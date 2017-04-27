49ers Draft Picks 2017: Results, Grades and Analysis for Each Selection

0 of 0

The 2017 NFL draft officially kicks off at 8 p.m. ET on Thursday, and it marks a crucial step for the San Francisco 49ers and their rebuild project under general manager John Lynch and Co.

Lynch took a number of steps via free agency earlier this offseason to "upgrade the middle class," as NFL Network's Ian Rapoport put it (h/t Kevin Jones of KNBR). Yet the draft provides a much-needed opportunity to reinforce the core group and add specific playmakers at a variety of positions.

San Francisco enters the NFL draft with a total of 10 picks, including No. 2 overall.

Anyone can speculate which player the Niners may take here. It's possible, perhaps likely, the Cleveland Browns select Texas A&M edge Myles Garrett with the first overall pick. This would leave Lynch with the ability to select any player not named Garrett.

Of course, Lynch could trade down from the No. 2 spot, acquiring more draft capital and increasing the Niners' chances of adding bona fide talent on a greater scale.

Regardless, this year's 49ers draft class is of the utmost importance as the team looks to make vast improvements.

This slideshow will be updated with each of the Niners picks, along with analysis and grades for each selection.

So sit back, relax and enjoy as the 49ers gear up for the most important event of this critical offseason.