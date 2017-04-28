Red Flag Draft: NFL Teams Live on the Edge in Round 1 with Slew of Risky Picks

Associated Press

As the craziness of the night unfolded, and the trades flew, and the insanity grew, and the pockmarked players were picked early and often, a general manager provided the perfect phrase for the draft.

"This is the Red Flag Draft," he texted.

This wasn't a description just about players and their off-the-field issues. Though that will certainly be a part of this draft's lore. The Red Flag Draft encompasses everything—medical issues, experience questions, among others.

In fact, it's likely when we look back at this draft, we will see it as a draft with more questionable picks than maybe any other we've seen. After just the first round, this was already likely the most risk-filled draft in recent league history.

None of this means these players won't succeed. It's that we've never seen teams take not just so many risks, but so many dramatic ones.

It starts at the top. The Browns picked Myles Garrett, an explosive and potentially franchise-changing player. But even the top pick in the draft has some significant questions. Namely, team executives question if he can provide consistent effort.

All picks, even top ones, have question marks. But questions about a player's heart go to that player's core. But this is an unusual draft.

Then there was the insanity of the Bears. They swapped places with the 49ers, moving from third to second, but gave up a staggering payment in addition to that third pick: third- and fourth-round picks in this draft, and a third-round selection in 2018. All that to get North Carolina's Mitchell Trubisky.

One AFC general manager called this move "one of the more desperate I've ever seen."

Trubisky started just 13 games at North Carolina, and several teams told me late Thursday night the main problem with Trubisky is he rarely elevated the level of play of North Carolina. Doing so in Chicago will be a hundred times more difficult.

These team officials said that in a less desperate and insane draft, a player like Trubisky would have gone late in the first round and maybe even early in the second.

John Weast/Getty Images

On and on went the Red Flag Draft. The Chiefs moved from 27th to 10th to get Patrick Mahomes II, giving up a third-rounder this year and a first-rounder in 2018—a remarkable bounty for a quarterback who at times plays reckless.

Malik Hooker was the 15th pick, to Indianapolis, and while talented, his tackling skills are awful for a player going that high. He's also fought injuries.

Washington picked Jonathan Allen, a defensive lineman out of Alabama—a top five talent who slid to 17 because of shoulder surgeries. One AFC team told me their medical staff was "significantly more concerned" about Allen's shoulder than Washington's medical staff was.

The Broncos took Utah offensive lineman Garett Bolles at 20. In coverage of the draft, he was turned into an inspirational story by ESPN and others (and he is), but Bolles was kicked out of five schools and had legal issues.

One of the most controversial players in the draft is Ohio State cornerback Gareon Conley, who this week was accused of sexual assault. The Raiders picked him 24th, but he was potentially a top 10 pick.

Matthew Stockman/Getty Images

ESPN's Adam Schefter was the first to report that Conley personally spoke to at least 24 teams and declared his innocence to all of them. I've been told by several team executives that number increased by at least three more teams. And several teams had multiple conversations with Conley.

Two of those teams, both in the NFC, relayed a part of their discussion to me. Conley told one team: "I didn't do it. It's a lie." He told the second team: "I'm going to be proven innocent."

This doesn't mean he is or isn't. The two teams I spoke to said they believed Conley. It appears the Raiders did as well.

The Browns used the 25th pick on Michigan's Jabrill Peppers. His combine urine test was diluted. Diluted pee is almost a metaphor for this draft.

Speaking of pee, Alabama linebacker Reuben Foster also had a diluted urine sample at the combine. He was also sent home for screaming at a combine medical worker. He was drafted by the 49ers with the 31st pick. Not only did they pick him, the 49ers traded a second- and fourth-round pick to Seattle to move into that spot.

Of course, not every pick in the first round was insane. The Texans moved up to get Deshaun Watson, one of the smartest and most dedicated players in the draft. The Buccaneers added tight end O.J. Howard to a rapidly improving offense.

What makes this draft so volatile won't be just the first round. It will be the entirety of it. It was a wild night that ended with six rounds still to come.

Joe Mixon might get picked on Friday night. He was caught on video assaulting a woman. Alabama offensive lineman Cam Robinson was charged with felony possession of stolen firearms (he was never prosecuted). Florida defensive tackle Caleb Brantley is accused of knocking a woman unconscious.

We've watched teams take risks in the draft since there was a draft. This draft is different. Teams are taking risks, earlier and more often than ever before.

Because this is the Red Flag Draft.

Mike Freeman covers the NFL for Bleacher Report.