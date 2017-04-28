2017 NFL Mock Draft: Matt Miller's Day 2 Predictions

2017 NFL Mock Draft: Matt Miller's Day 2 PredictionsApril 28, 2017
The 2017 NFL draft started out as many expected—with the Cleveland Browns using the No. 1 pick on Texas A&M’s star defender Myles Garrett—but quickly took a much more interesting turn. The Chicago Bears made a major splash by trading up one spot, forking over third- and fourth-rounders this year, plus a third next year, for the right to draft North Carolina quarterback Mitchell Trubisky.
The Trubisky deal set the tone for the remainder of an evening that was filled with selections that ranged from sensible to questionable, as well as a handful of trades that shook up the big board in major way. Round 1 will be a tough act to follow, but it's looking as if Day 2 will be just as exciting.
There is still a load of talented players waiting to hear their name called—some with first-round grades—and teams are likely chomping at the bit to get a hold of these possible stars. The 75 selections that will be made over the course of Rounds 2 and 3 on Friday evening are loaded with the potential to make or break the future of a number of franchises. That is why these 75 selections are shaping up to be the most intriguing of the entire draft.
Be prepared for what's to come on Day 2 by diving into the 2017 NFL mock draft for Rounds 2 and 3.
33. Green Bay Packers (via Cleveland): Quincy Wilson, CB, Florida
The Pick: CB Quincy Wilson, Florida
The Green Bay Packers traded out of the first round, dishing the No. 29 overall pick to the Cleveland Browns in exchange for the No. 33 and No. 108 overall picks. This move adds some nice draft capital and still allows Packers general manager Ted Thompson to pick up an elite cornerback in Quincy Wilson.
Many scouts had Wilson listed as their No. 1 cornerback, and it was surprising that his name wasn't called on Thursday night. With an incredible combination of size, strength and quickness, Wilson projects to be a standout press corner who can jam receivers at the line while also making plays on the ball due to his excellent football IQ. Wilson recorded five interceptions over his past two campaigns with the Gators and could rack up plenty more at the next level with the Green Bay Packers. Don't be surprised if you hear this talented cornerback's name called as the first player selected in Round 2.
34. Seattle Seahawks (via San Francisco)
The Pick: OT Cam Robinson, Alabama
With only two offensive linemen coming off the board in Round 1, Cam Robinson offers incredible value for the Seattle Seahawks at No. 34. The franchise elected to trade out of the first round, sending the No. 31 pick they acquired from the Atlanta Falcons over to the NFC West rival San Francisco 49ers for this selection and the No. 111 overall pick. Seahawks fans should be glad they did, as the club can still grab one of the best tackles in this class at the start of Day 2.
Robinson started three years for a powerhouse Alabama Crimson Tide program and had his best year yet in 2016, protecting the pass and blocking the run with equal aptitude. This young man possesses massive amounts of strength and will not be pushed around in the NFL. At 6'6", 322 pounds, Robinson has the look for a franchise left tackle, something Seattle has lacked since the departure of Russell Okung following the 2015 campaign.
35. Jacksonville Jaguars
The Pick: QB DeShone Kizer, Notre Dame
Tom Coughlin is now running the show in Jacksonville, and the Jaguars boss decided to forego a quarterback in Round 1 and instead take arguably the best running back available in LSU's Leonard Fournette. Blake Bortles' future in north Florida is very much in doubt, and the team would be wise to address that by locking up a great prospect in Notre Dame's DeShone Kizer with this pick.
Kizer flashed the ability to be a first-round pick this year, but his slide into the second round will be beneficial to a Jacksonville squad desperate for better play under center. He boasts a decent arm and stands at an impressive 6'4", 233 pounds. His release is one of the better ones out of his contemporaries in this quarterback class, but Kizer still needs some time to develop before he is ready to take the reins for the Jags.
If Jacksonville makes this pick, you can expect the franchise to put current starter Blake Bortles on a short leash. The team is loaded with talent at wide receiver and now has a cornerstone running back to take the pressure off, so there are no more excuses. If Bortles fails again in 2017, don't be shocked to see Kizer step in and run the offense.
