Mike Mayock NFL Mock Draft 2017: Complete Results from NFL Network Draft Guru

Mike Mayock provided a draft-eve treat for football-starved fans with a mock draft that aired on NFL Network Wednesday.

Here is a look at the full results:

Mike Mayock's 2017 Mock Draft Pick Team Selection 1 Cleveland Browns Myles Garrett, DE, Texas A&M 2 San Francisco 49ers Jamal Adams, S, LSU 3 Chicago Bears Marshon Lattimore, CB, Ohio State 4 Jacksonville Jaguars Leonard Fournette, RB, LSU 5 Cleveland Browns (trade with Titans) Mitchell Trubisky, QB, North Carolina 6 New York Jets O.J. Howard, TE, Alabama 7 Los Angeles Chargers Solomon Thomas, DE, Stanford 8 Carolina Panthers Christian McCaffrey, RB, Stanford 9 Cincinnati Bengals Jonathan Allen, DL, Alabama 10 Buffalo Bills Reuben Foster, LB, Alabama 11 New Orleans Saints Charles Harris, DE, Missouri 12 Tennessee Titans (trade with Browns) John Ross, WR, Washington 13 Arizona Cardinals Marlon Humphrey, CB, Alabama 14 Philadelphia Eagles (from MIN) Mike Williams, WR, Clemson 15 Indianapolis Colts Derek Barnett, DE, Tennessee 16 Baltimore Ravens Haason Reddick, LB, Temple 17 Washington Takkarist McKinley, LB/DE, UCLA 18 Tennessee Titans Adoree' Jackson, CB, USC 19 Tampa Bay Buccaneers Malik Hooker, S, Ohio State 20 Denver Broncos Ryan Ramczyk, OT, Wisconsin 21 Detroit Lions Corey Davis, WR, Western Michigan 22 Miami Dolphins T.J. Watt, LB, Wisconsin 23 New York Giants Garett Bolles, OT, Utah 24 Oakland Raiders Cam Robinson, OT, Alabama 25 Houston Texans Deshaun Watson, QB, Clemson 26 Seattle Seahawks Forrest Lamp, OG, Western Kentucky 27 Kansas City Chiefs Dalvin Cook, RB, Florida State 28 Dallas Cowboys Tre'Davious White, CB, LSU 29 Green Bay Packers Alvin Kamara, RB, Tennessee 30 Pittsburgh Steelers Jordan Willis, DE, Kansas State 31 Atlanta Falcons Jabrill Peppers, S, Michigan 32 Arizona Cardinals (trade with Saints) Patrick Mahomes, QB, Texas Tech Source: NFL Network Broadcast

Mayock himself cautioned there are few sure things in the draft, especially in this year's edition:

The Cleveland Browns immediately jump out when analyzing Mayock's board.

He has them selecting Texas A&M's Myles Garrett with the No. 1 pick, which makes sense considering they were 1-15 last season and should probably focus on acquiring the best overall player in the draft. He finished with 31 sacks in three seasons at Texas A&M and would instantly bolster a pass rush that was an abysmal 30th in the league in sacks in 2016.

Garrett stands out as the first-overall pick, but so does Cleveland's trade into the No. 5 slot.

Mayock has the Browns swapping the fifth and 12th picks with the Tennessee Titans so they can draft North Carolina's Mitchell Trubisky. Cleveland hasn't made the playoffs since the 2002 season and was striving for a franchise quarterback during essentially that entire span.

Trubisky is also on its radar considering ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Wednesday it is still eyeing him with the top-overall pick.

Elsewhere on Mayock's board, the Jacksonville Jaguars select LSU running back Leonard Fournette with the No. 4 pick.

Fournette would join an offense loaded with talent at wide receiver (Allen Robinson, Marqise Lee and Allen Hurns) and would give a boost to a running game that was a mere 22nd in the league in yards per game last year.

T.J. Yeldon (3.6 yards per carry) and Chris Ivory (3.8 yards per carry) were uninspiring, and Fournette would take some of the pressure off quarterback Blake Bortles and help Jacksonville's offense complement a defense that was sixth in the league in yards allowed per game in 2016.

That defense would have to deal with Clemson's Deshaun Watson inside the AFC South if Mayock's mock becomes a reality.

The Houston Texans take him with the No. 25 pick on Mayock's board as a potential franchise quarterback after they couldn't capitalize on talent elsewhere with Brock Osweiler under center last year. Current placeholders Tom Savage and Brandon Weeden are not exactly franchise savers either.

Watson demonstrated his incredible upside when he torched the lauded Alabama defense in two consecutive College Football Playoff national championship games. He can make plays with his legs when the pocket breaks down or stand firm and deliver downfield.

While it is fair to be concerned with his 17 interceptions in 2016, Lance Zierlein of NFL.com pointed to some of his upside: "Watson's transition from Clemson's offense to a pro-style attack will obviously take time, but his combination of intangibles and athletic ability make him worth a first-round selection."

Mayock believes Houston will be the team to make him a first-round selection.