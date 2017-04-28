Best Players Still Available for NFL Draft Day 2

0 of 25

Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images

Hurry up and wait. Hundreds of aspiring professional football players anxiously awaited to hear their name called during the first round of the 2017 NFL draft in Philadelphia, and it never happened.

Aside from 32 fortunate individuals, the rest endured the excrutiating experience of not being selected Thursday as their dreams continue to hang in the balance.

Every draft fan remembers Aaron Rodgers and Brady Quinn waiting in the green room as cameras became transfixed on the falling stars. But they were still selected in the first round. Draft-day tumbles are never forgotten.

Despite an individual's disappointment of still being available on Day 2 of the draft, NFL teams should be excited about the available talent pool. Multiple prospects once deemed first-round talents are still on the board.

As a result, it's time to update Bleacher Report's draft board before the second and third rounds begin.