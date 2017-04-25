    2017 NFL Mock Draft: Complete 1st-Round Predictions for Top Prospects and More

    Kristopher KnoxFeatured ColumnistApril 25, 2017

    COLUMBUS, OH - NOVEMBER 26: Jabrill Peppers #5 of the Michigan Wolverines reacts after a missed field goal by the Ohio State Buckeyes during their game at Ohio Stadium on November 26, 2016 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)
    Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

    The 2017 NFL draft is now only days away, though this doesn't mean we have a firm grasp on what teams are going to do. Even with teams counting the hours until they are officially on the clock, the draft landscape is still changing.

    We don't even yet know who is going to be taken No. 1 overall.

    This, of course, isn't going to stop us from making predictions about this year's top prospects, which is exactly what we're going to do here. We'll run down the current draft order and make projections for each pick.

    We'll also examine some of the latest news and rumors heading into draft weekend.

     

    2017 NFL Mock Draft

     

    Round 1
    PickNFL TeamProj. Selection
    1Cleveland BrownsMyles Garrett, DE, Texas A&M
    2San Francisco 49ersSolomon Thomas, DE, Stanford
    3Chicago BearsJamal Adams, S, LSU
    4Jacksonville JaguarsLeonard Fournette, RB, LSU
    5Tennessee Titans (from LAR)Mike Williams, WR, Clemson
    6New York JetsMalik Hooker, S, Ohio State
    7Los Angeles ChargersJonathan Allen, DL, Alabama
    8Carolina PanthersMarshon Lattimore, CB, Ohio State
    9Cincinnati BengalsHaason Reddick, LB, Temple
    10Buffalo BillsMitchell Trubisky, QB, North Carolina
    11New Orleans SaintsDerek Barnett, DE, Tennessee
    12Cleveland Browns (from PHI)O.J. Howard, TE, Alabama
    13Arizona CardinalsDeshaun Watson, QB, Clemson
    14Philadelphia Eagles (from MIN)Gareon Conley, CB, Ohio State
    15Indianapolis ColtsCharles Harris, DE, Missouri
    16Baltimore RavensJohn Ross, WR, Washington
    17Washington RedskinsChris Wormley, DL, Michigan
    18Tennessee TitansTre'Davious White, CB, LSU
    19Tampa Bay BuccaneersChristian McCaffrey, RB, Stanford
    20Denver BroncosForrest Lamp, OL, Western Kentucky
    21Detroit LionsMarlon Humphrey, CB, Alabama
    22Miami DolphinsReuben Foster, LB, Alabama
    23New York GiantsDavid Njoku, TE, Miami
    24Oakland RaidersObi Melifonwu, S, Connecticut
    25Houston TexansPatrick Mahomes, QB, Texas Tech
    26Seattle SeahawksGarett Bolles, OT, Utah
    27Kansas City ChiefsTakkarist McKinley, LB, UCLA
    28Dallas CowboysTaco Charlton, DE, Michigan
    29Green Bay PackersAdoree' Jackson, CB, USC
    30Pittsburgh SteelersJabrill Peppers, S, Michigan
    31Atlanta FalconsDan Feeney, G, Indiana
    32New Orleans Saints (from NE)Quincy Wilson, CB, Florida

    Latest Buzz

    Peppers Has Diluted Sample

    First it was former Alabama linebacker Reuben Foster who reportedly had a diluted urine sample at the scouting combine. Now it has come out that former Michigan linebacker/safety Jabrill Peppers also had a diluted urine sample.

    This is worth noting because the NFL treats a diluted sample as the same thing as a failed drug test.

    CAA, the agency representing Peppers, released a statement claiming the issue was simply a matter of over-hydration—as noted by ESPN's Adam Schefter:

    Peppers went to the combine. He was sick after flying there from San Diego. He has a history of cramping. Peppers was being pumped with fluids, drinking 8-10 bottles of water before he went to bed, because he was the first guy to work out two days for the LBs and DBs. He had to go through that first day, come back on second day, and that was the fear. So Peppers was pounding water and under the weather. He never failed a drug test in his life, nor tested positive before for any substance.

