    Mitchell Trubisky Reportedly Still Potential No. 1 Pick in NFL Draft by Browns

    Mike ChiariFeatured ColumnistApril 22, 2017

    INDIANAPOLIS, IN - MARCH 04: Quarterback Mitch Trubisky of North Carolina throws during a passing drill on day four of the NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium on March 4, 2017 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)
    Joe Robbins/Getty Images

    The Cleveland Browns are reportedly seriously considering selecting North Carolina quarterback Mitchell Trubisky with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2017 NFL draft.

    According to Cleveland.com's Mary Kay Cabot, the Browns are ready to draft their quarterback of the future and may not want to risk losing him, especially with the San Francisco 49ers potentially having interest in taking Trubisky at No. 2.

    The Browns have been widely expected to take Texas A&M defensive end Myles Garrett at No. 1, and general manager Sashi Brown said Wednesday that the organization would be "proud" to have him, per Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal.

    ESPN's Adam Schefter reported April 13 that the Browns were deciding between Garrett and Trubisky with the top pick.

    Cleveland also owns the No. 12 overall selection, which means it could land a quarterback there or potentially trade up.

    1. Insider Buzz: Titans Still Searching for No.1 CB, Eyeing Prospects in NFL Draft

    2. Which 2017 NFL Draft Prospect Could Be the Next Adrian Peterson?

    3. Pro Day Numbers Like Peppers and Suh? Meet the NFL's Next "Offense Destroyer"

    4. Brian Kelly Calls DeShone Kizer the Best QB in NFL Draft

    5. Alabama WR ArDarius Stewart Is Poised to Become a 'Monster After the Catch' in the NFL

    6. Meet the WR Trio Ready to Light Up Their Pro Day on Road to NFL Draft

    7. Auburn's Carl Larson with Something to Prove on Pro Day

    8. What Changed for Tony Romo on Day 1 of NFL Free Agency?

    9. Dirt Monster' Solomon Thomas Is Ready to Be King the of Trenches in NFL

    10. Insider Buzz: NFL Teams Have 'Significant' Concerns Over Terrelle Pryor in Free Agency

    11. Oklahoma State's Jordan Sterns on Pro Day Performance

    12. What Will It Take for Tony Romo to Land in Denver?

    13. Tony Romo Says Goodbye to Cowboys

    14. Deal Alert: Grading Alshon Jeffery to Philadelphia Eagles Free Agent Signing

    15. Matt Miller's Winners and Losers from the NFL Combine

    16. Deal Alert: Grading DeSean Jackson to Tampa Bay Buccaneers Free Agent Signing

    17. Insider Buzz: Deep CB Draft Class Helped Patriots Outbid Teams for Gilmore

    18. Insider Buzz: AP May Return to Vikings as Other Teams Show Little Interest in FA

    19. Insider Buzz: Desean Jackson Will Get Big Payday; Could Set Brandin Cooks Market

    20. Deal Alert: Grading Brandon Marshall to New York Giants Free Agent Signing

    21. Insider Buzz: Hue Jackson 'Loves' Mitch Trubisky; Chance to Be #1 Overall Pick

    22. Top Performers from the 2017 NFL Combine

    23. Rumor Alert: San Francisco 49ers Targeting Free Agent WR Kenny Britt?

    24. Insider Buzz: Dolphins May Pay Big Money for Stills; Parker's Future in Question