36. Chicago Bears
The Pick: S Budda Baker, Washington
The Chicago Bears got their franchise quarterback in Mitchell Trubisky after a questionable trade at the top of the first round, and they now have to fill a major hole on their roster at safety. Budda Baker is an ideal fit for this club and has the ability to transform its secondary into a respectable unit.
Baker is the type of rangy, athletic safety who can cover up any mistakes with sheer speed. He's solid in coverage and has a nose for getting after the quarterback and blowing up a play when his number is called for a blitz. After reviewing the tape on Baker's three years as a starter at Washington, the Bears can confidently pencil this young phenom in as their top free safety for the 2017 campaign.
37. Los Angeles Rams
The Pick: WR JuJu Smith-Schuster, USC
The Los Angeles Rams didn't select in Round 1 this year after dealing their selection to the Tennessee Titans last year as part of the package to move up to No. 1 overall and select quarterback Jared Goff. The team should now look to get Goff, who had an extremely rocky rookie outing, some more weapons to hasten his development. JuJu Smith-Schuster is exactly the kind of guy who can step in and help with that right away.
The USC product has good size for the position, standing over 6'1" tall. He will use that size to go up and make tough catches. He's definitely not afraid to take contact but is skilled at avoiding it with an array of moves and vision with the ball in his hands. Smith-Schuster will need to work on his route-running skills in order to facilitate more catches, especially since he doesn't have game-breaking speed to rely on. Regardless, Smith-Schuster projects to be a major part of the L.A. Rams' future. He seems to always find a way to get open and would provide a nice safety net for Goff in the quarterback's second year.
38. Los Angeles Chargers
The Pick: S Marcus Maye, Florida
The Los Angeles Chargers nabbed the wideout that they desperately needed to add to their thin receiving corps in Round 1, picking up Clemson's Mike Williams with the No. 7 pick. At No. 38, they can select a safety to shore up a scoring defense that ranked in the bottom five last season. Marcus Maye is arguably the best of the bunch left on the board at this juncture and would be a nice pickup for the club.
Maye played all over the field during his three years as a starter for Florida, and that versatility will come in handy for Los Angeles. At 6'0", he possesses a big enough frame to pack a wallop when he hits. He also plays fast and seems to always be moving around the field in top gear. If the Chargers make this selection, they will have a defensive back ready to step in and contribute from his first day on the roster.
39. New York Jets
The Pick: TE Bucky Hodges, Virginia Tech
The New York Jets improved their defense on Day 1 of the 2017 NFL draft, scooping up safety Jamal Adams out of LSU. Now it's time to improve on an abysmal offense that barely averaged more than 17 points per game in 2016. The team has sorely lacked a playmaker at tight end, but it can rectify the situation by grabbing Bucky Hodges with this second-round pick.
Hodges is a great receiving tight end, and he proved his chops lining up as receiver at times during his stint with the Hokies. His versatility will be a boon for the Jets, who have a number of holes in their offense at this juncture. They'll need this young man to start hauling in receptions right away as a rookie, and he has the skill to do so. However, Hodges has had some issues with drops in the past and will need to improve in that area to be a true standout at the next level.
40. Carolina Panthers
The Pick: DL Chris Wormley, Michigan
The Carolina Panthers made one of the more intriguing Round 1 selections with running back Christian McCaffrey, who gives them a playmaker in the backfield that will jolt the team's rushing offense. They can get the same spark on defense by adding Michigan's Chris Wormley on Friday.
This versatile defensive lineman has found success with a number of techniques and looks comfortable however he lines up on the field. He's tenacious and powerful, giving offensive linemen fits with his quick bursts and savage closing speed once he has a bead on his target. The Panthers could do much worse than adding this potential star with the 40th overall pick.
41. Cincinnati Bengals
The Pick: G Forrest Lamp, Western Kentucky
The Cincinnati Bengals surprised everyone when they took wideout John Ross with the No. 9 overall pick. The speedster, who ran a ridiculous 4.22 40-yard dash, will help stretch the field for the team's offense, but it will be tough to make plays if quarterback Andy Dalton isn't getting adequate protection and the running game is stifled. Cincy can address these issues by selecting Forrest Lamp, who should wind up as the top guard in this year's class.
