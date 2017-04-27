Deshaun Watson Says Taking Mitchell Trubisky over Him Would Be Slap in the Face

Joe Robbins/Getty Images

Clemson quarterback and projected first-round pick Deshaun Watson told Josina Anderson of ESPN it would be a "slap in the face" if Mitchell Trubisky was selected ahead of him in this year's NFL draft.

Watson noted that he respects all prospects but cited his championship pedigree—he led Clemson to a title over Alabama this past season—as the basis for believing he's the better option.

Watson might want to brace himself for a sting Thursday night with growing buzz that the Cleveland Browns might make Trubisky the top overall pick. B/R's Matt Miller was hearing as much:

"I continue to hear that Mitchell Trubisky is square in consideration and may turn out to be the No. 1 pick," ESPN's Adam Schefter said Wednesday (h/t Jordan Heck of Sporting News). "Now I know everyone thinks Myles Garrett's going to be the pick, and I will not be surprised if that's the case tomorrow night. But I have got very smart, very well-connected people telling me over the last 24 hours that they think Trubisky's going to be the No. 1 pick."

That isn't the consensus, however, as B/R's Mike Freeman noted:

One Browns source told Anderson: "I think Trubisky has the most upside of the quarterbacks, but you don't take him that high. I don't think you chase him. But if you ask me who's the most ready of all the quarterbacks, it'd be Watson. He's played in the most big games and performs under pressure."

Regardless, it appears Watson won't be the first quarterback off the board. He may not last long, though, with both Jason Cole of Bleacher Report and Miller hearing he could be selected as high as No. 4 by the Jacksonville Jaguars. It wouldn't be shocking if he was in play for the San Francisco 49ers or Chicago Bears as well or if he dropped to later in the first round.

Watson should come off the board Thursday, but likely after Trubisky, not before him.