, Doug Martin (when he returns from suspension), Jacquizz Rodgers, and Charles Sims at running back, with Cameron Brate and the newly-drafted O.J. Howard at tight end.
Incredible.
Howard can basically do it all at the tight end position—he can stretch the field, can be a valuable red zone option and is an OK blocker—this addition definitely hurts Brate's value, though.
While we can sit here and praise Howard up and down, from a fantasy perspective, this is, once again, not a great landing spot.
As mentioned, Howard is a great red zone option, but so is Evans.
Also, rookie tight ends do have a bit of learning curve, regardless of how purely talented they are—since 2006, just eight rookie tight ends have caught 45 or more passes. While every situation is different, it illustrates the learning curve they go through. Couple that statistic with all the other options on offense and Howard is set up for a TE2 season, barring injuries to Brate and/or other pass-catchers.
Fantasy Predictions: 39 receptions, 450 receiving yards, 4 TDs.
Evan Engram, TE/WR, New York Giants (No. 23 Overall)
An interesting selection here—I like it.
With guys like offensive lineman Forrest Lamp, running back Dalvin Cook and fellow tight end David Njoku still on the board, the New York Giant decided on Ole Miss tight end/wide receiver Evan Engram.
Standing at nearly 6'4" and nearly 240 pounds, Engram will be a nightmare to matchup against. However, Engram does have some issues when it comes to contested catches.
Like Howard, Engram joins a fairly crowded offense that already has Odell Beckham Jr., Sterling Shepard, Brandon Marshall and Will Tye.
Throwing nearly 600 times in 2016, Giants quarterback Eli Manning has another mouth to feed in addition to Marshall.
Giants tight ends combined for over 100 targets in 2016 and most of those should go to Engram—he's simply better than Tye, Jerrell Adams and Larry Donnell.
While he does have questions as a blocker, Engram should finish in the neighborhood as fellow rookie tight O.J. Howard—a possible fringe TE1 at some point, but be slightly more inconsistent on a week-to-week basis.
Fantasy Predictions: 45 receptions, 500 receiving yards, 5 TDs.
David Njoku, TE, Cleveland Browns (No. 29 Overall)
David Njoku comes from the University of Miami—a school with great pedigree when it comes to tight ends like Greg Olsen, Jeremy Shockey and Kellen Winslow.
After trading back into the first round for their third first round pick, the Cleveland Browns pulled the trigger on Njoku, adding him to an offense that consists of wide receivers Kenny Britt, Corey Coleman and tight end Gary Barnidge.
Looking at 2017, Njoku is going to have a tough time being a productive fantasy asset.
Between the presence of Barnidge and the Browns quarterback issues, eye-popping statistics might be hard to come by.
Njoku has issues blocking, but he possesses all the tools to be a productive pass-catcher, but needs a slightly better situation.
The Browns are still exploring ways to upgrade the quarterback position, but right now, with the current depth chart, Njoku is a late-round flier unfortunately.
Fantasy Prediction: 30 receptions, 320 receiving yards, 2 TDs.
Statistics courtesy of Pro Football Focus, College Football Reference and Team Rankings.