While Lamp played on the outside at Western Kentucky, he'll likely move inside at the professional level. Detractors might point to a soft schedule for the Hilltoppers, but this standout lineman held his own against a slew of elite players when the team went up against Alabama. His blocking ability is superior, and he's able to predict what his opponent will do and always seems to find a way to counter. Lamp is the type of talent the Bengals need to shore up their interior for years to come.
42. New Orleans Saints
The Pick: QB Davis Webb, California
The New Orleans Saints finally got the talented cornerback they've been seeking all offseason when they selected Marshon Lattimore in the first round. Now they must face the reality of Drew Brees' impending decline and secure an elite developmental prospect at the quarterback decision. The best remaining signal-caller at this slot is Davis Webb, an intriguing player who could be the heir to the throne in New Orleans.
Webb has perfect size to play the quarterback position at the next level, and he possesses the big arm to match. However, he's extremely inexperienced with NFL-style offenses and needs time to learn to play outside a shotgun system. Fortunately, Webb has a great motor and high IQ, and he'd learn from one of the best to ever do it in Brees.
43. Philadelphia Eagles
The Pick: RB Joe Mixon, Oklahoma
The Philadelphia crowd loved the selection of defensive end Derek Barnett in Round 1, and Eagles fans should be excited about the prospect of securing an elite running back on Day 2. The Eagles are a great candidate to halt Oklahoma product Joe Mixon's fall with the No. 43 pick.
Mixon is one of the most complete backs in the game, displaying a rare blend of power, speed and catching ability that every team covets. His off-field issues are well noted, however, and the main reason why he didn't come off the board in the first round. If Mixon can rehabilitate his image and keep things together off the field, he will be a slam-dunk pick for the Eagles here.
44. Buffalo Bills
The Pick: WR Zay Jones, East Carolina
The Buffalo Bills traded back in the first round, giving their selection to the Kansas City Chiefs in exchange for No. 27 and No. 91, as well as a future first-rounder. The club landed cornerback Tre'Davious White with that late-first choice and should now look to the other side of the ball for a receiver. Zay Jones is a perfect option and has what it takes to be an immediate contributor for a roster that desperately needs one.
Jones was a freak at the college level, racking up 158 catches in his senior season with East Carolina. He's an ideal player to line up as a second option across from Sammy Watkins given his reliable hands, excellent route-running abilities and unbreakable will. That should be more than enough reason for Buffalo to take a chance on this kid.
45. Arizona Cardinals
The Pick: CB Chidobe Awuzie, Colorado
The Arizona Cardinals had a disappointing 2016 campaign, missing the playoffs after a run to the NFC Championship Game a year prior. They have a lot of work to do in order to get back on track, and that started with their selection of standout linebacker Haason Reddick in Round 1. They can continue to improve upon their defense by bringing Colorado cornerback Chidobe Awuzie into the fold with a Round 2 pick.
Awuzie can play anywhere in the secondary, which he often did during his four years as a starter with the Buffaloes. He's a physical menace who uses his intelligence to get to the right spot and make plays, whether in coverage or in the backfield. He's not extremely big or fast, but he's a player who will contribute at the next level due to his strong fundamentals and knowledge of the game.
46. Indianapolis Colts
The Pick: RB Alvin Kamara, Tennessee
Alvin Kamara is one of the best rushers in this year's draft class, and the Indianapolis Colts would have to feel lucky to score him with the No. 46 selection. The franchise scored on Day 1 with safety Malik Hooker and could make a second-day splash with this pick.
The junior back has limited tape due to his timeshare in the Volunteers' backfield, but scouts are impressed with what they've seen when he has the ball. Kamara has a nose for the end zone and can contribute on every down thanks to his pass-catching talents and shifty rushing style. He's versatile too, adding value as a potential return man for the team. Indianapolis could have a potential star on its hands if it pulls the trigger on Kamara in Round 2.