    25. Rumor Alert: Bears Will Make 'Major Push' for Free Agent QB Mike Glennon?

    26. NFL Free Agency 2017: Where Will Former Redskins WR DeSean Jackson Land?

    27. NFL Free Agency 2017: Why Teams Should Be Targeting WR Terrelle Pryor

    28. Myles Garrett, Top Edge Rushers Absolutely Owned the 2017 NFL Combine

    29. Insider Buzz: 49ers Targeting Mike Glennon If Cousins Deal Doesn't Develop

    30. NFL Free Agency 2017: Why Teams Should Be Targeting RB LeGarrette Blount

    31. Insider Buzz: Romo to Denver 'Gaining Momentum', Lack of Other Options

    32. NFL Free Agency 2017: Where Will Former Chicago Bears WR Alshon Jeffery Land?

    33. The Explosive, West Coast Kid: Meet the Ultimate Deep Threat John Ross

    34. NFL Free Agency 2017: Where Will Former Vikings RB Adrian Peterson Land?

    35. Insider Buzz: Glennon Offered Top Backup QB Money by Bucs, CHI & NYJ Interested

    36. Insider Buzz: Raiders Will Wait to See Murray's Market Before Targeting Peterson

    37. Insider Buzz: JPP Not Expected to Agree to Long-Term Deal, NYG Could Draft DE

    38. Rumor Alert: Titans Most Likely to Trade for Saints WR Brandin Cooks?

    39. Rumor Alert: Philadelphia Eagles Will Evaluate Signing RB Jamaal Charles?

    40. NFL Free Agency 2017: Where Will Tony Romo Land If Cut by Dallas Cowboys?

    41. Matt Miller's Rapid-Fire Predictions for 2017 NFL Combine

    42. Insider Buzz: Kirk Cousins Open to Being Traded to Cleveland Browns

    43. Insider Buzz: Adrian Peterson, Vikings to Determine Future at NFL Combine

    44. Meet the Biggest Sleeper DB Ready to Tear Up the NFL Combine

    45. Insider Buzz: Cutler Won't Accept Any Trade by Bears, Could Threaten to Retire

    46. Insider Buzz: NFL Won't Rush to Interfere in Revis, Jets Contract Situation

    47. Top Landing Spots for Tony Romo If Released or Traded by Dallas Cowboys

    48. Top Landing Spots for Former New York Giants WR Victor Cruz

    49. Insider Buzz: Redskins Interested in Tony Romo; Could Trade Kirk Cousins

    50. Meet the Explosive Playmaker That Is Set to Destroy the NFL Combine

    51. Insider Buzz: Jets Can Get Out of Revis Contract Due to Incident in Pittsburgh

    52. Insider Buzz: Jets Can Get Out of Revis Contract Due to Incident in Pittsburgh

    53. Insider Buzz: QB Mitch Trubisky Is a 'Lock for the Top 5' in 2017 NFL Draft

    54. Insider Buzz: Salary Cap Increase Could Lead to Uptick in Franchise Tag Use

    55. Tim Tebow Gave 75,000 Kids with Special Needs a Night They'll Never Forget

    56. Insider Buzz: Tony Romo Could Retire from NFL to Pursue TV Career

    57. Insider Buzz: Aldon Smith Reinstatement in Jeopardy with Latest Controversy

    58. Insider Buzz: 49ers Open to Keeping Kaepernick but Not at Current Salary

    59. Top Options for Denver Broncos' Draft Pick

    60. History Will Never Forget New England Patriots 5th Championship in Super Bowl LI

    61. Simms: Blame Falcons' Conservative D, Not Aggressive Offense, for SB LI Collapse

    62. A7FL No-Pads, Full-Contact Football League Claims It's Safer Than the NFL

    63. Gridiron Heights: Patriots Win Super Bowl LI

