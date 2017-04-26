    Mike Mayock NFL Mock Draft 2017: Complete Results from NFL Network Draft Guru

    Scott PolacekFeatured ColumnistApril 26, 2017

    MOBILE, AL - JANUARY 28: NFL Network Draft Expert Mike Mayock walks the sidelines before the start of the 2017 Resse's Senior Bowl at Ladd-Peebles Stadium on January 28, 2017 in Mobile, Alabama. The South defeated the North 16-15. (Photo by Don Juan Moore/Getty Images)
    Don Juan Moore/Getty Images

    Mike Mayock provided a draft-eve treat for football-starved fans with a mock draft that aired on NFL Network Wednesday.

    Here is a look at the full results:

    Mike Mayock's 2017 Mock Draft
    PickTeamSelection
    1Cleveland BrownsMyles Garrett, DE, Texas A&M
    2San Francisco 49ersJamal Adams, S, LSU
    3Chicago BearsMarshon Lattimore, CB, Ohio State
    4Jacksonville JaguarsLeonard Fournette, RB, LSU
    5Cleveland Browns (trade with Titans)Mitchell Trubisky, QB, North Carolina
    6New York JetsO.J. Howard, TE, Alabama
    7Los Angeles ChargersSolomon Thomas, DE, Stanford
    8Carolina PanthersChristian McCaffrey, RB, Stanford
    9Cincinnati BengalsJonathan Allen, DL, Alabama
    10Buffalo BillsReuben Foster, LB, Alabama
    11New Orleans SaintsCharles Harris, DE, Missouri
    12Tennessee Titans (trade with Browns)John Ross, WR, Washington
    13Arizona CardinalsMarlon Humphrey, CB, Alabama
    14Philadelphia Eagles (from MIN)Mike Williams, WR, Clemson
    15Indianapolis ColtsDerek Barnett, DE, Tennessee
    16Baltimore RavensHaason Reddick, LB, Temple
    17WashingtonTakkarist McKinley, LB/DE, UCLA
    18Tennessee TitansAdoree' Jackson, CB, USC
    19Tampa Bay BuccaneersMalik Hooker, S, Ohio State
    20Denver BroncosRyan Ramczyk, OT, Wisconsin
    21Detroit LionsCorey Davis, WR, Western Michigan
    22Miami DolphinsT.J. Watt, LB, Wisconsin
    23New York GiantsGarett Bolles, OT, Utah
    24Oakland RaidersCam Robinson, OT, Alabama
    25Houston TexansDeshaun Watson, QB, Clemson
    26Seattle SeahawksForrest Lamp, OG, Western Kentucky
    27Kansas City ChiefsDalvin Cook, RB, Florida State
    28Dallas CowboysTre'Davious White, CB, LSU
    29Green Bay PackersAlvin Kamara, RB, Tennessee
    30Pittsburgh SteelersJordan Willis, DE, Kansas State
    31Atlanta FalconsJabrill Peppers, S, Michigan
    32Arizona Cardinals (trade with Saints)Patrick Mahomes, QB, Texas Tech
    Source: NFL Network Broadcast

    Mayock himself cautioned there are few sure things in the draft, especially in this year's edition:

    The Cleveland Browns immediately jump out when analyzing Mayock's board.

    He has them selecting Texas A&M's Myles Garrett with the No. 1 pick, which makes sense considering they were 1-15 last season and should probably focus on acquiring the best overall player in the draft. He finished with 31 sacks in three seasons at Texas A&M and would instantly bolster a pass rush that was an abysmal 30th in the league in sacks in 2016.

    Garrett stands out as the first-overall pick, but so does Cleveland's trade into the No. 5 slot.

    Mayock has the Browns swapping the fifth and 12th picks with the Tennessee Titans so they can draft North Carolina's Mitchell Trubisky. Cleveland hasn't made the playoffs since the 2002 season and was striving for a franchise quarterback during essentially that entire span.

    Trubisky is also on its radar considering ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Wednesday it is still eyeing him with the top-overall pick.

    Elsewhere on Mayock's board, the Jacksonville Jaguars select LSU running back Leonard Fournette with the No. 4 pick.

    Fournette would join an offense loaded with talent at wide receiver (Allen Robinson, Marqise Lee and Allen Hurns) and would give a boost to a running game that was a mere 22nd in the league in yards per game last year.

    T.J. Yeldon (3.6 yards per carry) and Chris Ivory (3.8 yards per carry) were uninspiring, and Fournette would take some of the pressure off quarterback Blake Bortles and help Jacksonville's offense complement a defense that was sixth in the league in yards allowed per game in 2016.

    That defense would have to deal with Clemson's Deshaun Watson inside the AFC South if Mayock's mock becomes a reality.

    The Houston Texans take him with the No. 25 pick on Mayock's board as a potential franchise quarterback after they couldn't capitalize on talent elsewhere with Brock Osweiler under center last year. Current placeholders Tom Savage and Brandon Weeden are not exactly franchise savers either.

    Watson demonstrated his incredible upside when he torched the lauded Alabama defense in two consecutive College Football Playoff national championship games. He can make plays with his legs when the pocket breaks down or stand firm and deliver downfield.

    While it is fair to be concerned with his 17 interceptions in 2016, Lance Zierlein of NFL.com pointed to some of his upside: "Watson's transition from Clemson's offense to a pro-style attack will obviously take time, but his combination of intangibles and athletic ability make him worth a first-round selection."

    Mayock believes Houston will be the team to make him a first-round selection.