47. Baltimore Ravens
The Pick: LB Tyus Bowser, Houston
The Baltimore Ravens used their first-rounder on cornerback Marlon Humphrey and can continue restoring their defense to a championship level by bringing in Tyus Bowser, a unique linebacker who would play a big role on this club.
Bowser is simply an athlete who can be slotted in a number of positions on the field. He's as adept at rushing the quarterback as he is playing in coverage and has shown flashes of big-play ability. While he's rough around the edges, Baltimore has a knack for getting the most out of linebackers and could develop this young prospect into a future stud.
48. Minnesota Vikings
The Pick: RB Dalvin Cook, FSU
Dalvin Cook is another supremely talented runner who has had off-field issues impact his draft stock. The Minnesota Vikings, fresh off losing Adrian Peterson, are desperate to inject talent into their running back stable and represent a potential landing destination for this Florida State standout. The team did not have a first-round selection in 2017, so they may use this as a chance to add a player many thought worthy of a first-round pick.
Cook is a consistent home-run threat who carves up defenses on a regular basis. His agility is unparalleled, and his vision is pro-level. He's exactly the type of rusher the Vikings need to replace AP, and he could find immense success with the team if he can stay out of trouble.
49. Washington Redskins
The Pick: LB Raekwon McMillan, Ohio State
The Washington Redskins' biggest weakness is on the defensive side of the ball, so it makes sense that they scooped up defensive lineman Jonathan Allen in Round 1. They can continue overhauling their D with Raekwon McMillan, who has what it takes to be a force in the middle for the foreseeable future.
McMillan was a rock for the Buckeyes, racking up triple-digit tackles in back-to-back campaigns to close his collegiate career. He's the type of interior presence that Washington needs to plug into its lineup immediately in order to set the tone for the defense. This guy may not be the fastest on the field, but he'll rack up a ton of tackles while making smart plays.
50. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
The Pick: DL Malik McDowell, Michigan State
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers got their tight end of the future in O.J. Howard in the first, giving Jameis Winston a new weapon and adding another dynamic to their burgeoning offense. Now they can get back to improving a defense that needs a few more pieces to be ready for a postseason run. McDowell would figure to be a heavy contributor in any Tampa playoff run, as this Spartans stud dominates on the field.
McDowell is one of the more inconsistent players in this class, but when he is on, there aren't many defensive linemen better at blowing up plays before they happen. He's only 20 years old and has tons of time to smooth out the wrinkles in his game, but the raw talent and elite athleticism will be far too tempting for the Bucs to pass up on at No. 50.
51. Denver Broncos
The Pick: CB Kevin King, Washington
The Denver Broncos were the first team to select an offensive lineman in Round 1, grabbing Garett Bolles of Utah to fix up their line. Now the club can work on giving their terrorizing defense a dose of upside by landing Kevin King.
At 6'3", 200 pounds, King is simply a massive defensive back. He's a monster on the line of scrimmage and isn't afraid to use his size to push smaller wideouts around and go toe-to-toe with the bigger ones. While this Washington product has a lot to learn fundamentally, you simply can't teach size like this, and the Broncos would have a special player on their hands if King improves his technique.
52. Cleveland Browns (via Tennessee)
The Pick: QB Nathan Peterman, Pitt
After abundant rumors the club was targeting a signal-caller with the No. 1 overall pick (including a report from NFL.com's Michael Silver that suggested they might move up to take Mitchell Trubisky), the Browns did not end up utilizing a single one of their three first-round choices on a quarterback. Instead, the team grabbed Myles Garrett at the top of the draft and then moved around the board a bit and came away with Jabrill Peppers and David Njoku at No. 25 and No. 29 respectively. The franchise should now be looking for someone to line up under center with this second-round selection.
Nathan Peterman fits the bill, as he has a pro-caliber arm and a good head on his shoulders. He struggles with delivering the ball on target, but that is something the Browns will have to live with considering the lack of elite-tier quarterbacks left on the board. If Peterman can improve his accuracy, he has a shot at being a decent starter in Cleveland.
53. Detroit Lions
The Pick: CB Cordrea Tankersley, Clemson
The Detroit Lions needed to shore up their linebacking corps and did exactly that with the first-round selection of Jarrad Davis. Now they can improve their secondary with a second-round pick of Cordrea Tankersley out of Clemson.