    64. NFL Comeback Player of the Year Jordy Nelson

    65. Top 5 NFL Interception Leaders of 2016

    66. Insider Buzz: Rams Could Let Trumaine Johnson Walk in Free Agency

    67. Insider Buzz: NFL Being Urged to Decrease TNF Games; Goodell Not Budging

    68. Insider Buzz: Las Vegas Deal Dead, but Raiders Haven't Contacted City of Oakland

    69. Insider Buzz: Belichick Could Pull Out Old Trick to Slow Down Julio Jones in SB

    70. Tale of the Tape: Do Patriots or Falcons Have Advantage in Super Bowl LI?

    71. NFL Award Predictions: Who Will Take Home Hardware at 'Honors' Ceremony?

    72. Why Dion Lewis Will Be Patriots Good Luck Charm in Super Bowl LI

    73. Which Group of Road Graders Will Win Offensive Line of the Year at NFL Honors?

    74. Deflategate to Lady Gaga: Prop Bets That Will Keep You Hooked on Super Bowl LI

    75. Insider Buzz: Patriots Will Move Fast on Garoppolo Trade This Offseason

    76. Insider Buzz: Romo Wants to Face Cowboys in 2017 Season

    77. Can Super Bowl LI Patriots Cement Legacy as Top Team of New England Dynasty Era?

    78. Fake Brady Makes Appearance at Super Bowl 51 Media Day

    79. Insider Buzz: John Elway, Rich McKay Endorsed John Lynch for 49ers GM Job

    80. Insider Buzz: Raiders to Vegas Hits a Snag, Lease Proposal Seen as 'Insulting'

    81. Why One of College Football's Worst Teams Will Be a Winner in Super Bowl LI

    82. Atlanta Falcons X-Factors to Disrupt Patriots Offense in Super Bowl LI

    83. Insider Buzz: 'Unconventional' John Lynch Hire Won't Impact Shanahan to 49ers

    84. Insider Buzz: Teams Take 'Precautions' Before Facing Patriots, Shred Game Plans

    85. NCAA Lacrosse to Super Bowl LI: Patriots WR Chris Hogan's Rise to the Top

    86. Simms in 60: Falcons and Patriots Have Most Creative Offenses, Take Notice NFL

    87. Alabama QB Tua Tagovailoa Is Much More Than "The Next Marcus Mariota"

    88. Who Had the Best Attendance in the NFL in 2016?

    89. Meet the Small School Prospect Who's Draft Stock Skyrocketed at 2017 Senior Bowl

    90. Gregg Williams Thrilled to Have Jamie Collins

    91. Insider Buzz: Former Bills Coaches Angry at 'Lazy' Dareus' Criticism of Rex Ryan

    92. Insider Buzz: Spanos Denies Wanting to Move Chargers Back to SD, Won't Sell Team

    93. Insider Buzz: Outgoing Rams Coaching Staff Blames Todd Gurley's Struggles on Him

    The Browns have long struggled to find a franchise signal-caller, and their current top options under center are second-year man Cody Kessler and Brock Osweiler, who was acquired in a trade with the Houston Texans.

    Osweiler was initially expected to be released, but Brown said Wednesday that he is in line to compete for the starting job, per NFL.com's Marc Sessler. "We expect Brock to be here. He's in, done a good job, coming in the first couple days. Positive young man. He's got some ability and talent and we look forward to him trying to establish himself here and have a chance to compete to be the starting quarterback."

    Since Osweiler has struggled to establish himself as a reliable starter, the draft is a logical place for the Browns to find an answer at quarterback.

