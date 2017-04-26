Gareon Conley Reportedly Could Go 3rd Round in NFL Draft Amid Rape Allegations

Joe Robbins/Getty Images

TMZ Sports reported Tuesday cornerback Gareon Conley was named in a police report when a woman alleged he raped her, but the NFL draft prospect could still be selected by the third round.

Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk cited a league source Wednesday and said "the current buzz has Conley going at some point before the end of the third round."

Florio clarified the Ohio State prospect is not expected to be taken in Thursday's first round.

Conley released a statement Wednesday saying the allegations are "completely false" and he "did not commit a crime," per NFL.com.

"These allegations appear to be an attempt to ruin this once in a lifetime experience for me and my family," he continued. "There were several witnesses, including another female, who were present the entire time and have given statements that give an accurate account of what took place. We also have video evidence that further discredit and disprove other versions of these events."

Bleacher Report's Matt Miller ranked Conley as the No. 11 overall player and No. 3 cornerback in the upcoming draft but included the qualifier his big board was finalized before the allegations.