Tankersley is a fast, athletic cornerback who stands over 6'1" and isn't afraid to use his body to jam opponents up. However, he's not a willing tackler and can be hesitant with a ball-carrier barreling down on him. If Tankersley can toughen up, he looks to be a nice prospect for a squad like Detroit.
54. Miami Dolphins
The Pick: S Josh Jones, NC State
The Miami Dolphins defense needed work, so the team went out and nabbed defensive end Charles Harris on Day 1. Now it must turn to the secondary and bring in a versatile defensive back such as Josh Jones of NC State.
The Wolfpack prospect just looks like an NFL safety, with the type of build, speed and athleticism that general managers are increasingly coveting from the position. Jones has a nose for the ball and absolutely blows up his targets, but he sometimes gets into trouble seeking out the big hit. If he can rein in his desire to use hit-stick on most possessions, the 'Phins will have a nice safety on their hands.
55. New York Giants
The Pick: LB Zach Cunningham, Vanderbilt
The New York Giants' selection of tight end Evan Engram was one of the most interesting decisions of Thursday's first round. The venerable franchise hasn't had the most consistent play from the position in recent years, but many thought Big Blue would go in a different direction. Regardless, the team has a shot to secure an elite linebacker prospect by grabbing Zach Cunningham off the board in Round 2.
With this pick, the G-Men will be getting a big nickel linebacker who hunts down the ball with uncanny precision and ferocity. He stalks his prey with vigor and usually gets through any obstacle that might be trying to stop him from reaching the target. He'll need to improve his tackling at the next level, but that should come naturally if he adds some pounds onto a lean frame.
56. Oakland Raiders
The Pick: RB D'Onta Foreman, Texas
Marshawn Lynch is coming out of retirement to play with the Oakland Raiders, but the franchise has to be thinking long term with its second-round selection. After taking defensive back Gareon Conley on Day 1, the team can add depth to the running back corps by picking D'Onta Foreman of Texas at No. 56 overall.
Foreman started just one year for the Longhorns, but it was a special one. He racked up over 2,000 yards and scored 15 times during the 2016 season, showing that he has what it takes to play at the next level. Foreman does have issues with ball security at this point in his young career, but he could easily improve in that area under the tutelage of Beast Mode.
57. Houston Texans
The Pick: LB Duke Riley, LSU
After winning a playoff game with Brock Osweiler under center, the Houston Texans still decided to use the No. 12 selection in the 2017 NFL draft on quarterback Deshaun Watson. The team desperately needs to find some consistent play from that position, and hopefully it has found the answer in the Clemson star. With a potential franchise quarterback secured, the Texans can now focus on another area of need in linebacker.
Duke Riley is raw right now, but the flashes he displayed during his lone season as a starter should be more than enough for Houston to take a chance on his upside. He's a strong, athletic, speedy backer who makes fundamentally sound tackles. He's not going to make too many highlight hits and gets swallowed up on blocks at times, but this guy can play and likely will have a role for the Texans or any team that selects him.
58. Seattle Seahawks
The Pick: DE Jordan Willis, Kansas State
The Seahawks are picking for a second time in the round, this time grabbing a defensive end to their stout core of defensive linemen. The 6'4", 255-pound player is a ferocious rusher off the edge and earned Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year honors after destroying opposing quarterbacks to the tune of 11.5 sacks this past year.
Willis will run absolutely wild on the Seahawks line, cruising into the backfield and taking down rushers and passers alike. He's a highly regarded edge-rusher who showed out at the combine with a 4.53 40 time. If he can keep up the pace that he set for himself in 2016 when he goes to the next level, the sky is the limit for Willis.
59. Kansas City Chiefs
The Pick: LB Vince Biegel, Wisconsin
The Kansas City Chiefs traded up to get a quarterback with the No. 10 overall pick. It was a high-risk, high-reward decision that will make or break the future of this club. The team could elect to add more offensive weapons in the second round to develop alongside the new signal-caller, but it should play it safe by bringing in a solid linebacker at No. 59.
