2017 NFL Mock Draft: Matt Miller's Day 2 Predictions

Chris O'Meara/Associated Press

The 2017 NFL draft started out as many expected—with the Cleveland Browns using the No. 1 pick on Texas A&M’s star defender Myles Garrett—but quickly took a much more interesting turn. The Chicago Bears made a major splash by trading up one spot, forking over third- and fourth-rounders this year, plus a third next year, for the right to draft North Carolina quarterback Mitchell Trubisky.

The Trubisky deal set the tone for the remainder of an evening that was filled with selections that ranged from sensible to questionable, as well as a handful of trades that shook up the big board in major way. Round 1 will be a tough act to follow, but it's looking as if Day 2 will be just as exciting.

There is still a load of talented players waiting to hear their name called—some with first-round grades—and teams are likely chomping at the bit to get a hold of these possible stars. The 75 selections that will be made over the course of Rounds 2 and 3 on Friday evening are loaded with the potential to make or break the future of a number of franchises. That is why these 75 selections are shaping up to be the most intriguing of the entire draft.

Be prepared for what's to come on Day 2 by diving into the 2017 NFL mock draft for Rounds 2 and 3.