    1. Insider Buzz: Titans Still Searching for No.1 CB, Eyeing Prospects in NFL Draft

    2. Which 2017 NFL Draft Prospect Could Be the Next Adrian Peterson?

    3. Pro Day Numbers Like Peppers and Suh? Meet the NFL's Next "Offense Destroyer"

    4. Brian Kelly Calls DeShone Kizer the Best QB in NFL Draft

    5. Alabama WR ArDarius Stewart Is Poised to Become a 'Monster After the Catch' in the NFL

    6. Meet the WR Trio Ready to Light Up Their Pro Day on Road to NFL Draft

    7. Auburn's Carl Larson with Something to Prove on Pro Day

    8. What Changed for Tony Romo on Day 1 of NFL Free Agency?

    9. Dirt Monster' Solomon Thomas Is Ready to Be King the of Trenches in NFL

    10. Insider Buzz: NFL Teams Have 'Significant' Concerns Over Terrelle Pryor in Free Agency

    11. Oklahoma State's Jordan Sterns on Pro Day Performance

    12. What Will It Take for Tony Romo to Land in Denver?

    13. Tony Romo Says Goodbye to Cowboys

    14. Deal Alert: Grading Alshon Jeffery to Philadelphia Eagles Free Agent Signing

    15. Matt Miller's Winners and Losers from the NFL Combine

    16. Deal Alert: Grading DeSean Jackson to Tampa Bay Buccaneers Free Agent Signing

    17. Insider Buzz: Deep CB Draft Class Helped Patriots Outbid Teams for Gilmore

    18. Insider Buzz: AP May Return to Vikings as Other Teams Show Little Interest in FA

    19. Insider Buzz: Desean Jackson Will Get Big Payday; Could Set Brandin Cooks Market

    20. Deal Alert: Grading Brandon Marshall to New York Giants Free Agent Signing

    21. Insider Buzz: Hue Jackson 'Loves' Mitch Trubisky; Chance to Be #1 Overall Pick

    22. Top Performers from the 2017 NFL Combine

    23. Rumor Alert: San Francisco 49ers Targeting Free Agent WR Kenny Britt?

    24. Insider Buzz: Dolphins May Pay Big Money for Stills; Parker's Future in Question

    25. Rumor Alert: Bears Will Make 'Major Push' for Free Agent QB Mike Glennon?

    26. NFL Free Agency 2017: Where Will Former Redskins WR DeSean Jackson Land?

    27. NFL Free Agency 2017: Why Teams Should Be Targeting WR Terrelle Pryor

    28. Myles Garrett, Top Edge Rushers Absolutely Owned the 2017 NFL Combine

    29. Insider Buzz: 49ers Targeting Mike Glennon If Cousins Deal Doesn't Develop

    30. NFL Free Agency 2017: Why Teams Should Be Targeting RB LeGarrette Blount

    31. Insider Buzz: Romo to Denver 'Gaining Momentum', Lack of Other Options

    32. NFL Free Agency 2017: Where Will Former Chicago Bears WR Alshon Jeffery Land?

    33. The Explosive, West Coast Kid: Meet the Ultimate Deep Threat John Ross

    34. NFL Free Agency 2017: Where Will Former Vikings RB Adrian Peterson Land?

    35. Insider Buzz: Glennon Offered Top Backup QB Money by Bucs, CHI & NYJ Interested

    36. Insider Buzz: Raiders Will Wait to See Murray's Market Before Targeting Peterson

    37. Insider Buzz: JPP Not Expected to Agree to Long-Term Deal, NYG Could Draft DE

    38. Rumor Alert: Titans Most Likely to Trade for Saints WR Brandin Cooks?

    39. Rumor Alert: Philadelphia Eagles Will Evaluate Signing RB Jamaal Charles?

    40. NFL Free Agency 2017: Where Will Tony Romo Land If Cut by Dallas Cowboys?

    41. Matt Miller's Rapid-Fire Predictions for 2017 NFL Combine

    42. Insider Buzz: Kirk Cousins Open to Being Traded to Cleveland Browns

    43. Insider Buzz: Adrian Peterson, Vikings to Determine Future at NFL Combine

    44. Meet the Biggest Sleeper DB Ready to Tear Up the NFL Combine

    45. Insider Buzz: Cutler Won't Accept Any Trade by Bears, Could Threaten to Retire

    46. Insider Buzz: NFL Won't Rush to Interfere in Revis, Jets Contract Situation

    47. Top Landing Spots for Tony Romo If Released or Traded by Dallas Cowboys

    48. Top Landing Spots for Former New York Giants WR Victor Cruz

    49. Insider Buzz: Redskins Interested in Tony Romo; Could Trade Kirk Cousins

    50. Meet the Explosive Playmaker That Is Set to Destroy the NFL Combine

    51. Insider Buzz: Jets Can Get Out of Revis Contract Due to Incident in Pittsburgh

