Gareon Conley Accused of Rape in Cleveland Police Report

Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Cornerback Gareon Conley, a top prospect in this year's NFL draft, has been accused of rape.

Per TMZ Sports, Conley was named in a police report filed in Cleveland when a 23-year-old female accused him of raping her in a hotel bathroom April 9.

Conley's attorney, Kevin Spellacy, told Dan DeRoos of Cleveland 19 News the accusations made against his client are "ludicrous and ridiculous."

Conley played three seasons at Ohio State. He is projected to be drafted No. 12 to the Cleveland Browns by B/R's Matt Miller.

Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk later reported that "at least one team" that was considering Conley in the first round has said that "if this cloud remains as of Thursday night, the team won’t be able to select him."