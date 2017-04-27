Redskins Draft Picks 2017: Results, Grades and Analysis for Each Selection

0 of 0

The Washington Redskins are ready for a first draft in three years with team president Bruce Allen calling the shots. Allen is in charge after Scot McCloughan was fired as general manager after two years—a shake-up in the front office that won't prevent the Burgundy and Gold from getting better in the 2017 NFL draft.

Allen is armed with 10 picks, including multiple selections in the fourth, sixth and seventh rounds. Yet Washington's 17th overall selection in Round 1 will naturally garner the most attention.

It's a pick Allen must use to address one of four key positions of need. Those areas are running back, pass-rusher, defensive line and safety.

Washington's top scout, Scott Campbell, recently underlined the Redskins' commitment to following the "best player available" approach in this draft, per Jake Kring-Schreifels of the team's official website.

However, passing up talented prospects at the most obvious positions of need left on the roster would be a sure way to leave the Redskins a long shot for a second playoff appearance in three years.