Vince Biegel fits the bill perfectly, as the Wisconsin product can play in virtually any defensive scheme and find success. He's an extremely heady player who captained the team in his final year, doing a bit of everything for the Badgers. Whether he's coming off the edge as a pass-rusher or roaming the middle, the Chiefs will find a way to utilize Biegel early and often. He does have some injury concerns after breaking his foot last season, however, which could impact his long-term career outlook.
60. Dallas Cowboys
The Pick: CB Sidney Jones, Washington
The Dallas Cowboys are fresh off one of their most exciting seasons in years and will look to continue their incredible run at the top of the NFC by making more smart picks in the draft. America's Team overhauled itself practically overnight by hitting home runs in the 2016 NFL draft and might have another one on its hands with the first-round selection of defensive end Taco Charlton. Dallas should improve in an area of relative weakness by bringing Sidney Jones, a cornerback out of Washington, into the fold with a second-round choice.
Jones is terrific in man coverage and can match up with pretty much any receiver due to his 6'0" stature and high IQ. He's a ball hawk who reads the quarterback and can jump routes to make a big play. Jones should have gone higher this year, but a torn Achilles during Washington's pro day has set him back a bit.
61. Green Bay Packers
The Pick: EDGE Derek Rivers, Youngstown State
The Packers defense could continue to see big improvements in the second round. If the club brings in potential star Quincy Wilson with the top pick on Day 2, it opens up the possibility for an outstanding edge-rusher like Derek Rivers to come off the board towards the end of the round.
Rivers is loaded with upside, and the buzz surrounding this athlete has reached fever pitch. He produced at a ridiculous level during his tenure at Youngstown State, but the competition wasn't at the level SEC rushers tend to face. Regardless, he stood out at the Senior Bowl as one of the most intriguing players and held his own against a number of great offensive linemen. The Packers need to roll the dice on a young potential star lineman like Rivers in the back end of this round.
62. Pittsburgh Steelers
The Pick: WR Cooper Kupp, Eastern Washington
The Pittsburgh Steelers employ one of the best wide receivers on the planet in Antonio Brown, but they’ve had to deal with inconsistency plaguing the rest of their receiving corps. The team's defense needed the most work going into this draft, but they addressed that with the selection of T.J. Watt, J.J.'s younger brother.
Cooper Kupp should be near the top of the Steelers' big board by the time they are on the clock in Round 2. The prolific wideout torched the weak competition at Eastern Washington, but he seems to be more than ready for the challenges he will face in the professional game. He's a crafty receiver who does everything a great wideout needs to do, including running crisp routes, snaring tough balls and creating yards after the catch. His downside is a lack of top-end speed, and that might keep him from being a superstar in the NFL, but he should be a regular contributor and rack up a ton of catches.
63. Atlanta Falcons
The Pick: S Marcus Williams, Utah
After the worst collapse in Super Bowl history, the Atlanta Falcons direly need to get younger and more athletic on defense. The team ran out of gas against the New England Patriots and needs to apply the tough lessons learned to this draft. The Falcons started their quest to return to the big game by picking defensive end Takkarist McKinley and can now turn their attention towards the secondary by selecting safety Marcus Williams.
Williams is the type of safety who keeps everything in front of him at all times and plays center field with confidence. He'll get after the ball consistently and comes up with interceptions at a good clip (11 in his three-year college career). He's talented enough to slot in to the starting lineup from Day 1 on, but Williams does need to add some weight to his frame in order to prevent injury and avoid being embarrassed with missed tackles.
64. Carolina Panthers (via New England)
The Pick: EDGE Daeshon Hall, Texas A&M
The Panthers can close out the second round with a bang if Daeshon Hall, a premier edge-rusher, is still up on the board at No. 64. He's an ideal complement to Chris Wormley, who the team is selecting earlier in this mock at No. 40. The pair would form a dynamic duo on Carolina's re-tooled defensive line and would be a nightmare for opposing offensive coordinators to deal with.