    However, according to Bleacher Report's Mike Freeman, at least one team isn't buying the excuse:

    If teams are going to treat the diluted sample the same as they would a positive test, then perhaps this incident will hurt Peppers' stock with mere days to go before the draft. However, it probably won't have as big of an impact as Foster's diluted sample.

    There were already some off-field and maturity concerns with Foster coming into the draft process. No such concerns seem to exist with Peppers—and I believe he'll still end up in the first round.

    If I were picking for an NFL team, I'd be more concerned with the fact that Peppers has "a history of cramping." Peppers cannot be a versatile defensive force if he cannot stay hydrated and on the field.

     

    Is David Webb a First-Round Prospect?

    We haven't heard a ton of buzz about former Cal quarterback Davis Webb as a first-round prospect, but could he be? Perhaps the question we should actually be asking is should he be?

    According to Tom Pelissero of USA Today, several scouts he has spoken with said they'd rank Webb over former Cal quarterback Jared Goff.

    "Goff has maybe quicker feet and better release. Davis has a stronger arm. Goff would be more accurate. Davis would be a much better worker, much smarter, better leader, enjoy the process," one scout told Pelissero.

    Goff, in case you forgot, was the No. 1 overall pick in last year's draft.

    If this year's draft is as weak at the quarterback position, how on earth do some scouts like a borderline second-round pick better than last year's No. 1? Perhaps we in the media have simply misjudged how teams actually view this year's crop of quarterbacks. Perhaps the Los Angeles Rams seriously misjudged Goff.

    The truth is likely somewhere in between. There doesn't appear to be a sure thing among this year's quarterbacks, but there does appear to be plenty of upside with them. Maybe teams have been considering Webb a future starter and possible first-round pick all along.

    "The one name I keep hearing a bunch is Cal's Davis Webb," ESPN Draft Analyst Todd McShay recently wrote. "Some people like him a lot more than I do. I'm not sure that means he'll go in Round 1, but he's a name to keep an eye on."

    I wouldn't be at all surprised if Webb went at the bottom of Round 1 or within the first few picks in Round 2.

     

    What's Really Going on With the Browns and Myles Garrett?

    The Cleveland Browns are still torn between former Texas A&M pass-rusher Myles Garrett and former North Carolina quarterback Mitchell Trubisky at No. 1 overall, according to Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com.

    Former NFL player Warren Sapp believes that Garrett isn't worthy of the No. 1 overall pick.

    "I don't see it from this kid," Sapp said of Garrett, per ESPN's Adam Schefter. "I see the splash plays; everybody gets those. Where's the game he took over?

    Sapp certainly has a right to his opinion, but Mike Florio of ProFootballTalk.com brought up a good point after Sapp's comments hit the internet—why is Schefter reporting them?

    "Schefter, who primarily tweets and talks, has taken the time to write up an article with strong, opinionated quotes from someone who currently isn't the in NFL in a coaching, scouting, playing, or media capacity," Florio wrote. "It's fair to ask why."

    Schefter is in the business of being an NFL insider, which means reporting timely and accurate information as much as possible. Granted, there is going to be a lot of smoke coming from teams this time of year, and it's possible not every quote Schefter gets reflects a team's true opinion. There's no real reason, however, to put too much weight behind Sapp's opinion.

    In Florio's opinion, this could be a case of Schefter doing a favor for the Browns ahead of a possible trade or selection of a different player at No. 1. Perhaps the Browns really do want Trubisky at the top and they want at least a few opinions out there prior to the draft that go against Garrett as a slam dunk.

    To me, this feels more like the work of a team hoping to land Garrett after the Browns have already made the first pick.

    Then again, maybe Schefter actually just values Sapp's opinion and we're overthinking this. Maybe the Browns are locked in on Garrett and the talk of being uncertain about the pick is the real smoke. Maybe they don't want Garrett or Trubisky and want to create a market for the No. 1 pick.

    Even though the Browns have been on the clock since the end of the regular season, we aren't likely to know anything for certain until Thursday night.