    52. Insider Buzz: Jets Can Get Out of Revis Contract Due to Incident in Pittsburgh

    53. Insider Buzz: QB Mitch Trubisky Is a 'Lock for the Top 5' in 2017 NFL Draft

    54. Insider Buzz: Salary Cap Increase Could Lead to Uptick in Franchise Tag Use

    55. Tim Tebow Gave 75,000 Kids with Special Needs a Night They'll Never Forget

    56. Insider Buzz: Tony Romo Could Retire from NFL to Pursue TV Career

    57. Insider Buzz: Aldon Smith Reinstatement in Jeopardy with Latest Controversy

    58. Insider Buzz: 49ers Open to Keeping Kaepernick but Not at Current Salary

    59. Top Options for Denver Broncos' Draft Pick

    60. History Will Never Forget New England Patriots 5th Championship in Super Bowl LI

    61. Simms: Blame Falcons' Conservative D, Not Aggressive Offense, for SB LI Collapse

    62. A7FL No-Pads, Full-Contact Football League Claims It's Safer Than the NFL

    63. Gridiron Heights: Patriots Win Super Bowl LI

    64. NFL Comeback Player of the Year Jordy Nelson

    65. Top 5 NFL Interception Leaders of 2016

    66. Insider Buzz: Rams Could Let Trumaine Johnson Walk in Free Agency

    67. Insider Buzz: NFL Being Urged to Decrease TNF Games; Goodell Not Budging

    68. Insider Buzz: Las Vegas Deal Dead, but Raiders Haven't Contacted City of Oakland

    69. Insider Buzz: Belichick Could Pull Out Old Trick to Slow Down Julio Jones in SB

    70. Tale of the Tape: Do Patriots or Falcons Have Advantage in Super Bowl LI?

    71. NFL Award Predictions: Who Will Take Home Hardware at 'Honors' Ceremony?

    72. Why Dion Lewis Will Be Patriots Good Luck Charm in Super Bowl LI

    73. Which Group of Road Graders Will Win Offensive Line of the Year at NFL Honors?

    74. Deflategate to Lady Gaga: Prop Bets That Will Keep You Hooked on Super Bowl LI

    75. Insider Buzz: Patriots Will Move Fast on Garoppolo Trade This Offseason

    76. Insider Buzz: Romo Wants to Face Cowboys in 2017 Season

    77. Can Super Bowl LI Patriots Cement Legacy as Top Team of New England Dynasty Era?

    78. Fake Brady Makes Appearance at Super Bowl 51 Media Day

    79. Insider Buzz: John Elway, Rich McKay Endorsed John Lynch for 49ers GM Job

    80. Insider Buzz: Raiders to Vegas Hits a Snag, Lease Proposal Seen as 'Insulting'

    81. Why One of College Football's Worst Teams Will Be a Winner in Super Bowl LI

    82. Atlanta Falcons X-Factors to Disrupt Patriots Offense in Super Bowl LI

    83. Insider Buzz: 'Unconventional' John Lynch Hire Won't Impact Shanahan to 49ers

    84. Insider Buzz: Teams Take 'Precautions' Before Facing Patriots, Shred Game Plans

    85. NCAA Lacrosse to Super Bowl LI: Patriots WR Chris Hogan's Rise to the Top

    86. Simms in 60: Falcons and Patriots Have Most Creative Offenses, Take Notice NFL

    87. Alabama QB Tua Tagovailoa Is Much More Than "The Next Marcus Mariota"

    88. Who Had the Best Attendance in the NFL in 2016?

    89. Meet the Small School Prospect Who's Draft Stock Skyrocketed at 2017 Senior Bowl

    90. Gregg Williams Thrilled to Have Jamie Collins

    91. Insider Buzz: Former Bills Coaches Angry at 'Lazy' Dareus' Criticism of Rex Ryan

    92. Insider Buzz: Spanos Denies Wanting to Move Chargers Back to SD, Won't Sell Team

    93. Insider Buzz: Outgoing Rams Coaching Staff Blames Todd Gurley's Struggles on Him

    Trubisky was only a full-time starter for one season at UNC, but he registered 3,748 passing yards, 30 touchdowns and six interceptions in 2016 to go along with 308 yards and five touchdowns on the ground.

    In his latest big board, Bleacher Report's Matt Miller ranked Trubisky as the No. 1 quarterback and No. 11 overall player in the draft.

    Miller also projected in his latest mock draft that the Buffalo Bills will select Trubisky at No. 10.

     

     
    For more news, rumors and related stories about Mitchell Trubisky, the Cleveland Browns and the NFL, check out the NFL and Browns streams on Bleacher Report's app.  