On paper, Hall is a prototypical defensive end who possesses the correct size, strength and athleticism to excel in the NFL. He hasn't been as dominant as his frame and upside would suggest, and he spent a lot of time being blocked out of the play during his tenure with the Aggies. Regardless, Carolina can take a gamble based on Hall's ceiling and hope he develops into a real force off the edge.
Round 3
Even though 64 picks came off the board over two rounds, there are still a ton of notable prospects waiting to hear their name called. The list of players who have the potential to be major contributors to an NFL squad is longer than you might think at this point in the process, and it will be thrilling to see when and how they are selected.
Talents like Ohio State wideout Curtis Samuel, Michigan tight end Jake Butt and Miami quarterback Brad Kaaya are available and represent a tiny sample of the big names left. These guys and many other potential impact prospects are likely being discussed passionately in war rooms throughout the NFL as potential Round 3 picks.
With that in mind, here's a full Round 3 mock that will give you an idea of how Friday's concluding round will play out:
65. Cleveland Browns: WR Curtis Samuel, Ohio State
66. San Francisco 49ers: WR ArDarius Stewart, Alabama
67. San Francisco 49ers (via Chicago): CB Fabian Moreau, UCLA
68. Jacksonville Jaguars: DL Montravius Adams, Auburn
69. Los Angeles Rams: G Dan Feeney, Indiana
70. New York Jets: CB Teez Tabor, Florida
71. Los Angeles Chargers: OL Dion Dawkins, Temple
72. New England Patriots (via Carolina): EDGE Carl Lawson, Auburn
73. Cincinnati Bengals: TE Adam Shaheen, Ashland
74. Baltimore Ravens: WR Chris Godwin, Penn State
75. Buffalo Bills: LB Ryan Anderson, Alabama
76. New Orleans Saints: EDGE Tim Williams, Alabama
77. Arizona Cardinals: WR Carlos Henderson, La. Tech
78. Baltimore Ravens: OL Taylor Moton, Western Michigan
79. Minnesota Vikings: S Obi Melifonwu, Connecticut
80. Indianapolis Colts: LB Alex Anzalone, Florida
81. Washington Redskins: C Pat Elflein, Ohio State
82. Denver Broncos: DL Larry Ogunjobi, Charlotte
83. Tennessee Titans: TE Jake Butt, Michigan
84. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: G Dorian Johnson, Pitt
85. Detroit Lions: DL Caleb Brantley, Florida
86. Minnesota Vikings (from Miami): OT Roderick Johnson, FSU
87. New York Giants: OT Julie'n Davenport, Bucknell
88. Oakland Raiders: LB Anthony Walker, Northwestern
89. Houston Texans: S Desmond King, Iowa
90. Seattle Seahawks: RB Kareem Hunt, Toledo
91. Buffalo Bills (from Chiefs): TE Gerald Everett, South Alabama
92. Dallas Cowboys: DL Davon Godchaux, LSU
93. Green Bay Packers: LB Kendell Beckwith, LSU
94. Pittsburgh Steelers: CB Rasul Douglas, West Virginia
95. Seattle Seahawks (from Falcons): DL Carlos Watkins, Clemson
96. New England Patriots: LB Blair Brown, Ohio
97. Miami Dolphins (Compensatory pick): DL Jaleel Johnson, Iowa
98. Carolina Panthers (Compensatory pick): S Tedric Thompson, Colorado
99. Philadelphia Eagles (Compensatory pick from Baltimore): WR Taywan Taylor, Western Kentucky
100. Tennessee Titans (Compensatory pick from Los Angeles Rams): DL Tanoh Kpassagnon, Villanova
101. Denver Broncos (Compensatory pick): G Danny Isidora, Miami (FL)
102. Seattle Seahawks (Compensatory pick): S John Johnson, Boston College
103. New Orleans Saints (Compensatory pick from New England): DE DeMarcus Walker, FSU
104. Kansas City Chiefs (Compensatory pick): CB Cameron Sutton, Tennessee
105. Pittsburgh Steelers (Compensatory pick): QB Brad Kaaya, Miami (FL)
106. Seattle Seahawks (Compensatory pick): CB Shaquill Griffin, Central Florida
107. New York Jets (Compensatory pick): WR Josh Reynolds, Texas A&M